50 Times People Spotted Examples Of Sarcasm In The Workplace And Had To Snap A Photo

No matter how serious a company might look to outsiders, on the inside, you’ll always find someone subtly goofing about and having a laugh. Humor is an inseparable part of being a human being. So it makes sense that our desire for comedy, quips, and good old sarcasm doesn’t go away the moment we clock in. 

Bored Panda has collected some of the most powerful photos of humor and sarcasm in the workplace, from all around the internet. From witty notes and funny printouts to hilarious posters, these pics are perfect for sending to your coworkers—preferably during their coffee breaks or right before they have an important deadline. Scroll down for your dose of workplace sarcasm and inspiration.

We got in touch with workplace expert Lynn Taylor, who was kind enough to share her thoughts about the importance of laughter when it comes to motivating staff, as well as the limits that should be placed on humor at work. Read on to find Bored Panda’s full interview with Taylor, the author of the bestseller ‘Tame Your Terrible Office Tyrant’ and the host of a popular blog on Psychology Today.

#1 New Office Neighbor Has A Very Sensible Office Door Policy

Image source: aezro

#2 I Found This At Work Today

Image source: maskedme

#3 Coworker Made This For Me. I Guess He’s Trying To Send Me A Message

Image source: CrazyChrain

#4 A Coworker Got Tired Of People Asking Where Ed Is

Image source: ImJohnathan

#5 This Is In The Office Bathroom Where I Work

Image source: PixelWarrior5253

#6 Winters Are Tough For Slower People

Image source: Flyingpigtx

#7 After A 50+ Email Chain With All The Men At My Company, We Decided It Was Only Fair To Have A Shark Tank In The Bathroom If The Women Got An Orchid

Our office manager listened, and this is what showed up on monday morning.

Image source: milkandrelish

#8 This Brightened My Day At Work

Image source: madirosario3

#9 Someone At My Work Is A Realist

Image source: Begna112

#10 The Coffee Maker At My Office Was Out Of Order

Image source: gem_bug

#11 Saw This At Work And Thought You Guys Might Appreciate This

Image source: Snubber_

#12 Here Is A Sign I Saw At Work

Image source: crunch465

#13 Spotted In The Washroom At Work

Image source: tgabben

#14 Office Participation

Image source: hootersbutwithcats

#15 My Office Held An Easter Egg Decorating Contest. I’m Not Artistically Inclined, So This Is What I Presented

A Master Thesis in Minimalistic Design, 2018
Medium: Egg
“As we stare into the blank abyss of whiteness that coats the egg’s surface, we are forced to look deep into our own souls, to discover what the vast blankness represents to us. Yet we are also forced to imagine what is missing, what could be filling the blank space. It is our own creative conscious that is the masterpiece.”

Image source: Pattmost20

#16 So They Installed A New Coffee Machine At Work, And Before Anyone Could Use It, I Placed This Sign On It. Best Three Hours Of My Life

Image source: nipse79

#17 Forever In The Friend Zone

Image source: jcravenw

#18 I Found This On My Break Room Table At Work

Image source: LouSpowel

#19 My Friend May Have Way Too Much Time On His Hands

Image source: Lolo4369

#20 This Was In The Office Today

Image source: reddit.com

#21 Our Office Fridge Today

Image source: jimthehacksawduggan

#22 I Was Told The Office Had A Great View

Image source: casual_observr

#23 Nearly A Year Ago, My Coworker Needed Stitches After An Avocado Toast Accident. I Made This Sign For Her, And They’re Still Updating It

Image source: emzieees

#24 One Day, The Office Smells A Little Like The Ocean. The Next Day, This Appears On The Microwave

Image source: jyc23

#25 We Have A Door In The Back For Emergency Fire Department Access, And We Figured We’d Open It And Check It Out In Case We Need An Escape Route

Image source: TrekkieGod

#26 Broken Pepsi Machine At Work

Image source: Exalted81

#27 Debbie Needs To Stop Stealing Other People’s Food

Image source: DstinationKeplerB

#28 Our Facility Manager Solved All Of Our Confusion With The Bathroom Lock

Image source: joelvan77

#29 When You Request A Wall Clock For Your Office, But Your Boss Is A Dork

Image source: StaplePaper

#30 Gingerbread Competition At Work

Image source: bown12345

#31 Unexpected Humor At Work

Image source: Arjun7021

#32 Office Recycling

Image source: BigTwubble

#33 I Found This At Work Today

Image source: reddit.com

#34 Our Office Candy Guy Left Us A Note

Image source: Jazullo913

#35 My Coworker Floored Me With This Tidbit Of Info, So I Had To Shame Him

Image source: Iam_Sancho

#36 The Coffee Machine At My Work Broke, So Someone Decided To Let Management Know It’s Time For An Upgrade

Image source: iseewithsound_

#37 Going Away Cake For A Much Loved Coworker. He Will Be Missed

Image source: wish4mor

#38 I Needed To Prove To My Coworker He’s A Deep Sleeper

Image source: ZeroCreativityHere

#39 It’s My Coworker’s Last Day, So We Made A Pillow For The Office To Remember Him. He Wasn’t Happy

Image source: maxxl

#40 My Colleague Got Stung In The Mouth By A Bee. Our Boss Framed The Stinger And Left It On His Desk

Image source: Sir_Z

#41 Daves For Life

“Yes! My name is Dave. Thanks for the free drinks! Daves 4 life!!!”

Image source: reddit.com

#42 My Boss Gave My Coworker A New Monitor. He Didn’t Get Caught Doing Anything, He’s Just Blind As Hell

Image source: Narkolepse

#43 How To Prank An Office That Just Got A New Copier

Image source: badbagel37

#44 My Boss Emailed Me And Said: “I Think We Should Get This For The Conference Room”

Image source: thenewyorkgod

#45 Sometimes Your Coworkers Are Jerks

Image source: Im_Aerodactyl

#46 My Office Is A Fun Place

Image source: srivats2

#47 Please Do Not Print Large Jobs. Or, By All Means, Please Do

Image source: briansolis

#48 I Left A Banana At The Office Overnight And Found It Like This The Next Morning: “Here Lies Banana, ?-2021”

Image source: HolePunchJim

#49 My Coworker Handed Me This And Walked Off Without Saying Anything. I’m A Guy

Image source: reddit.com

#50 April Fools Prank At Work

Image source: EzioAuditore74

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
