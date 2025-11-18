Hey Pandas, What’s The Worst Thing You Experienced In 2023? (Closed)

Share your stories with us!
#1
When the bulling took its toll and my girl was committed to a mental institution for a short time. And nobody ever touched the bullies. I didn’t have proof, but in order to obtain proof , I would have to secretly record them, which is illegal. So dealing with bullies in Japan is sort of Catch 22.
#2
I had a stroke. It was minor, no long lasting effects, but it was still terrifying. I’m only 44 years old. If you’ve been meaning to get healthier, but take the attitude “I’ll do it when things start to get hard,” don’t. Do it now. I literally woke up and couldn’t speak right for half a day. It could have just as easily killed me. Quit smoking today. Start a healthy diet today. Tomorrow isn’t guaranteed.
#3
Toss up between Noro virus and bad case if Influenza. Noro virus had ne vomiting and crapping half my guts out. The influenza had me wanting to stab my head open to relieve the pressure since it felt as though my head was going to burst from the pain.
#4
The loss of a 35 year friendship due to an illness diagnosis
#5
After getting bullied at work end of 2022, I started to rethink my job. I decided to ask for a wage and more responsabilities and tasks. 3 months into 2023, my boss got sick of me, started gadloghting me and when I went home overwhelmed, I got a letter next day being fired (“reorganisation” was the reason he stated). I fell back in my depression.. a month later, I had a kidneystone and surgery.
Half a year later I found a new job, more pay for less hours, more appreciation and coworkers who don’t bully me and a boss who says I fit in (instaid of gaslighting me).
Sunshine after the rain
#6
Hmmm, probably being used and then ghosted by an immature s****. who then proceeded to spread false rumours about me.
#7
finally realising I have depression, and not being able to do anything about it
#8
Lost my best friend
#9
Lost my job which was paying enough to cover all my costs… and now have had to beg friends for small pieces here and there. Got so bad I had to sleep in my car briefly. I’ve never gotten that rock-bottom before. What’s scary is I am old and it’s kinda hard to start over.
#10
Attempted gaslighting from some of my middle school students – they never learned any social norms about respecting elders during the pandemic, and refused to take any responsibility for their actions. Because I maintained fidelity to the curriculum, they felt that I wasn’t honoring their beliefs or their interests, and because they felt that they shouldn’t have to follow school rules that impinge on their perceived freedoms, they shouldn’t be held accountable for their actions. They would repeatedly lie about what they did in class and tried to make it look like I was wronging them, both through false accusations against me and through their denials of any rule breaking. Eventually, my administration recognized how toxic these students were and had them shifted to another teacher, but the mental health stress made me panicky about entering into my classroom, and I’ve been teaching for 30 years now.
TL;DR – Students tried to gaslight me and my administration over their right to break school rules.
#11
Had my gallbladder die and get removed.
Had a stroke. Not being able to move the whole left side if my body was terrifying.
Had to put down my dog.
#12
Hearing “pain free is not the goal” from a dr I had hoped could help me. It was a struggle to accept that. Not sure I have yet
#13
The permanent end of a friendship, someone I viewed as family. We separated in 2022, which I thought we might eventually patch up or remain casual friends. Then in 2023 I found out how much trash talking and backstabbing she had done about me while I kept silent about her.
She still doesn’t know I have audio recordings and documents from when she was hospitalized (mental health, suicide attempts, etc.). Only three people know, they were involved in her hospitalization. The docs and recordings are being kept in case she’s hospitalized again.
#14
Started the year with a 10x10cm ovarian cyst causing ovary torsion, so emergency surgery. Ended the year with a diagnosis of carpel tunnel in both wrists, bursitis in one shoulder and muscle problems in the other!
#15
Being rejected by my crush. She did it very respectfully, but it still hurts none the less.
