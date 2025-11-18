50 Pics Showing “Redneck Engineering” At Its Peak (Best Of All Time)

Angus MacGyver became a pop culture icon because of his innovative DIY solutions. Fans of the hit TV show would fondly remember how he bypassed a high-tech security door by bending light using an ashtray or defused a bomb using a paper clip.
Of course, Hollywood tends to exaggerate, and the chances of meeting an actual Macgyver are slim to none. However, many people have a similar mindset of making do with what they have to get themselves out of a jam.
You will see a lot of these ingenious hacks in the Redneck Engineering subreddit, where people share their clever fixes to some of daily life’s problems. It features photos of makeshift iPad stands, improvised bathtubs, and crafty utensil substitutes.
Here’s our best-of-all-time list for you to enjoy today. Scroll through and be inspired by all the creativity.
#1 Meirl
Image source: LustSierra
#2 Protect Your Tools From The Bottom Of The Ocean
Image source: Craptivist
#3 I’m Bad For Using Whatever Tool Is Handy As A Hammer, Usually A Crescent Wrench. My Husband Learned A Bit Of Welding And Redneck Engineered This For My Birthday
Image source: GingerMum
#4 Fixed The Gate Problem
Image source: reddit.com
#5 Redneck Bed Liner
Image source: KingCodyBill
#6 Damn, That’s A Clean Duct Tape Paint Job
Image source: lord_vader_jr
#7 Touchless Dispenser
Image source: whatnicknametouse
#8 Protection From Escaping
Image source: Lietuvis9
#9 Rear Parking Sensor
Image source: imgur.com
#10 When You Ask A Welder To Fix Something For You
Image source: justshtmypnts
#11 Looks Level To Me
Image source: lubberline
#12 Tortoise Needed A Viewing Platform/Ramp
Image source: bloated_toad_4000
#13 No Caption Needed
Image source: mr_this
#14 Cut A Pool Noodle In Half To Make A Comfortable Armrest For The Truck. From Australia
Image source: goobly_goo
#15 I Guess This Is Better Than Taking It To A Junk Yard
Image source: darkman21
#16 Found This Fork In My Brothers House And Asked Him Why He Had Done It…. Then He Ran Upstairs To Grab His iPad
Image source: reddit.com
#17 The Birdhouse Booby Trap Device
Image source: Dr_Zol_Epstein_III
#18 Ahoy! I Humbly Submit A Photo From My Redneck Pirate Ship Build
Image source: JodyShackelford
#19 Would Like To Buy This Guy A Beer And Hear His Story
Image source: AshleyJPL
#20 Master Lock 100
Image source: reddit.com
#21 This Took A Good Year Or Two To Make
Image source: saturnn22
#22 Steering Wheel Broke, Needed To Finish The Yard. Thankfully I Know How To Drive A Stick
Image source: reddit.com
#23 It Makes Sense
Image source: reddit.com
#24 Dog Accessories
Image source: reddit.com
#25 The Quintessential Redneck Engineer Tool Guide
Image source: Anvisaber
#26 Now That’s One Well Engineered Redneck Wood Pile
Image source: verity519
#27 Found On Fb, Thought It Was Pretty Slick
Image source: reddit.com
#28 Found This One
Image source: Mylo-s
#29 Your Move, Nasa
Image source: may_sun
#30 Homemade Alarm System
Image source: Subtotalpoet
#31 Who’s Laughing Now?
Image source: jhovudu1
#32 My Neighbor Using A Blower Taped To A Skateboard On A Rope To Clean The Roof
Image source: CaBBaGe_isLaND
#33 My 12 Year Old Son Modified His Bike With Carpet For Barefoot Riding
Image source: flaglerite
#34 I Work At A Warehouse In Sweden, And Recently They Halved The Speed Of All Forklifts (From 16 Km/H To 8 Km/H) For Safety Reasons. I Just Thought They Put Some Limiter In The Software, But No. They Found A Far Smarter Solution…
Image source: MITT_NAMN_JEFF
#35 Do You Need A Shower?
Image source: EvaRaw666
#36 I Couldn’t Find Any Washers That Would Fit Over The Heads Of Screws… So… Yep
Image source: Jebedia47
#37 Used A Leaf Blower And A Funnel To Inflate A Pool. Actually Worked Fairly Quickly
Image source: crazyanne
#38 This Counts, Right?
Image source: LinuxUser13301939
#39 Buoyancy
2 Korean student’s made a raft out of potato chip bags to prove they have too much air in them
Image source: FallenChaotic
#40 When You Gotta Have Your Tunes
Image source: spokenmoistly
#41 Found At A Rural Gas Station:
Image source: meowmixalots
#42 Almost Can’t Tell…
Image source: Kgmercier
#43 Slavic Redneck Piping
Image source: anyaeversong
#44 Found In A Group Called “Stairs Designed By People Who Aren’t Afraid To Die” But I Still Quite Like How Simple And Cheap A Solution It Is
Image source: samcornwell
#45 Safe As Houses
Image source: Agreeable-Dinner
#46 This Put A Quick Stop To The Guys Who Were Carelessly Dribbling On The Floor Of Our Office Restroom
Image source: tomparker
#47 When Someone Buys You A Bath Bomb And You Only Have A Shower
Image source: preludachris8
#48 Whoever Built This Might Have A Phd In Redneck Engineering
Image source: Mr_PoodlePants
#49 For Remote Teaching Without A Document Camera
Image source: reddit
#50 When You Forget Your Spoon At Home
Image source: NoWasExpected
