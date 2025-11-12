I Got Lost In The Beauty Of Milan At Night

by

My name is Davide Sasso and I’m a photographer.

Italy is really beautiful, last year I had the opportunity to visit the most beautiful places: Venice, Florence, Rome and many other incredible places, full of art, history, and beauty.

Recently I went to Milan, bringing my faithful camera and I really fell in love with the city, especially at night. The city is painted in incredible colors, the illuminated buildings and the bright signs color the whole city. I took pictures in various parts of the city, from the skyscraper area to the station.

It is as if the city took life at night. For these photos I was inspired by ‘Blade Runner’, one of my favorite movies of all time.

If you have the opportunity to come to Italy I suggest you visit Milan, you will not regret it!

More info: Instagram

I Got Lost In The Beauty Of Milan At Night
I Got Lost In The Beauty Of Milan At Night
I Got Lost In The Beauty Of Milan At Night
I Got Lost In The Beauty Of Milan At Night
I Got Lost In The Beauty Of Milan At Night
I Got Lost In The Beauty Of Milan At Night
I Got Lost In The Beauty Of Milan At Night
I Got Lost In The Beauty Of Milan At Night

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 3 Episode 13 Review: “The Cruise”
3 min read
Jan, 27, 2016
People Share Their Incredible “Ugly Duckling” Transformations And It’s Hard To Believe They’re The Same People
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Why One Tree Hill Should Have Ended After Season 4
3 min read
Nov, 7, 2014
Bones 5.13 “The Dentist in the Ditch” Review
3 min read
Jan, 28, 2010
Five How I Met Your Mother Storylines Fans Hated
3 min read
Jun, 18, 2020
Someone Turned 22 Marvel Actors Into Women, And People Realize Ryan Reynolds Basically Married Himself
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.