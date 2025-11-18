Woman Threatens To Break Up With BF If He Won’t Forgive $10K Theft, Gets Taken To Court Instead

For some people, such things as porcelain plates, fridge magnets, or signed basketballs might not mean much. But for individuals who collect them, they are way more than just knick knacks or sports equipment.
This redditor, for instance, had a collection of Transformer toys, some dating as far back as the 1980s. That was until his girlfriend’s mother took it without asking and gave it away to her grandson. Needless to say, the owner of the toys wasn’t too happy about it, but his girlfriend said she would end their relationship if he reported the theft.
Scroll down to find the full story in his own words below, where you will also find Bored Panda’s interview with an adjunct associate professor of neurology at Indiana University and author of Inside the Head of a Collector: Neuropsychological Forces at Play, neuroscientist Shirley M. Mueller, who was kind enough to answer a few of our questions on collecting as a hobby.
Figurines and toys of different sorts often become cherished collectables
This man had a collection of Transformer toys, until his girlfriend’s mother gave it away to her grandson
Vintage Transformer figures can be worth thousands of dollars
In a recent interview with Bored Panda, Indiana University Adjunct Associate Professor of Neurology Shirley M. Mueller, an avid collector herself, noted that when the person doesn’t collect items themself, the personal significance is missed and not appreciated. That’s why it might seem like a bizarre activity to some, but many people have likely tried collecting something at least once in their lives.
According to the expert, there are many things that can encourage individuals to take up such a hobby, from nostalgia and personal identification, to seeking a certain social status or following an intellectual interest. Discussing what makes collecting items fun and exciting for those involved, she pointed out that it enlarges their lives from a workaday existence to one with meaning beyond. “Collecting enriches living, embraces our intellect, and widens our social circles,” she said.
As a child myself, I remember collecting all things elephants – mostly useless elephant figurines that are now collecting dust somewhere in my parents’ basement, a few plush toys, and maybe a T-shirt? I don’t even remember exactly, as it didn’t turn out to be too valuable of a collection.
Some knick knacks from one’s childhood, however, can be of great value both sentiment- and money-wise, as they were in the OP’s case. According to TransformerLand, Transformer toys in boxes that haven’t been opened can sell for hundreds—sometimes even thousands—of dollars. Even though in order to be of the highest possible value, they have to be unused, pieces that have been taken out of their original packaging can be seemingly pretty valuable, too.
Yahoo seconded the idea that those who are lucky enough to have a Transformers figurine from the late 1900s are sitting on a goldmine. According to said source, the original Transformers action figure—the Optimus Prime AFA Graded and Sealed Transformers 1984 Hasbro Figure, to be exact—from the year the franchise was first released can bring its owner more than $8,000 dollars. Bumblebee or Megatron figures are reportedly sought after, too, so you might want to check your parents’ basement, in case you are sitting on a goldmine without even realizing.
Other noteworthy toys from the ‘80s that can bring a fortune to the owners include but are not limited to G.I. Joe Action Figures from 1982 (reportedly worth more than $12,500 dollars), a set of 102 Star Wars Action Figures from 1977 to 1985 (worth a staggering $38,500 dollars), and a set of 14 Mini Dolls comprising the Vintage Polly Pocket Pollyville Playsets Rare Deluxe Giftset (valued at $15,000 dollars).
Adults are now buying more toys for themselves than for any other age group
People’s interest in collecting—and not only playing with—toys has seemingly had something to do with an interesting turn in the toy market – as of this year, adults have surpassed the previously dominant preschooler market by buying more toys for themselves than for any other age group, CNN reports. In the period between January and April of 2024, consumers aged 18 and up have reportedly spent roughly $1.5 billion on toy-related purchases.
According to CNN, the top reasons for adults storming toy stores were personal fun, socialization, and collecting, but no matter the reason, for many of them, Covid seemed to push their interest in toys even more. “During the pandemic, when people were flush with cash and had time to spend at home whether with their families or alone, they wanted to reconnect with the toys that made them happy as kids,” the Editor in Chief of The Toy Book, James Zahn, told CNN.
Statista revealed that the pandemic was indeed an active time for collectors of all ages. According to its data from March of 2021, millennials were the largest group of collectors of physical items as a hobby or investment in the United States, followed closely by representatives of Gen X, then baby boomers, and Gen Zers respectively.
The OP—a representative of Gen Z himself—didn’t specify when he started collecting the items or where he got the Transformers from the 1980s from, but he disclosed that the collection is likely worth at least $10,000 dollars. Even if there was no sentimental value, the monetary one alone can be enough to make one’s blood boil upon thinking that it’s been taken away; not to mention the fact that it happened after the owner’s girlfriend’s mother entered his apartment without his knowledge. Fellow redditors seemingly had things to say about the mother’s actions, so they did in the comments, where the OP provided some more details, too, in addition to a couple of updates on how the situation unfolded.
The OP provided more details in the comments, as people had things to say or ask
The man decided to break things off with his girlfriend
Image credits: Direct-Caterpillar77
Nearly two years later, the owner of the collectibles let fellow netizens know how the story unfolded
Image credits: Direct-Caterpillar77
Redditors took to the comments section again to share their thoughts
