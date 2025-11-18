Hey Pandas, What’s The Weirdest Dessert You’ve Ever Tasted? (Closed)

What’s the weirdest-looking dessert you’ve ever eaten?
#1
I had the opportunity (and privilege) of tasting high-end food in several occasions, and sometimes it was a very uncommon mix:
A chef in Paris cooked a macaron filled with candied artichoke and a white chocolate cream. It was delicious, even though you could really taste the artichoke.
Another chef in Lyon made a chocolate mousse with sesame brown nougat and dried black olives. Amazing.
The last one (still in Lyon) used a kind of parsley sauce on a lemon and fennel cream, it was interesting but quite good. Anyway fennel and citrus (orange in particular) is a great combination.
#2
Kulfi. I trusted the folks at the local Indian restaurant implicitly, they had never steered me wrong. When I saw it then smelled it I was apprehensive at best. I dutifully dug in and blown away. It looked weird and I can’t describe the aroma but boy is that stuff good!
#3
I once had a dream in which I ordered mushroom flavoured ice cream in a cone. However, the woman in the kiosk insisted on dipping it in chocolate, which ruined the taste (go figure!). I ate it anyway, even though it tasted funny, and when I woke up, I felt nauseous all day and couldn’t get rid of the taste in my mouth.
#4
Jello with fruit chunks in it and whipped cream. Would not recommend, messed up the texture of the jello and the tastes of the fruit and the jello didn’t mix very well.
#5
There is a black jelly-like dessert in China, which is made from traditional Chinese medicine and contains licorice. It will taste bitter if you don’t add sugar.
I quite like eating it in summer, it has a cool feeling。
#6
Pumpkin souffle.
