Dog Protests Annoying Everyday Things With Funny Signs (12 Pics)

If there’s one thing that’s more adorable than a dog, it’s a canine with something to say. Meet ‘Dog With Sign’—a cute pupper with a protest sign in its mouth with hilarious doggo-related phrases.
We’ve got a real treat for you (pun not intended): some of the very best and funniest pictures from the ‘Dog With Sign’ Instagram account. Get ready to enjoy some chuckle-worthy content and remember to upvote your fave pics of the good girl Baboy. Scroll down for our interview with the doggo’s owner, and be sure to drop us a comment (or two!) about which protest signs you loved most.
Oh, and when you’re done with this list, check out Bored Panda’s previous ‘Dude With Sign’ article and see if you can spot any similarities to the ‘Dog With Sign’ account.
More info: Instagram
#1
Image source: dogwithsign
#2
Image source: dogwithsign
#3
Image source: dogwithsign
#4
Image source: dogwithsign
#5
Image source: dogwithsign
#6
Image source: dogwithsign
#7
Image source: dogwithsign
#8
Image source: dogwithsign
#9
Image source: dogwithsign
#10
Image source: dogwithsign
#11
Image source: dogwithsign
#12
Image source: dogwithsign
Follow Us