Dog Protests Annoying Everyday Things With Funny Signs (12 Pics)

by

If there’s one thing that’s more adorable than a dog, it’s a canine with something to say. Meet ‘Dog With Sign’—a cute pupper with a protest sign in its mouth with hilarious doggo-related phrases.

We’ve got a real treat for you (pun not intended): some of the very best and funniest pictures from the ‘Dog With Sign’ Instagram account. Get ready to enjoy some chuckle-worthy content and remember to upvote your fave pics of the good girl Baboy. Scroll down for our interview with the doggo’s owner, and be sure to drop us a comment (or two!) about which protest signs you loved most.

Oh, and when you’re done with this list, check out Bored Panda’s previous ‘Dude With Sign’ article and see if you can spot any similarities to the ‘Dog With Sign’ account.

More info: Instagram

#1

Dog Protests Annoying Everyday Things With Funny Signs (12 Pics)

Image source: dogwithsign

#2

Dog Protests Annoying Everyday Things With Funny Signs (12 Pics)

Image source: dogwithsign

#3

Dog Protests Annoying Everyday Things With Funny Signs (12 Pics)

Image source: dogwithsign

#4

Dog Protests Annoying Everyday Things With Funny Signs (12 Pics)

Image source: dogwithsign

#5

Dog Protests Annoying Everyday Things With Funny Signs (12 Pics)

Image source: dogwithsign

#6

Dog Protests Annoying Everyday Things With Funny Signs (12 Pics)

Image source: dogwithsign

#7

Dog Protests Annoying Everyday Things With Funny Signs (12 Pics)

Image source: dogwithsign

#8

Dog Protests Annoying Everyday Things With Funny Signs (12 Pics)

Image source: dogwithsign

#9

Dog Protests Annoying Everyday Things With Funny Signs (12 Pics)

Image source: dogwithsign

#10

Dog Protests Annoying Everyday Things With Funny Signs (12 Pics)

Image source: dogwithsign

#11

Dog Protests Annoying Everyday Things With Funny Signs (12 Pics)

Image source: dogwithsign

#12

Dog Protests Annoying Everyday Things With Funny Signs (12 Pics)

Image source: dogwithsign

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
The Ten Best Covers of the Pokemon Theme Song
3 min read
Mar, 21, 2013
Why The Show Arrow Is Ending with a Season 8
3 min read
Mar, 11, 2019
Cutest Stress Relief Phone Cases
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Emilia Clarke
Emilia Clarke Sings “MMMBop” in Dothraki on Late Night With Seth Meyers
3 min read
May, 25, 2016
This Lady Draws On Her Carpet And The Result Is So Good, You’ll Never Want To Step On It
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
It Doesn’t Seem Right to Film Late Night Shows Without an Audience
3 min read
Mar, 14, 2020
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.