I Got Lost In The Beauty Of Milan At Night

My name is Davide Sasso and I’m a photographer.
Italy is really beautiful, last year I had the opportunity to visit the most beautiful places: Venice, Florence, Rome and many other incredible places, full of art, history, and beauty.
Recently I went to Milan, bringing my faithful camera and I really fell in love with the city, especially at night. The city is painted in incredible colors, the illuminated buildings and the bright signs color the whole city. I took pictures in various parts of the city, from the skyscraper area to the station.
It is as if the city took life at night. For these photos I was inspired by ‘Blade Runner’, one of my favorite movies of all time.
If you have the opportunity to come to Italy I suggest you visit Milan, you will not regret it!
