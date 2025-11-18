50 Pics Showing “Redneck Engineering” At Its Peak (Best Of All Time)

by

Angus MacGyver became a pop culture icon because of his innovative DIY solutions. Fans of the hit TV show would fondly remember how he bypassed a high-tech security door by bending light using an ashtray or defused a bomb using a paper clip. 

Of course, Hollywood tends to exaggerate, and the chances of meeting an actual Macgyver are slim to none. However, many people have a similar mindset of making do with what they have to get themselves out of a jam. 

You will see a lot of these ingenious hacks in the Redneck Engineering subreddit, where people share their clever fixes to some of daily life’s problems. It features photos of makeshift iPad stands, improvised bathtubs, and crafty utensil substitutes. 

Here’s our best-of-all-time list for you to enjoy today. Scroll through and be inspired by all the creativity.

#1 Meirl

50 Pics Showing “Redneck Engineering” At Its Peak (Best Of All Time)

Image source: LustSierra

#2 Protect Your Tools From The Bottom Of The Ocean

50 Pics Showing “Redneck Engineering” At Its Peak (Best Of All Time)

Image source: Craptivist

#3 I’m Bad For Using Whatever Tool Is Handy As A Hammer, Usually A Crescent Wrench. My Husband Learned A Bit Of Welding And Redneck Engineered This For My Birthday

50 Pics Showing “Redneck Engineering” At Its Peak (Best Of All Time)

Image source: GingerMum

#4 Fixed The Gate Problem

50 Pics Showing “Redneck Engineering” At Its Peak (Best Of All Time)

Image source: reddit.com

#5 Redneck Bed Liner

50 Pics Showing “Redneck Engineering” At Its Peak (Best Of All Time)

Image source: KingCodyBill

#6 Damn, That’s A Clean Duct Tape Paint Job

50 Pics Showing “Redneck Engineering” At Its Peak (Best Of All Time)

Image source: lord_vader_jr

#7 Touchless Dispenser

50 Pics Showing “Redneck Engineering” At Its Peak (Best Of All Time)

Image source: whatnicknametouse

#8 Protection From Escaping

50 Pics Showing “Redneck Engineering” At Its Peak (Best Of All Time)

Image source: Lietuvis9

#9 Rear Parking Sensor

50 Pics Showing “Redneck Engineering” At Its Peak (Best Of All Time)

Image source: imgur.com

#10 When You Ask A Welder To Fix Something For You

50 Pics Showing “Redneck Engineering” At Its Peak (Best Of All Time)

Image source: justshtmypnts

#11 Looks Level To Me

50 Pics Showing “Redneck Engineering” At Its Peak (Best Of All Time)

Image source: lubberline

#12 Tortoise Needed A Viewing Platform/Ramp

50 Pics Showing “Redneck Engineering” At Its Peak (Best Of All Time)

Image source: bloated_toad_4000

#13 No Caption Needed

50 Pics Showing “Redneck Engineering” At Its Peak (Best Of All Time)

Image source: mr_this

#14 Cut A Pool Noodle In Half To Make A Comfortable Armrest For The Truck. From Australia

50 Pics Showing “Redneck Engineering” At Its Peak (Best Of All Time)

Image source: goobly_goo

#15 I Guess This Is Better Than Taking It To A Junk Yard

50 Pics Showing “Redneck Engineering” At Its Peak (Best Of All Time)

Image source: darkman21

#16 Found This Fork In My Brothers House And Asked Him Why He Had Done It…. Then He Ran Upstairs To Grab His iPad

50 Pics Showing “Redneck Engineering” At Its Peak (Best Of All Time)

Image source: reddit.com

#17 The Birdhouse Booby Trap Device

50 Pics Showing “Redneck Engineering” At Its Peak (Best Of All Time)

Image source: Dr_Zol_Epstein_III

#18 Ahoy! I Humbly Submit A Photo From My Redneck Pirate Ship Build

50 Pics Showing “Redneck Engineering” At Its Peak (Best Of All Time)

Image source: JodyShackelford

#19 Would Like To Buy This Guy A Beer And Hear His Story

50 Pics Showing “Redneck Engineering” At Its Peak (Best Of All Time)

Image source: AshleyJPL

#20 Master Lock 100

50 Pics Showing “Redneck Engineering” At Its Peak (Best Of All Time)

Image source: reddit.com

#21 This Took A Good Year Or Two To Make

50 Pics Showing “Redneck Engineering” At Its Peak (Best Of All Time)

Image source: saturnn22

#22 Steering Wheel Broke, Needed To Finish The Yard. Thankfully I Know How To Drive A Stick

50 Pics Showing “Redneck Engineering” At Its Peak (Best Of All Time)

Image source: reddit.com

#23 It Makes Sense

50 Pics Showing “Redneck Engineering” At Its Peak (Best Of All Time)

Image source: reddit.com

#24 Dog Accessories

50 Pics Showing “Redneck Engineering” At Its Peak (Best Of All Time)

Image source: reddit.com

#25 The Quintessential Redneck Engineer Tool Guide

50 Pics Showing “Redneck Engineering” At Its Peak (Best Of All Time)

Image source: Anvisaber

#26 Now That’s One Well Engineered Redneck Wood Pile

50 Pics Showing “Redneck Engineering” At Its Peak (Best Of All Time)

Image source: verity519

#27 Found On Fb, Thought It Was Pretty Slick

50 Pics Showing “Redneck Engineering” At Its Peak (Best Of All Time)

Image source: reddit.com

#28 Found This One

50 Pics Showing “Redneck Engineering” At Its Peak (Best Of All Time)

Image source: Mylo-s

#29 Your Move, Nasa

50 Pics Showing “Redneck Engineering” At Its Peak (Best Of All Time)

Image source: may_sun

#30 Homemade Alarm System

50 Pics Showing “Redneck Engineering” At Its Peak (Best Of All Time)

Image source: Subtotalpoet

#31 Who’s Laughing Now?

50 Pics Showing “Redneck Engineering” At Its Peak (Best Of All Time)

Image source: jhovudu1

#32 My Neighbor Using A Blower Taped To A Skateboard On A Rope To Clean The Roof

50 Pics Showing “Redneck Engineering” At Its Peak (Best Of All Time)

Image source:  CaBBaGe_isLaND

#33 My 12 Year Old Son Modified His Bike With Carpet For Barefoot Riding

50 Pics Showing “Redneck Engineering” At Its Peak (Best Of All Time)

Image source: flaglerite

#34 I Work At A Warehouse In Sweden, And Recently They Halved The Speed Of All Forklifts (From 16 Km/H To 8 Km/H) For Safety Reasons. I Just Thought They Put Some Limiter In The Software, But No. They Found A Far Smarter Solution…

50 Pics Showing “Redneck Engineering” At Its Peak (Best Of All Time)

Image source: MITT_NAMN_JEFF

#35 Do You Need A Shower?

50 Pics Showing “Redneck Engineering” At Its Peak (Best Of All Time)

Image source: EvaRaw666

#36 I Couldn’t Find Any Washers That Would Fit Over The Heads Of Screws… So… Yep

50 Pics Showing “Redneck Engineering” At Its Peak (Best Of All Time)

Image source: Jebedia47

#37 Used A Leaf Blower And A Funnel To Inflate A Pool. Actually Worked Fairly Quickly

50 Pics Showing “Redneck Engineering” At Its Peak (Best Of All Time)

Image source: crazyanne

#38 This Counts, Right?

50 Pics Showing “Redneck Engineering” At Its Peak (Best Of All Time)

Image source: LinuxUser13301939

#39 Buoyancy

2 Korean student’s made a raft out of potato chip bags to prove they have too much air in them

50 Pics Showing “Redneck Engineering” At Its Peak (Best Of All Time)

Image source: FallenChaotic

#40 When You Gotta Have Your Tunes

50 Pics Showing “Redneck Engineering” At Its Peak (Best Of All Time)

Image source: spokenmoistly

#41 Found At A Rural Gas Station:

50 Pics Showing “Redneck Engineering” At Its Peak (Best Of All Time)

Image source: meowmixalots

#42 Almost Can’t Tell…

50 Pics Showing “Redneck Engineering” At Its Peak (Best Of All Time)

Image source: Kgmercier

#43 Slavic Redneck Piping

50 Pics Showing “Redneck Engineering” At Its Peak (Best Of All Time)

Image source: anyaeversong

#44 Found In A Group Called “Stairs Designed By People Who Aren’t Afraid To Die” But I Still Quite Like How Simple And Cheap A Solution It Is

50 Pics Showing “Redneck Engineering” At Its Peak (Best Of All Time)

Image source: samcornwell

#45 Safe As Houses

50 Pics Showing “Redneck Engineering” At Its Peak (Best Of All Time)

Image source: Agreeable-Dinner

#46 This Put A Quick Stop To The Guys Who Were Carelessly Dribbling On The Floor Of Our Office Restroom

50 Pics Showing “Redneck Engineering” At Its Peak (Best Of All Time)

Image source: tomparker

#47 When Someone Buys You A Bath Bomb And You Only Have A Shower

50 Pics Showing “Redneck Engineering” At Its Peak (Best Of All Time)

Image source: preludachris8

#48 Whoever Built This Might Have A Phd In Redneck Engineering

50 Pics Showing “Redneck Engineering” At Its Peak (Best Of All Time)

Image source: Mr_PoodlePants

#49 For Remote Teaching Without A Document Camera

50 Pics Showing “Redneck Engineering” At Its Peak (Best Of All Time)

Image source: reddit

#50 When You Forget Your Spoon At Home

50 Pics Showing “Redneck Engineering” At Its Peak (Best Of All Time)

Image source: NoWasExpected

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Courageous Kitten Swims In Icy River In Search Of Salvation
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
81 Hilarious Mom Catchphrases, As Shared By People On The Internet
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
I Project My Inner Life Into Illustrations. I Seek Beauty In Sadness
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
People Are Sharing Pics Of Their Long Cats That Seem To Stretch ‘Til Infinity (30 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
40 People Confess The Darkest Thing They’ve Ever Done That They Never Regretted
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Hey Pandas, Show Us The Last Tattoo You Got (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.