Hey Pandas, What’s The Weirdest Thing That Happened To You At A Friend’s House? (Closed)

by

Did they get into screaming matches? Serve undercooked food? Tell your wildest stories!

#1

I am being 100% serious. Explosive/machine gun diarrhea. We were just chilling and all of a sudden I got up and ran to the bathroom and machine gunned into the toilet. This is no joke. It was weird too, because it lasted another day or two, then I went to the doctor and found out I had a stomach bug or something. Moral of the story..drink water, stay active. And you’ll poop fine. Sorry for the gross story. But it’s 100% true. Ik I’ll be downvoted tho sadly.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
