55 Easy Lunch Ideas You Can Whizz Together In No Time

Lunch is an integral part of your day, so why not make it tasty with some of the most satisfying lunch ideas from around the web?
These easy-to-make, healthy, and hearty recipes will be your go-to list for lunches that you can whip up in a jiffy.
Whether you’re dining solo or feeding your entire crew, we’ve done the menu planning on your behalf. All you have to do is choose your day’s pick and conquer the kitchen!
Easy Lunch Ideas to Make at Home
If you’re short on time but still want a tasty meal, we’ve picked out a few recipes you can try at home to make lunches extra special.
1. Instant Noodles With Vegetables and Miso-Sesame Broth
Image credits: MikMikBidirBidir
If the cupboard is running bare, go gourmet with your stash of insta-noodles. This “DIY” recipe by Niki Achitoff-Gray comes with crunchy veggies and rich miso-sesame broth, perfect for when you’re out of kitchen ideas.
Recipe from: Serious Eats
2. Sheet-Pan Bibimbap
IImage credits: Agreeable-Lychee-558
If you need a K-fix, this easy Sheet-Pan Bibimbap by Eric Kim is an excellent choice to satisfy your cravings. It’s super quick to prep and incredibly delicious.
Recipe from: NYT Cooking
3. Shakshuka with Feta
Image credits: bob-the-cook
Shakshuka with Feta by Melissa Clark will be the ultimate lunch delight if you love eggs for any meal. Dip some brioche or challah for a flavorful bite. Once you master the recipe, you should be able to nail it in under 30 minutes.
Recipe from: NYT Cooking
4. Shrimp Orzo
Image credits: reddit.com
Shrimp scampi is a classic favorite, often served with pasta or bread. Instead, consider making Shrimp Scampi with Orzo by Ali Slagle for your next lunch. The fast-cooking orzo complements the shrimp perfectly, ensuring both are cooked just right. It’s an impressive dish to serve to your guests.
Recipe from: NYT Cooking
5. Avocado Toast With Boquerones and Smoked Paprika
Image credits: Kawasumiimaii
Avocado toasts are easy, healthy, and filling. Give yours a twist by adding salty slivers. This Avocado Toast with Boquerones and Smoked Paprika by Niki Achitoff-Gray adds new dimension and flavor to the usual fare.
Recipe from: Serious Eats
6. Stuffed Peppers
Image credits: nobueno_
Rian Handler’s Classic Stuffed Peppers recipe is a breeze to follow, and the end result is a perfect blend of satisfying crunch and savory flavors.
Recipe from: Delish
7. Chicken and Cabbage Bowls with Sesame Dressing
Image credits: carissa0816
These Chicken and Cabbage Bowls with Sesame Dressing by EatingWell Test Kitchen are easy to prepare and use ingredients found at any local grocery store. For a lighter lunch option, switch things up by using chicken instead of the typical ground pork or beef.
Recipe from: EatingWell
8. Pork, Pineapple, and Onion Skewers
Image credits: knittykitty26
For a delicious protein-packed dish with a fresh taste, these Pork, Pineapple, and Onion Skewers by The Editors of Women’s Health are a feast for the taste buds and a great centerpiece for your table. Serving these at your next lunch barbecue will make it feel like enjoying a meal by the beach.
Recipe from: Women’s Health
Lunch Ideas to Pack in Your Lunch Box
Pack a lunch that’s nutritious but also fun to eat. We’ve compiled a list that includes everything from tasty sandwiches and wraps to delicious all-in-one bowls and comforting soups. Say goodbye to boring lunches!
1. Ham and Egg Sandwich
This classic breakfast item by Helen Rosner can also be a reliable and convenient lunch option for those hectic days when you need to pack a quick meal. It’s straightforward and consistent, perfect when you crave something familiar.
Recipe from: Saveur
2. Pho to Go
Image credits: Fbeezy
Add creativity to your lunch box with Jeff Mauro’s delightful Pho-to-go soup. This comforting dish is ready in 15 minutes, perfect for a quick and satisfying meal at work or school.
Tip: Pack it in a mason jar for easy reheating.
Recipe from: Food Network
3. Philadelphia Roll
Image credits: angerpiexo
Prepare these delicious Philadelphia Rolls by Casey Elsass the night before and enjoy a hassle-free, tasty meal on your way to work.
Recipe from: Delish
4. Bacon and Prawn Rice
Image credits: ieatzapizza
Make lunch a little more special. This upgrade from the regular fried rice is quick to prep and oh-so-easy (and yummy!) to eat. We don’t know about you, but this Bacon, Egg, and Prawn Fried Rice pretty much had us with bacon.
Recipe from: Food Network
5. Buffalo Chicken Grain Bowl
Image credits: Huyen Bui/Unsplash
For a satisfying and tasty meal, try this Buffalo Chicken Grain Bowl. It’s a zesty dish perfect for quick lunches, and we love its deep, savory flavor.
Recipe from: Eating Well
6. Chicken Zucchini Stir Fry
Image credits: pumpkinpenne
If you’re searching for a healthier, gluten-free lunch box option, consider trying Gina Homolka’s Chicken Zucchini Stir Fry recipe. Packed with protein and fresh veggies, it’s a delicious and nutritious way to fuel your midday meal.
Recipe from: Skinny Taste
7. Cool Comfort Egg Drop
Image credits: missgeecooks
When the weather gets chilly, there’s nothing like a bowl of soup to brighten your lunch hour. This Egg Drop Dumpling Soup recipe by Hana Asbrink combines all your favorite shortcuts for a comforting, heartwarming dish perfect for colder days.
Recipe from: Bon Appétit
8. Smoked Salmon and Sugar Snap Pea Salad (In a Jar)
Image credits: towms
Salads in jars are perfect for on-the-go lunches. Prepare this Omega-rich Smoked Salmon and Sugar Snap Pea Salad by Food Network Kitchen the night before so you can grab it on your way out in the morning.
Recipe from: Food Network
9. Greens and Garlic Frittata
Image credits: clean_and_delicious
Pack this in your lunch bag for a meal that can adapt to your busy schedule. Each slice of Martha Rose Shulman’s Greens and Garlic Frittata is packed with delicious flavors, making it perfect for a quick and satisfying lunch.
Recipe from: NYT Cooking
10. Midnight Pasta With Garlic, Anchovy, Capers, and Red Pepper
Get ready to delight your taste buds with this fantastic Midnight Pasta With Garlic, Anchovy, Capers, and Red Pepper by David Tanis. Not only will it make a scrumptious dinner, but it will also power you up for a fantastic lunch the next day.
Recipe from: NYT Cooking
Healthy Lunch Ideas
If you’re monitoring your blood work, tracking calories, or building muscle, these meal prep ideas will help you reach your fitness goals more effectively.
1. Grilled Chicken Salad
If you want to increase your protein intake, this nutritious Grilled Chicken with Tomato-Cucumber Salad recipe by the Food Network Team is perfect. It’s a satisfying dish that’s quick and easy to prepare, even when pressed for time.
Recipe from: Food Network
2. California Sandwich
Image credits: LetsJustChillOk
Indulge in a towering sandwich filled with all your California favorites that will surely put a big smile on your face. Note: You might want to consider making an extra serving of this Grilled Chicken with Tomato-Cucumber Salad by Betsy Andrews to pass around.
Recipe from: Saveur
3. Tandoori Chicken and Cauliflower Rice Bowl
Image credits: paragontrainingmethods
Indulge in a delightful Tandoori Chicken and Cauliflower Rice Bowl from Food Network. The harmonious blend of flavors and textures will tantalize your taste buds while keeping your meal nutritious.
Recipe from: Food Network
4. Turkey Lavash Wrap
Image credits: zaatarwzeiteg
Let’s make a positive change by swapping red meat for flavorful turkey slices in a delicious wrap by Lena Abraham.
Recipe from: Delish
5. Kale and Pistachio Pesto Spaghetti
Image credits: sjbailey99
We’re sticking to the idea that if the pasta is green, it must be healthy. This Kale and Pistachio Pesto Spaghetti by Food Network is a guilt-free carb dish with all the benefits of kale.
Recipe from: Food Network
6. Quick-Marinated White Bean Salad and Feta Lettuce Cups
Image credits: Salt and Lavender Recipe Blog
You’ll enjoy making—and eating—healthy lettuce cups. This Quick-Marinated White Bean Salad and Feta Lettuce Cups Recipe is protein-rich alternative and uses beans that are far from boring.
Recipe from: Serious Eats
7. Healthy Garlic Shrimp with Quinoa
Image credits: Aide9920
This Healthy Garlic Shrimp with Quinoa is a quick and delicious option if you’re counting macros but want a tasty lunch for you and your roomies.
Recipe from: Well Plated
8. Watermelon Feta Salad
Image credits: downbytheriverside
Something about watermelon always seems so satisfyingly crisp. This Watermelon-Feta salad by Eric Kim is an excellent option for a light yet delightful lunch to help you push through the rest of the day.
Recipe from: NYT Cooking
Lunch Ideas for Kids
Feeding picky eaters can be quite a challenge. That’s why we’ve compiled a list of kid-friendly dishes to make lunchtime something your little ones will eagerly anticipate.
1. Pinwheel Sandwiches
Image credits: plainchicken
The kids will love seeing these swirls of deliciousness in their lunchbox. Don’t forget to include a few extra slices of the adorable Pinwheel Sandwiches by Olivia Mack McCool so they can share them with their lunch buddies.
Recipe from: Delish
2. Cheesy Jacket Potatoes
Image credits: SylvieJay
While these Cheesy Jacket Potatoes by Food Network may take more time to prep, the kids will love eating these pockets of oozing goodness. It’s totally worth their satisfied smiles.
Recipe from: Food Network
3. Parmesan Fish Fingers
Image credits: The Kochi Cookhouse
Food Network’s Parmesan Fish Fingers are a hit with kids and adults alike. Don’t be surprised if you find yourself sneaking a few bites while preparing this meal for the little ones.
Recipe from: Food Network
4. Open-Faced Pizza Burgers
Image credits: an_affair_from_the_heart
Get the kids excited about mealtime with this kid-friendly Open-Faced Pizza Burger by Kristine Hansen, a delightful fusion of two beloved dishes: pizza and burgers.
Recipe from: Taste of Home
5. Fruit Sandwich
Image credits: Sly-Moose
Don’t forget to pack these fruity sandwiches for your kids. When they bite into these Fruit Sandwiches by Yudai Kanayama, they’ll think they’re having dessert for lunch.
Recipe from: NYT Cooking
6. Korean BBQ-Style Meatballs
Image credits: thecookbookhoarders
These Korean BBQ-style meatballs by Kay Chun are a fantastic choice if you’re looking for protein-packed flavor. Kids enjoy the Korean twist, and adults do, too, which is why we’ve included them in this list.
Recipe from: NYT Cooking
7. Spam Musubi
Image credits: Amhk1024
Try giving the kids a lunch they know and love but with a fun twist. These Spam Musubi by Alana Kysar are easy to pack when the kids need a quick lunch or midday snack.
Recipe from: NYT Cooking
8. Pecan-Miso Butter and Jelly Sandwiches
Image credits: Fresh Market
This pecan miso butter gives regular peanut butter and jelly sandwiches a twist. Chris Morocco’s Pecan Miso Butter and Jelly Sandwiches recipe will make your kids feel extra special.
Recipe from: Bon Appétit
9. Crispy Baked Tofu Nuggets
Image credits: jessicainthekitchen
These vegan nuggets by Zoe Denenberg taste like the animal-shaped ones you loved as a kid. Your kids won’t notice the difference, and they’ll make you the lunchbox hero.
Recipe from: Bon Appétit
10. Mac and Cheese
Image credits: macncheeeeese
If the kids ask for Mac and Cheese again, you can make Cheesemonger’s Mac and Cheese by Kate Thorman and Matt Jennings. Prepare it the day before and then reheat it for lunch. It will save you from the hassle and the complaints.
Recipe from: Bon Appétit
Vegetarian Lunch Ideas
We absolutely love the satisfying crunch and vibrant freshness of a nourishing veggie meal. Contrary to popular belief, veggie dishes are anything but dull — these incredible options offer mouthwatering proof.
1. Crisp Gnocchi With Brussels Sprouts and Brown Butter
Image credits: mtoomtoo
Looking to switch up your regular pasta routine? Try this Crisp Gnocchi with Brussels Sprouts and Brown Butter recipe by Ali Slagle. This quick and easy one-pan veggie dish will be on the table in just 20 minutes.
Recipe from: NYT Cooking
2. Spicy Warm Silken Tofu With Celery and Cilantro Salad
Image credits: psychobabble451
This recipe is incredibly easy to make yet offers a complexity of flavors. If you frequently cook with tofu, this Tofu with Celery Salad recipe by J. Kenji López-Alt will add a unique twist to this beloved protein.
Recipe from: Serious Eats
3. Spinach-Artichoke Flatbread
Image credits: Sur La Table
This Spinach Artichoke Flatbread Dish by Dona Giorgadze is a breeze to make and brings together our beloved flavors in one delightful dish. The best part is that it also looks stunning.
Recipe from: Delish
4. Sesame Soba Noodles
Image credits: Island Provisions
To satisfy your craving for Asian flavors, these Sesame Soba Noodles by Food Network are a filling alternative that’ll hit the savory spot.
Recipe from: Food Network
5. Lentil Salad
Image credits: yummyyatra
Lentils are a fantastic source of fiber, folate, and vitamin B1 (Healthline, 2023) (1). Indulge in the nourishing Italian Lentil Salad from Food Network, a genuinely satisfying choice that promotes heart health.
Recipe from: Food Network
6. Korean Fried Cauliflower
Image credits: kay_lerr
Remember this: Korean Fried Cauliflower by J. Kenji López-Alt is like Korean poppers but healthier. Make this crispy cauliflower for guilt-free, flavorful, fried perfection when craving something deep-fried.
Recipe from: Serious Eats
7. Indian Spiced Chickpea Wraps
Image credits: The Walnut
Indulge in a global lunch experience with Jennifer Beckman’s Indian Spiced Chickpea Wraps. Packed with the vibrant flavors of curry powder, coriander, cumin, and cayenne pepper, this laid-back lunch option delivers the essence of India right to your plate.
Recipe from: Taste of Home
8. Creamy Vegetarian Stuffed Mushrooms
Image credits: lovingitvegan
We love these Creamy Vegetarian Stuffed Mushrooms by Renu Dhar and Genevieve Yam. They hit the spot by combining delicious flavors with our daily serving of veggies.
Recipe from: Serious Eats
9. Cheesy Cabbage Tteokbokki
Image credits: Zitaneco
This recipe, inspired by Korean cuisine and created by Eric Kim, combines the chewy texture of rice tteokbokki with the delicious gooeyness of cheese. If you’re tired of the same old vegetable dishes, try this unique twist on a traditional recipe in your kitchen.
Recipe from: NYT Cooking
Lunch Ideas on a Budget
When your cupboards need a little love, and you’re eagerly anticipating your next market visit, these wallet-friendly solutions are just what you need. You can savor a delicious lunch without breaking the bank. With a touch of creativity, you’ll be amazed at the results.
1. Garlic Bread Pizza
Image credits: sprinklesapple
Fed up with those pesky pizza delivery fees? Now, you can whip up your delicious Garlic Bread Pizza using Taylor Ann Spencer’s recipe and any leftover bread you have at home.
Recipe from: Delish
2. Olive Oil Fried Potatoes with Over Easy Eggs
Image credits: youtube.com
If you have only eggs and potatoes in the kitchen, you can elevate them with this simple and cost-effective recipe by Benjamin Kemper. Show off your cooking skills with a confident wrist flick while using the pan.
Recipe from: Seveur
3. Microwave Egg Sandwich
Image credits: NickolasLandry
This quick microwave dish by Brenda Otto is a perfect grab-and-go for busy days when you need to rush out. The Microwave Egg Sandwich is so easy to make that you’ll want to make it regularly.
Recipe from: Taste of Home
4. Classic Tuna Salad Sandwich
Image credits: lightleakage
Trusty tuna comes to the rescue when you need a satisfying lunch on a budget. Follow Craig Claiborne’s recipe and add your special touch to create a signature spread.
Recipe from: NYT Cooking
5. Spaghetti with Fried Eggs
Image credits: nytcooking
It sounds odd, but Spaghetti and Eggs by Mark Bittman works well for a budget meal. You likely have these ingredients in the kitchen already. All you have to do is put them together and enjoy.
Recipe from: NYT Cooking
6. Garlicky Alfredo Beans
Image credits: Fit Foodie Finds
This five-ingredient recipe transforms canned beans into some fancy dare. Garlicky Alfredo Beans is a no-fuss, comforting meal that’s easy to whip up for a quick lunch.
Recipe from: NYT Cooking
7. Broccoli and Egg Fried Rice
Image credits: cookwithbrad
Feed the family with a pan of healthy goodness. This super easy-to-make Broccoli and Egg Fried Rice Dish by Kat Boytsova will make a tasty lunch light on the grocery budget.
Recipe from: Bon Appétit
8. Smash Burger
Image credits: theburgershow
This budget-friendly recipe by Adam Rapoport is easy to prepare and incredibly juicy. Next time you need to feed a group on a budget, whip up some crowd-pleasing Smash Burgers.
Recipe from: Bon Appétit
9. Chicken Piccata
Image credits: damn_delicious
Chris Morocco’s recipe makes cooking easier and more affordable. It’s simple to prepare and perfect for serving over pasta or alongside a crisp iceberg salad. Add some crusty bread to soak up the delicious lemon-caper sauce, and you’ve got yourself a delightful weekday lunch.
Recipe from: Bon Appétit
10. Hearty Tomato Soup with Beans and Greens
Image credits: pooldancer
Take your pantry essentials to the next level with some clever kitchen tricks. Don’t overlook canned ingredients — you can easily elevate them with a few simple techniques. Whip a delicious lunch with Carolyn Hodges’ Hearty Tomato Soup with Beans and Greens. It’s sure to satisfy your cravings and keep you full.
Recipe from: Eating Well
What Should You Eat for Lunch, Advice from Nutritionists
While everyone knows that eating a balanced breakfast can keep you healthy, eating lunch is equally important. According to Josephine Serino, Founder and CEO of My Hot Lunchbox, which advocates for ”making lunch the best part of the day,” the midday meal raises your blood sugar level and gives you the energy you need to go about the rest of the day (2).
A good lunch enables you to focus and concentrate for the rest of the afternoon. Carbs, protein, and fat serve unique purposes in our bodies, and it’s essential to include them throughout the day. Eating even a small lunch with all three will help you feel refreshed and fuel you for the next several hours if you’re sluggish.
Contrary to popular belief, skipping one food group or the other isn’t as beneficial as you think. You need the benefits of more hours of focused energy. Just substitute for healthier options, like lean protein, quality carbs, and beneficial fats.
How to Avoid the Afternoon Slump
According to Alysse Pike, an afternoon slump is usually caused by a dip in blood sugar, which causes us to feel tired and lethargic (Food Insight, 2021) (3).
This could be because we’ve been eating larger, spaced-out meals or skipping entire meals altogether, resulting in a sudden influx of energy, followed by a slump.
Pike recommends “eating smaller, more frequent meals and snacks throughout the day (every 3-4 hours).” This means a light breakfast should be followed by a healthy lunch a few hours later. This will help minimize fluctuations in blood sugar caused by inconsistent energy intake.
Paying attention to our hunger levels and not depriving our bodies (and brains) of the energy we need to stay sharp throughout the day is crucial to avoid that afternoon crash.
