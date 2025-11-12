Four Friends With Different Personalities Make Funny Comics About Their Lives Together

by

Introducing the Sigh-Kicks, four blue friends and their uninteresting blue lives.

After 4 years of design school and a dangerously high amount of sighing, we started this page to portray our varied personalities and the funny stuff that happens when people think, feel and react differently.

More info: Instagram

Four Friends With Different Personalities Make Funny Comics About Their Lives Together

A little about us

Four Friends With Different Personalities Make Funny Comics About Their Lives Together

Do you know someone who thinks like him?

Four Friends With Different Personalities Make Funny Comics About Their Lives Together

Mirror mirror on the wall, everyone has their flaws

Four Friends With Different Personalities Make Funny Comics About Their Lives Together

Short people problems

Four Friends With Different Personalities Make Funny Comics About Their Lives Together

Dont hate, clickbait

Four Friends With Different Personalities Make Funny Comics About Their Lives Together

Surfing the web

Four Friends With Different Personalities Make Funny Comics About Their Lives Together

We all know that one person who’s ‘extra’

Four Friends With Different Personalities Make Funny Comics About Their Lives Together

Mornings.. Which one are you?

Four Friends With Different Personalities Make Funny Comics About Their Lives Together

I look better when I wake up than when I put make-up

Four Friends With Different Personalities Make Funny Comics About Their Lives Together

Hanging with the squad

Four Friends With Different Personalities Make Funny Comics About Their Lives Together

Everyday I’m shuffling

Four Friends With Different Personalities Make Funny Comics About Their Lives Together

Showers

Four Friends With Different Personalities Make Funny Comics About Their Lives Together

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
A Robot That Can Fold Your Laundry In Less Than 1 Minute And Costs Only $850
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
I Made These Signs For Sticking In Dog Poop
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Five Things You Never Knew about Fresh Off the Boat
3 min read
Dec, 7, 2017
Whatever Happened to the Cast of “Degrassi: Next Class?”
3 min read
May, 26, 2018
‘Suits’: 6 Best Guest Stars on the Legal Drama
3 min read
Dec, 28, 2023
47 Photos That Remind Us How Beautiful The World Really Is, Through Harjanto Sumawan’s Eyes
3 min read
Nov, 8, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.