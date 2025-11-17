I Traveled To The Karakoram Range Twice To Capture Its Shapes, Lines, And Textures (30 Pics)

“In the face of the power of the mountains, it is easier to discover yourself, or at least the fact that most of the borders and fears are just a handicap of our mind, beyond which freedom begins…” – J. Teller.

The vertical walls of Trango Group are a dream of every climber and mountain lover. In 2019 and 2021 I visited the Karakoram Range to find out why. It turned out to be also a landscape of the photographer’s dream. My dream. Shapes, lines, textures never ceased to amaze me. I could forever stare at those rocky sculptures. Endless photographic inspiration, each second giving me a chance to capture it in a different way. The decision to move forward to the next camp was one of the hardest during both expeditions. Leaving home is never easy.

Here are 72 images showing the uniqueness of Trango Group.

More info: Instagram | przychodzien.com | Facebook

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28

#29

#30

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
