Four Friends With Different Personalities Make Funny Comics About Their Lives Together

Introducing the Sigh-Kicks, four blue friends and their uninteresting blue lives.
After 4 years of design school and a dangerously high amount of sighing, we started this page to portray our varied personalities and the funny stuff that happens when people think, feel and react differently.
More info: Instagram
A little about us
Do you know someone who thinks like him?
Mirror mirror on the wall, everyone has their flaws
Short people problems
Dont hate, clickbait
Surfing the web
We all know that one person who’s ‘extra’
Mornings.. Which one are you?
I look better when I wake up than when I put make-up
Hanging with the squad
Everyday I’m shuffling
Showers
