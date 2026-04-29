Italian Woman’s Engagement Falls Into Doubt After Native Fiancé’s Family Rejects Her For Her Blood

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Dating outside your culture can open you up to new perspectives on people and the world. It helps you see things in a different light and broadens how you understand relationships. But it also comes with challenges you might not have been aware of.

An Italian woman who goes on Reddit by the nickname ThrowRAPerception135 moved to Canada a few years back and fell in love with a native Cree man there. But when he finally proposed to her and the couple began planning their happily-ever-after, his mother and other relatives stepped in, trying to block their marriage in the name of preserving his lineage.

This woman couldn’t contain her happiness after her boyfriend finally proposed to her

Italian Woman’s Engagement Falls Into Doubt After Native Fiancé’s Family Rejects Her For Her Blood

Image credits: Brock Wegner / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

But his family, who never really liked her, objected to the engagement

Italian Woman’s Engagement Falls Into Doubt After Native Fiancé’s Family Rejects Her For Her Blood
Italian Woman’s Engagement Falls Into Doubt After Native Fiancé’s Family Rejects Her For Her Blood
Italian Woman’s Engagement Falls Into Doubt After Native Fiancé’s Family Rejects Her For Her Blood
Italian Woman’s Engagement Falls Into Doubt After Native Fiancé’s Family Rejects Her For Her Blood
Italian Woman’s Engagement Falls Into Doubt After Native Fiancé’s Family Rejects Her For Her Blood

Image credits: Diego Llajaruna Gonzales / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Italian Woman’s Engagement Falls Into Doubt After Native Fiancé’s Family Rejects Her For Her Blood
Italian Woman’s Engagement Falls Into Doubt After Native Fiancé’s Family Rejects Her For Her Blood
Italian Woman’s Engagement Falls Into Doubt After Native Fiancé’s Family Rejects Her For Her Blood
Italian Woman’s Engagement Falls Into Doubt After Native Fiancé’s Family Rejects Her For Her Blood
Italian Woman’s Engagement Falls Into Doubt After Native Fiancé’s Family Rejects Her For Her Blood

Image credits: Sinitta Leunen / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Italian Woman’s Engagement Falls Into Doubt After Native Fiancé’s Family Rejects Her For Her Blood
Italian Woman’s Engagement Falls Into Doubt After Native Fiancé’s Family Rejects Her For Her Blood
Italian Woman’s Engagement Falls Into Doubt After Native Fiancé’s Family Rejects Her For Her Blood

Image credits:

People had a lot to say after reading about the couple’s predicament

Italian Woman’s Engagement Falls Into Doubt After Native Fiancé’s Family Rejects Her For Her Blood
Italian Woman’s Engagement Falls Into Doubt After Native Fiancé’s Family Rejects Her For Her Blood
Italian Woman’s Engagement Falls Into Doubt After Native Fiancé’s Family Rejects Her For Her Blood
Italian Woman’s Engagement Falls Into Doubt After Native Fiancé’s Family Rejects Her For Her Blood
Italian Woman’s Engagement Falls Into Doubt After Native Fiancé’s Family Rejects Her For Her Blood
Italian Woman’s Engagement Falls Into Doubt After Native Fiancé’s Family Rejects Her For Her Blood
Italian Woman’s Engagement Falls Into Doubt After Native Fiancé’s Family Rejects Her For Her Blood
Italian Woman’s Engagement Falls Into Doubt After Native Fiancé’s Family Rejects Her For Her Blood
Italian Woman’s Engagement Falls Into Doubt After Native Fiancé’s Family Rejects Her For Her Blood
Italian Woman’s Engagement Falls Into Doubt After Native Fiancé’s Family Rejects Her For Her Blood
Italian Woman’s Engagement Falls Into Doubt After Native Fiancé’s Family Rejects Her For Her Blood
Italian Woman’s Engagement Falls Into Doubt After Native Fiancé’s Family Rejects Her For Her Blood
Italian Woman’s Engagement Falls Into Doubt After Native Fiancé’s Family Rejects Her For Her Blood
Italian Woman’s Engagement Falls Into Doubt After Native Fiancé’s Family Rejects Her For Her Blood
Italian Woman’s Engagement Falls Into Doubt After Native Fiancé’s Family Rejects Her For Her Blood
Italian Woman’s Engagement Falls Into Doubt After Native Fiancé’s Family Rejects Her For Her Blood
Italian Woman’s Engagement Falls Into Doubt After Native Fiancé’s Family Rejects Her For Her Blood
Italian Woman’s Engagement Falls Into Doubt After Native Fiancé’s Family Rejects Her For Her Blood
Italian Woman’s Engagement Falls Into Doubt After Native Fiancé’s Family Rejects Her For Her Blood
Italian Woman’s Engagement Falls Into Doubt After Native Fiancé’s Family Rejects Her For Her Blood
Italian Woman’s Engagement Falls Into Doubt After Native Fiancé’s Family Rejects Her For Her Blood
Italian Woman’s Engagement Falls Into Doubt After Native Fiancé’s Family Rejects Her For Her Blood
Italian Woman’s Engagement Falls Into Doubt After Native Fiancé’s Family Rejects Her For Her Blood
Italian Woman’s Engagement Falls Into Doubt After Native Fiancé’s Family Rejects Her For Her Blood
Italian Woman’s Engagement Falls Into Doubt After Native Fiancé’s Family Rejects Her For Her Blood
Italian Woman’s Engagement Falls Into Doubt After Native Fiancé’s Family Rejects Her For Her Blood

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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