Hayden Panettiere Breaks Silence On Controversial Interview: “It’s Unfathomable”

Hayden Panettiere broke her silence amid a recent controversial interview with People magazine where she was filmed slurring her words, subsequently sparking substance abuse worries. Taking to her Instagram page on Sunday (September 22), the actress said she was running on barely any sleep, suggesting that the publication refused to reschedule despite her being “exhausted”.
“I would like to take a moment to address the controversy surrounding an interview I recently completed with PEOPLE Magazine,” Hayden started her post, which was accompanied by a photograph of herself standing next to a giant screen with her name displayed on it.
She continued: “It’s unfathomable that I’m even in this position, but I feel forced to address it in a space where I won’t be criticized for how fast or slow I speak.
“I hadn’t slept for two days prior to the shoot due to one of my dogs who was recovering from an emergency surgical procedure.”
Image credits: haydenpanettiere
The Nashville star went on to reveal that the interview she had accepted with the American tabloid included an eight-hour shoot followed by an on-camera interview “that was supposed to last for one hour.”
Hayden further revealed: “The interview started well, and for the record, its beginning is not included in the version PEOPLE Magazine posted.
“I was exhausted. My rep stopped the interview early as it became obvious that I was fading—especially as the subject matter became heavier.
“We asked the interviewer if we could re-do it another day or do a follow-up interview on Zoom.
“She assured us that it wasn’t necessary and that she felt it was an emotional and heartfelt interview.”
Image credits: People
The 35-year-old Hollywood star went on to state that she and her representative had been told that her now-infamous interview would be edited and that the outcome of it would be “beautiful.”
“The magazine does not grant approval for images or video interviews before they run,” she explained. “We see the interview when it goes live.”
Hayden added: “Grief looks different on everyone. Whether or not I am on medication is none of anyone’s business and is between me and my doctor.
“I am doing interviews to promote my new film because I am proud of it. The real issue here is the toxicity of social media and a news cycle that is driven by clickbait.”
Image credits: haydenpanettiere
She concluded: “Mental health is so important, and I hope those reading this now understand that what you say hiding behind a computer screen can have a detrimental impact on someone.
“For those of you who have come to my defense amidst this chaos I am so grateful. Like I’ve said before, I am a work in progress. We all are. – Hayden.”
Following Hayden’s new Instagram post, a slew of people came to her defense, as Maria Full Of Grace actress Catalina Sandino Moreno commented: “Well said baby! Sending you ALL the love in the world.”
An Instagram user commented: “Everyone is on your side, girl.”
“Very important statement beautifully said!” A netizen added. “Cannot wait to support your new film. We love you!!”
Image credits: haydenpanettiere
Hayden stars as “Jaq” in Kerry Bellessa’s new movie Amber Alert. The movie’s synopsis reads, as per IMDb: “A ride-share turns into a high-stakes game of cat and mouse after it follows a car fitting the description of an AMBER ALERT.”
American influencer Paige Lorenze penned: “Queeen!!!!”
A viewer noted: “We were concerned because we care about you and didn’t want you to be exploited while you’re grieving. Glad you’re okay.”
ATL actor Evan Ross stated: “Family!!!”
Hayden previously opened up about the death of her little brother, Jansen Panettiere
Image credits: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images
“You should not have to say a word!” Someone else added. “@People should be ashamed of themselves for posting it. They knew exactly what they were doing.”
Jersey Shore star Jenni “JWoww” Farley chimed in, commenting with three hand in a prayer emojis.
This comes after Hayden’s team addressed rumors head-on after fans began churning theories about her sobriety in light of People magazine’s interview.
After speculations ran wild, the actress’ rep addressed the rumors and asserted that she was not under the influence.
Image credits: haydenpanettiere
“Speaking about her brother for the first time was very emotional for her — and it had been a long and exhausting day for her. She was not under the influence,” the source told Page Six.
“As she has throughout the years,” the actress wanted to share her story of how “she faced her grief and is finding peace,” the source added.
In addition to her team being on set “for the duration of the shoot,” the rep noted that she had “fully cooperated” during the interview.
Hayden recently opened up about the traumatic loss of her younger brother, Jansen Panettiere. People released a segment on social media and YouTube of the unguarded and emotional interview with Hayden on September 18.
People released a segment of the unguarded and emotional interview with Hayden on September 18
Image credits: People
As previously reported by Bored Panda, in the interview’s snippet, Hayden appeared to be seated with a somewhat dazed expression, as her eyes looked unfocused.
Wearing all-black attire, Hayden’s posture was relaxed but slightly slouched. In a shaky, low voice, she revealed: “Losing my little brother, there’s nothing like [it], I mean, he was my only sibling and he was my younger sibling and it was my job to protect him.”
The New York native continued: “When I lost him I felt like I lost half of my soul. I remember saying to somebody, and it hadn’t even been a year, and I was like, ‘Don’t ever expect me to get over the loss of him.’
“Because no matter how many years go by, it will always be beside me and it will always be… I will always be heartbroken about it.
“I will never be able to get over it. Time does heal things but time can also make you think differently and ask different questions and wonder different things and realize different things that you wish you’d never realized.”
Image credits: jrpanettiere
Jansen, who was also an actor, notable for his roles in The Secrets of Jonathan Sperry, The Perfect Game, The Martial Arts Kid, and How High 2, passed at the age of 28 on February 19, 2023.
“Though it offers little solace, the Medical Examiner reported Jansen’s sudden passing was due to cardiomegaly (enlarged heart), coupled with aortic valve complications,” the Panettiere family said in a statement to ABC News at the time.
Jansen had become hooked on opioids and underwent treatment for drug addiction a year before his shock death, The Daily Mail reported at the time of his passing.
“When my little brother passed away, my body did something I’ve never really seen it do before,” Hayden further recalled. “Which was within days, I basically just like ballooned out.”
Image credits: People
Image credits: Michael Buckner/Variety
Despite being candid and honest, the interview prompted many people to question Hayden’s sobriety and safety, as a YouTube user commented: “People magazine got no business posting this. She is clearly highly medicated and unwell.”
Hayden reportedly struggled with drugs and alcohol addiction for years, and became clean and sober after spending time at an in-patient rehab facility in early 2020, People reported.
She also recently came out of an abusive on-and-off relationship with her ex-boyfriend Brian Hickerson.
Moreover, in 2018, amid Hayden’s battle with substance abuse, the actress and singer lost custody of her daughter, Kaya Evdokia Klitschko, to her former partner Wladimir Klitschko.
Bored Panda has contacted People and Hayden’s representatives for comment.
“She looked very high,” a reader commented
