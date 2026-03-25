“Whole New Level Of Twisted”: 15 Morbid Celebrity Facts And Stories That Left People Stunned

Behind the red carpets and flashing cameras that accompany fame, there are often hidden stories that reveal a much darker side of celebrity life.
From shocking links to infamous homicides to bizarre hobbies to eerie coincidences, these moments in the lives of renowned public figures left audiences stunned when they were revealed.
Some are tragic, others are downright chilling, but all of them prove that reality can be far stranger, and more twisted, than fiction.
Here are 15 facts about celebrities that are simply too strange to believe.
#1 Christopher Lee Hunted N*zis And Witnessed The Last Public Ex*cution In France
Christopher Lee had lived a life that very few get to, even by Hollywood’s standards.
Before he was scaring children and adults alike on screen, be it as the evil sorcerer Saruman in The Lord of the Rings or as the James Bond villain Francisco Scaramanga in The Man with the Golden Gun, Lee fought in World War II.
He served in the British Royal Air Force (RAF) during the war as an intelligence officer and fought in the famous Battle of Monte Cassino, among many others, during the Allied invasion of Italy and the North African campaign.
For the final few months of his service, he was recruited by the Central Registry of War Criminals and Security Suspects (CROWCASS), an Allied organization entrusted with hunting down remaining N*zi officers.
“We were given dossiers of what they’d done and told to find them, interrogate them as much as we could and hand them over to the appropriate authority,” Lee said of his time at CROWCASS in his autobiography, Lord of Misrule: The Autobiography of Christopher Lee.
Elsewhere in the book, the Star Wars: Attack of the Clones actor talked about witnessing the last public ex*cution in Paris, France.
He was on his way to the French Riviera on the morning of June 17, 1939, when he came across the guillotine in front of Prison Saint-Pierre.
He described hearing a “powerful wave of howling and shrieking” as Eugène Weidmann was brought onto the street and dragged to the device. He stopped at the spot but ultimately could not bear to watch it.
“I turned my head, but I heard,” he admitted to a documentary producer in 1998.
Weidmann was sentenced to capital punishment for a series of kidnappings and homicides in France. He was met his end at the guillotine by the then-chief ex*cutioner of France, Jules-Henri Desfourneaux.
Roger Million and Jean Blanc, his accomplices whom he befriended in a German prison, were given prison sentences.
Image source: Getty/Patrick Riviere , Getty/Keystone-France
#2 Ana Obregón Is The Mother Of Her Deceased Son’s Child
“Legally possible, sure, but ethically?” That’s the question one netizen asked when Spanish actress and TV host Ana Obregón announced she had become the mother of a child fathered by her son.
Obregón’s son, Aless Lequio, tragically passed away in 2020 at the age of 27 from Ewing sarcoma, a rare type of cancer that develops in bone or soft tissue. In 2023, the actress announced the birth of a child.
The baby was biologically her granddaughter but legally her daughter.
She revealed that she used her son’s frozen sp*rm and a donor egg, and had the baby by surrogacy in the U.S. The birth mother is a Cuban woman living in Florida, according to a BBC report.
“This girl isn’t my daughter, she’s my granddaughter,” she told Hola! magazine at the time. “This was Aless’s final wish: to bring a child of his own into the world.”
The child, named Ana Sandra, was registered at the Spanish consulate before they returned to Madrid. Obregón made it clear that in legal terms, she was the baby’s mother.
Surrogacy has been illegal in Spain since 2006, but many couples have bypassed the restriction by having children through surrogates abroad and then registering them at Spanish embassies using foreign documents.
In April 2025, the government moved to close that loophole by prohibiting embassies and consulates from registering children born via surrogacy in other countries, according to Politico.
Additionally, the Spanish civil code bars any individual from adopting “a descendant,” which means adoption by a grandmother could have been a violation of the law.
“Family tree just turned into a family circle,” one user said about the situation on X. Another wrote, “Am I the only one who thinks this is creepy?”
“This is disordered and unnatural,” said a third. One more chimed in: “This storyline is so wild Black Mirror couldn’t script it without getting sued.”
On the other hand, some readers showed sympathy for Obregón. One commented, “Grief can lead people to make deeply personal choices.”
Another said, “She found a way to keep his legacy going and also to have a grandchild of her own.”
Image source: Getty/Europa Press Entertainment , Instagram/ana_obregon_oficial
#3 Woody Harrelson’s Father Was A Convicted Hit Man, Suspected Of Being John F. Kennedy’s Real Assassin
Actor Woody Harrelson, known for Cheers, True Detective, and The Hunger Games, was born on July 23, 1961, to secretary Diane Lou and convicted hitman Charles Harrelson.
When Woody was 11-12 years old, his father went to prison for the first time. Charles was tried for the 1968 m*rder-for-hire of Sam Degelia Jr., a grain supplier and father of four in Hearne, Texas. He reportedly was paid $2,000 for the job.
After a deadlocked jury negated the first trial, Charles was convicted and sentenced to 15 years in jail in a 1973 retrial. He was released five years later for good behavior.
Shortly after being paroled, Charles and his then-wife, Jo Ann, were implicated in the homicide of district judge John H. Wood on May 29, 1979. It was the first assassination of a federal judge in the 20th century.
In 1982, Charles was convicted of the crime and sentenced to two life terms based on a statement by narcotics seller Jamiel Chagra, who claimed to have hired him for the job. Chagra was originally scheduled to appear before Judge Wood on the day of his demise.
Jo Ann was also sentenced to consecutive terms totaling 25 years on multiple convictions of conspiracy and perjury related to the assassination.
Charles claimed at the trial that he did not commit the crime, and only took credit for it to claim a payment from Chagra.
In 2003, Chagra recanted his previous statements, claiming that it wasn’t Charles Harrelson who fired at Judge Wood. At this point, Woody tried to overturn his father’s conviction to secure a new trial, but wasn’t successful.
“I think that it was not a fair trial, especially because the guy who supposedly hired my father to commit the m*rder was later acquitted on a retrial,” Woody said in a 1997 interview with Barbara Walters.
“I’m not saying my father is a saint, but he’s innocent of that (homicide of Judge Wood).”
Woody also reaffirmed that he believed his father was a CIA operative, but refused to go into detail.
Previously, in September 1980, Charles was arrested after a six-hour standoff in which he was reportedly high on narcotics. During the incident, he openly claimed to have assassinated both Judge Wood and President John F. Kennedy.
Lee Harvey Oswald, the alleged assassin of President Kennedy, was apprehended around an hour after the infamous 12:30 p.m. incident on November 22, 1963, in Dallas, Texas. Oswald was never tried and was fatally wounded by nightclub owner Jack Ruby on November 24, 1963, while in police custody.
In an interview on Dallas TV after his arrest, Charles attributed his sentences to the influence of substances he had taken, and that he wanted to make an effort to “elongate” his life during the standoff.
“At the same time I said I had k*lled the judge, I said I had k*lled Kennedy, which might give you an idea of the state of my mind at the time,” he said.
Over the years, Kennedy’s assassination has given birth to many conspiracy theories, several of which claim that Oswald was only a scapegoat.
Some enthusiasts who studied the incident at length claim that Charles Harrelson was one of the “three tramps” who were famously photographed under arrest shortly after the assassination. The three men were later identified from Dallas Police Department records as Gus Abrams, Harold Doyle, and John Gedney.
Image source: Getty/Kevin Winter, Houston Police Department
#4 Ashton Kutcher’s Date Was Found Stabbed The Next Morning
There are many reasons a date could go horribly wrong, especially if one is a rising star in Hollywood. But not many experience what Ashton Kutcher did after asking out a fashion design student 25 years ago.
In 2019, Kutcher took the stand as a witness in the homicide of Ashley Ellerin and revealed that he was supposed to go out on a date with her the evening before her body was found.
Michael Gargiulo, a man the press dubbed the “Hollywood Ripper,” was arrested in 2008 for the homicide of Ellerin and two other women, as well as the attempted m*rder of another. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.
The Two and a Half Men star revealed in his testimony that he had called Ellerin on February 21, 2001, at 8:30 p.m., and arranged to pick her up from her Hollywood bungalow for a date. He had previously attended a party there.
But when Kutcher arrived two hours after the call, the lights inside were on, and the door was locked. He tried calling her four times in the meantime, and when she didn’t respond, he assumed it was bad phone service.
“I knocked on the door, and there was no answer,” Kutcher said during the Los Angeles trial against Garguilo presided over by Judge Larry P. Fidler.
“I knocked again, and once again, no answer. At this point, I pretty well assumed she had left for the night and that I was late, and she was upset.”
Kutcher looked through the window and saw red marks on the carpet, which he assumed were wine stains. “I didn’t really think anything of it,” he admitted.
Ellerin, 22, was found deceased inside her home the next morning by a roommate. She had been stabbed 47 times.
When Kutcher found out what had happened, he went to the police to give his testimony. He said he was “freaking out” as his fingerprints would’ve been on the door.
Labeled a “serial k*ller” by the prosecutors, Garguilo is believed to have committed his first homicide in 1993 at the age of 17 in Chicago, Illinois. He allegedly stabbed his neighbor, 18-year-old Tricia Pacaccio, a sister of his friend.
He disappeared from Chicago shortly after the incident and later showed up in California, where he committed the other homicides.
He was convicted of two counts of first-degree m*rder and sentenced to de*th on July 16, 2021. He was incarcerated in the California Health Care Facility before being extradited to Illinois to face trial for the homicide of Pacaccio in 2024.
Image source: Getty/Frederick M. Brown , Getty/Pool/Los Angeles Times/Al Seib
#5 Barbra Streisand’s Dogs Are Cloned From Her Late Canine Samantha
In February 2018, Barbra Streisand revealed that two of her Coton de Tulear dogs—Violet and Scarlet—were clones of her late pup Samantha, who passed away in 2017.
The singer told Variety that Violet and Scarlet were created in a laboratory using cells taken from Samantha’s mouth and stomach, who was 14 at the time of her demise.
“They have different personalities,” Streisand said. “I’m waiting for them to get older so I can see if they have her brown eyes and her seriousness.”
Her revelation was strongly condemned by PETA, one of the world’s most recognized animal advocacy organizations.
“We all want our beloved dogs to live forever, but while it may sound like a good idea, cloning doesn’t achieve that,” PETA president Ingrid Newkirk said in a statement. She pointed out that cloning procedures lead to many dogs being “caged and tormented” and also add to the homeless-animal population crisis.
“We feel Barbra’s grief at losing her beloved dog, but would also love to have talked her out of cloning,” Newkirk added, urging everyone to consider adoption.
Streisand also faced backlash on social media for the decision.
“I love my dog, and I could never do that,” one person said. “It’s not the same dog! It’s not like buying a new phone to replace your old one.”
Responding to the criticisms, the Evergreen singer penned a column in the New York Times, explaining why she chose to clone her dog.
“I was so devastated by the loss of my dear Samantha, after 14 years together, that I just wanted to keep her with me in some way,” she wrote. “It was easier to let Sammie go if I knew I could keep some part of her alive, something that came from her DNA.”
“You can clone the look of a dog, but you can’t clone the soul. Still, every time I look at their faces, I think of my Samantha…and smile.”
The cloning was done at ViaGen Pets in Texas. According to a New York Times report, the company charged over $50,000 for the procedure at the time.
Streisand also revealed that the cloning process had produced four puppies, one of which passed away shortly after birth, and another was adopted by her Artists and Repertoire (A&R) representative.
She had adopted a rescue Maltipoo named Sadie before the cloning was done, but later gave her away to her manager’s assistant.
Image source: Getty/KMazur , Instagram/barbrastreisand
#6 Candice Bergen Used To Live In The Same House Where Sharon Tate Was Assassinated
Actress Candice Bergen, daughter of comedian and ventriloquist Edgar Bergen and model-turned-actress Frances Bergen, was briefly linked to the notorious criminal and cult leader Charles Manson.
Bergen rekindled romance with her childhood sweetheart, Terry Melcher, only son of actress Doris Day, sometime in the mid-1960s. She moved into Melcher’s rented house at 10050 Cielo Drive in Benedict Canyon, Los Angeles, California.
Melcher, a musician and record producer, was an influential figure in the West Coast rock music scene, particularly among the counterculture communities. Manson was also an aspiring musician at the time, although he had already built his following.
His cult, the “Manson Family,” was a communal group of roughly 100 followers who used heavy psychedelic substances and manipulation to radicalize and recruit mostly young women from middle-class backgrounds.
The group originally lived in the house of Dennis Wilson, a member of the Beach Boys, at 14400 Sunset Boulevard. Wilson introduced Melcher to Manson in 1968.
Melcher initially showed interest in recording Manson’s music and even wanted to make a movie about his commune. He brought Manson to Cielo Drive one day to talk about the project, but later abandoned it after witnessing Manson get violent with a drunken stuntman.
Shortly after Melcher ended his friendship with Manson, he and Bergen moved out of Cielo Drive and started living with Day in Malibu. The house’s owner, Rudi Altobelli, leased it to director Roman Polanski and his wife, actress Sharon Tate.
On August 9, 1969, Manson sent members of his “Family” to Cielo Drive to mass*cre the residents, which was allegedly done to send a message to Manson for severing ties with him.
Tate, who was eight months pregnant at the time, was stabbed multiple times and hanged by a rope. Her husband was filming a movie in Europe at the time.
Other victims of the mass homicide were hair stylist Jay Sebring, writer Wojciech Frykowski, his girlfriend Abigail Folger, heiress to Folgers coffee, and Steven Parent, an 18-year-old who was visiting the property’s caretaker, William Garretson.
“Ropes swung from beams that were once hung with hearts and holly, words were written in blood on the door,” Bergen wrote about the incident in her memoir, Knock Wood.
True crime enthusiasts have often speculated whether Manson meant to send his associates to finish off Melcher and Bergen, and did not know they had moved out. However, according to the testimony of Susan Atkins, one of the cult members responsible for the homicides, Manson knew the truth.
“The reason Charlie picked the house was to instill fear into Terry Melcher because Terry had given his word on a few things and never came through with them,” Atkins said in a published confession in December 1969.
Manson was also the mastermind behind the homicides of Leno and Rosemary LaBianca the next day in Los Feliz, and several others over the years.
He was convicted and sentenced to capital punishment in 1971, which was later commuted to life in jail, where he remained until his demise in Corcoran Prison. He was suffering from colon cancer and succumbed to a cardiac arrest on November 19, 2017.
Image source: Getty/Evan Agostini, Getty/John Malmin/TPLP
#7 Kelsey Grammer Was Left Traumatized By His Sister’s Brutal Homicide
Actor Kelsey Grammer, of Cheers, Frasier, and Boss fame, has led a life marked by multiple tragedies.
At 12, cancer took his grandfather, who had practically raised him. In 1968, his father was m*rdered in Saint Thomas during a wave of racial violence after the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. In 1980, his two teenage half-brothers, Billy and Stephen, passed away in a scuba diving accident in the Virgin Islands.
The one that left him utterly bereft was his sister’s homicide in Colorado Springs by spree k*ller Freddie Glenn and accomplices Michael Corbett and Larry Dunn.
On July 8, 1975, detectives reached Grammer at his Pompano Beach home and told him they found an unidentified body whom they believed was his 18-year-old sister, Karen. Grammar was 20 at the time.
Grammer quickly flew to Colorado and confirmed the police’s suspicion.
Karen was taken on July 1, two weeks before her 19th birthday, and later r*ped and stabbed 42 times to de*th.
“For a long time, the grief was so dominant that I couldn’t access happiness,” Grammer told PEOPLE in a May 2025 interview while promoting his memoir, Karen: A Brother Remembers. “The book helped me get to a new place with that.”
Glenn was convicted in May 1976 and sentenced to d*e in the gas chamber, which was later overturned to three life terms in prison.
In 2009, Glenn was denied parole after Grammer wrote a letter to the Colorado Parole Board describing him as a “butcher” and a “monster.”
In 2014, when Glenn became eligible for parole again, Grammer offered his forgiveness but said that Glenn should remain behind bars. He was denied parole again in 2022 and will have the next hearing in 2027.
Image source: Getty/Jesse Grant , Karen: A Brother Remembers
#8 Laura Bush Survived A Near-Fatal Car Crash As A Teenager, But Her Friend Didn’t
During George W. Bush’s 2020 presidential campaign, it came to light that his wife, Laura Bush, had accidentally caused the demise of her friend, Michael Douglas.
The former First Lady was 17 at the time, and so was Douglas.
While she stayed mum on the matter at the time, Bush later opened up on the incident in her 2010 memoir, Spoken from the Heart.
On November 6, 1963, Bush ran a stop sign while driving her father’s Chevrolet Impala in Midland, Texas, and collided with another car—a Corvair sedan—at a dark intersection. She and a female friend, Judy, who was riding with her, were taken to the hospital afterward for minor injuries.
However, the driver of the other car wasn’t so lucky. Douglas, who was at the wheel, passed away on the spot. He wasn’t Bush’s boyfriend, like many articles at the time suggested, but he was a “very close friend,” and they regularly spoke on the phone.
“It was unbelievable that it was his car in that almost always empty intersection,” Bush wrote in her book. She also revealed that despite getting flung into the air upon impact, she was praying for the person in the other car to be alive.
She later found out who the victim was and what had happened, and lost her faith for a long time because of the incident.
“It was the first time that I had prayed to God for something, begged him for something, not the simple childhood wishing on a star, but humbly begging for another human life,” Bush wrote. “And it was as if no one heard.”
She admitted that she felt guilty about it for years, especially for not attending Douglas’ funeral or reaching out to his parents.
Bush called the intersection where it happened “dangerous” and that Douglas was driving an unsafe car—Corvair was famously labeled “Unsafe at Any Speed” by Ralph Nader—but most of all, she blamed herself:
“I don’t see well, I didn’t ever see well, and maybe that played a part. Or perhaps it was simply dark. Judy and I were talking, and I was an inexperienced driver who got to a corner before I expected it.”
Image source: Getty/Brooks Kraft , High school yearbook
#9 Charlize Theron’s Mother Took The Life Of Her Father
When Charlize Theron was 15, her father, Charles, came home drunk and attacked her and her mother, Gerda.
Theron opened up about the incident, which took place in June 1991, in an interview with NPR while promoting Bombshell, a movie on the s*xual harassment allegations against then-CEO and chairman of Fox News, Roger Ailes.
The Mad Max: Fury Road actress revealed that her father was an “alc*holic” her whole life, and their family was stuck with the situation.
“My father was so drunk that he shouldn’t have been able to walk when he came into the house with a g*n,” Theron said about the night.
“My mom and I were in my bedroom leaning against the door, because he was trying to push through the door. So both of us were leaning against the door from the inside to have him not be able to push through.”
“He took a step back and just s*ot through the door three times. None of those bullets ever hit us, which is just a miracle. But in self-defense, she ended the threat.”
“This family violence, this kind of violence that happens within the family, is something that I share with a lot of people,” Theron added. I’m not ashamed to talk about it because I think the more we talk about these things, the more we realize we are not alone in any of it.”
Charles had fired bullets all around the house with a weapon after returning from a night of drinking with his brother, and announced his plan to “m*rder them both,” according to an NZ Herald report on the court hearing.
No charges were filed, and Gerda’s actions were found to be in self-defense.
“It’s important for people in socially prominent roles to talk about domestic violence openly,” one netizen said after Theron’s revelation. Another wrote, “I feel bad that she seems to have to talk about this every time she has a movie to promote.”
Image source: Getty/Marc Piasecki , Getty/Kevin Mazur
#10 Tupac Shakur’s Friends Allegedly Smoked His Ashes After Cremation
Rapper Tupac Shakur was fatally wounded in an infamous drive-by attack on September 7, 1996, at the age of 25.
He was returning home with Marion “Suge” Knight, the former CEO of Death Row Records, after attending the Bruce Seldon vs. Mike Tyson boxing match, when four rounds were fired from a .40-caliber Glock, hitting him in the chest, arm, and thigh.
Shakur passed away from his injuries after six days, on September 13.
Nearly 30 years later, Knight added a gruesome detail to the story, already shrouded in mystery. He himself was injured in the head that night, but it was not fatal.
Speaking to PEOPLE in July 2025 from California’s Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility, where he is serving a 28-year sentence for a 2015 fatal hit-and-run, Knight shared what happened right after the incident.
Shakur was awake when he was brought to the University Medical Center of Southern Nevada, and Knight was with him. Later, fading in and out of consciousness, he requested his mother, Afeni, and Knight to take his life as he feared he might be sent back to prison if he survived.
Knight claimed that Afeni gave him pills to honor his wish, but the doctors brought him back and put him in a medically induced coma.
However, Afeni did not heed Shakur’s other request — not to be cremated. He made Knight and his other friends arrange for it, and later, they honored him the way he believed he would’ve wanted.
Knight said that Tupac’s cremated ashes were passed around, rolled into blunts, and smoked.
“I was so happy to say I was on probation — I couldn’t smoke,” Knight said. “I told his mother, ‘Moms, I’d love to, but if I hit that, I’ll get in trouble.’ I was probably the only one who didn’t hit him.”
In 2023, Duane “Keef D” Davis was charged with orchestrating the hit.
A long-buried 2009 police interview was played in court in July 2024 that revealed he had not only detailed his own role in the assassination of Shakur, but also accused Sean “Diddy” Combs of ordering it and paying him $1 million for the same.
Image source: Getty/Steve Eichner , Getty/Jeff Kravitz
#11 Ariana Grande Once Took A Picture Of “Demons” And Saw “Black Matter” On Her Bed
Ariana Grande, who has long been drawn to fantasy and horror, has always believed in aliens and ghosts and has allegedly witnessed supernatural phenomena on two occasions.
In a 2013 interview with Complex, the Wicked actress and singer confessed that she took a photograph that showed faces of “textbook demons.”
“I’ve had a ghost/demon experience,” she said. “We were in Kansas City a few weeks ago and went to this haunted castle and were so excited.”
“The next night, we wanted to go to Stull Cemetery, which is known as one of the seven gates to hell on Earth,” she continued. “The Pope won’t fly over it.”
She felt sick during the car ride, along with an “overwhelming feeling of negativity.” She and her friends also smelled sulfur, “which is a sign of a demon,” she added.
They decided to leave, but not before Grande rolled down the window and apologized for disrupting the “peace” of the alleged apparitions.
“Then I took a picture, and there are three super distinct faces in the picture — they’re faces of textbook demons.”
However, she deleted the photo from her phone after “weird things” started to happen to her.
First, she couldn’t send the picture to her manager because her phone showed the alert: “This file can’t be sent, it’s 666 megabytes.”
Then, about two weeks later, she heard whispers while trying to go to sleep and noticed a “cloud of something black” right next to her.
She invited a friend to stay over the next night, who also witnessed the same thing, she claimed.
Image source: Getty/SAVERIO MARFIA, AMERICAN HAUNTINGS
#12 Lorde Was Accused Of Making Fun Of Whitney Houston’s Demise
In 2018, Lorde posted a picture on Instagram of a lavish bathtub setting, complete with the faucet running and a book to read while soaking.
However, it was the caption that enraged her fans and forced her to take down the post.
She wrote, “And I will always love you,” the title of a 1992 hit cover by Whitney Houston, who passed away after accidentally drowning in a bathtub in 1992.
Her followers were up in arms in the comments.
“No longer will be supporting your music,” one said. “You’re CANCELLED.”
Another said, “You’re about to ruin your career, sis.”
“This is disgusting,” a third said.
However, some assumed it was an honest mistake, and Lorde’s later statement echoed that sentiment.
After deleting the post, she explained in an Instagram story: “Extremely, extremely, poorly chosen quote. I’m so sorry for offending everyone – I hadn’t even put this together, I was just excited to take a bath. I’m an idiot. Love Whitney forever and ever. Sorry again,” she wrote.
“IT IS NOT MY FKN DAY TODAY,” she added in the next story.
“This was clearly an unfortunate coincidence, and it’s ridiculous that people actually got offended over it,” one person said in Lorde’s defense.
Another said, “Honestly people on Twitter are constantly just looking for things to be offended by.”
Image source: Getty/Amy Sussman , Instagram/lorde
#13 Amanda Seyfried Got Herself A Lifeless Baby Horse As Decoration
In 2011, Amanda Seyfried admitted that she bought a “de*d horse” named Antoine.
“I love good taxidermy, it’s like art,” Seyfried told reporters at the London premiere of Red Riding Hood. “A lot of people think it’s weird but I don’t know why.”
The horse was only three weeks old when it passed away, which is why Seyfried referred to it as a “miniature horse.”
“It’s being shipped to L.A. as we speak, and it’s going to be Finn’s new best friend unless he tries to eat it,” she joked.
Finn is Seyfried’s pet Australian Shepherd dog, who is 16 years old now.
Taxidermy is the art and science of preserving, stuffing, and mounting animal skins—typically vertebrates—to create lifelike, three-dimensional displays that mimic their living forms. It involves cleaning and treating the skin, then stretching it over a crafted armature or mannequin to simulate a natural pose.
“I love animals, and they’re very easy to take care of when they’re de*d,” Seyfried explained her love for taxidermy on The Jonathan Ross Show three years ago.
In a 2025 Vanity Fair interview, the Mamma Mia! Actress called taxidermy her greatest extravagance and listed some of the [deceased] animals she had:
“I have Beatrice [an owl]. I have a tiny zebra that I got from Seth MacFarlane. A horse, like a little miniature pony. I have a fox who lives with my best friend for safekeeping, and I have two raccoons playing poker. I got that for my birthday from my husband. I have this taxidermy cat I bought from Deyrolle, which is my main taxidermy deal*r, and it’s in France.”
The makers of The Housemaid, where she worked alongside Sydney Sweeney, gifted her a duck as well.
Image source: Getty/Dominik Bindl, Instagram/mingey
#14 Ke$ha Made Clothes And Jewelry Out Of Her Fans’ Teeth
In 2012, Ke$ha told BANG Showbiz that she asked her followers to send her a tooth each, which she used to make a brassiere, a crown, and jewelry.
“I asked for them to send me their teeth and I got, like, over 1000 human teeth,” she said. “I made it into a br* top, a headdress, and earrings, and necklaces. I’ve worn it out!”
She used the crown to pose for a promotional photo for her 2012 album Warrior.
She revealed that she undertook the bizarre project to feel more connected to her fans.
In 2014, when she had to check into a rehab center to deal with an eating disord*r, she got a friend to update her fans on X (then Twitter) and asked for more teeth.
“Hey guys, this is K’s friend again,” one of the tweets read. “She’s doing well and needs more of your teeth to make art with at the treatment center.”
Unfortunately for Ke$ha, the rehab center did not allow human teeth to be delivered on the premises, according to a TMZ report.
“There is always a risk that it could be a bio-hazardous material, so we are not able to bring in anything that’s real,” a spokesperson explained.
“Who sends their teeth to a celebrity?” one surprised netizen wrote on social media. “Do people have spare teeth just lying around? Do people lose teeth that often? I have so many questions.”
“‘Before I leave, brush my teeth with a bottle of Jack’ just got a whole new meaning,” said another, referencing Ke$ha’s superhit debut solo single, TiK ToK.
Image source: Getty/Frazer Harrison, Touchstone
#15 Angelina Jolie Dreamt Of Becoming A Funeral Director
Hollywood wasn’t Angelina Jolie’s first dream career.
In 2014, she admitted on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that before taking up acting, she wanted to become a funeral director and was even studying to be one.
“My grandfather d*ed, and I remember thinking this is not how they should be,” the Salt actress explained. “This should be a celebration of life.”
“Since I’m not afraid of de*th and I was comfortable with it, I thought, ‘This would be a great career path for me. … I could, like, make this better. I could do a thing here.’”
After Fallon agreed with the sentiment, Jolie joked that it could now be her “fall-back career.”
She spoke about it earlier in 2011 as well, in an interview with 60 Minutes, where she disclosed that she seriously considered being a funeral director as a potential living.
“We discussed that maybe there are ways where this whole idea of how somebody passes and how a family deals with this passing and what de*th is should be addressed in a different way,” she said, while admitting that it was a “strange, eccentric, and dark thing” to do.
Image source: Getty/Vittorio Zunino Celotto , Unsplash (Not the actual photo)
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