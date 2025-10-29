‘Sand Castles’: 21 Surreal Photos Of Desert Sand Swallowing Abandoned Homes By Emma McEvoy

by

When you bring together a stunning subject and a talented artist, you get something truly magical. Australian photographer Emma McEvoy, from Melbourne, is well known for her hauntingly beautiful project ‘Sand Castles.’

In a series of iconic snapshots, she has captured how, over the course of more than half a century, the desert sand has reclaimed the now-abandoned, once-thriving diamond mining town of Kolmanskop, in Namibia.

Scroll down to enjoy the eerie and captivating photos and to learn more about the ghost town. Bored Panda has reached out to McEvoy for comment, and we’ll update the article as soon as we hear back from her.

More info: EmmaMcEvoy.com

#1

‘Sand Castles’: 21 Surreal Photos Of Desert Sand Swallowing Abandoned Homes By Emma McEvoy

Image source: Emma Mcevoy

#2

‘Sand Castles’: 21 Surreal Photos Of Desert Sand Swallowing Abandoned Homes By Emma McEvoy

Image source: Emma Mcevoy

#3

‘Sand Castles’: 21 Surreal Photos Of Desert Sand Swallowing Abandoned Homes By Emma McEvoy

Image source: Emma Mcevoy

#4

‘Sand Castles’: 21 Surreal Photos Of Desert Sand Swallowing Abandoned Homes By Emma McEvoy

Image source: Emma Mcevoy

#5

‘Sand Castles’: 21 Surreal Photos Of Desert Sand Swallowing Abandoned Homes By Emma McEvoy

Image source: Emma Mcevoy

#6

‘Sand Castles’: 21 Surreal Photos Of Desert Sand Swallowing Abandoned Homes By Emma McEvoy

Image source: Emma Mcevoy

#7

‘Sand Castles’: 21 Surreal Photos Of Desert Sand Swallowing Abandoned Homes By Emma McEvoy

Image source: Emma Mcevoy

#8

‘Sand Castles’: 21 Surreal Photos Of Desert Sand Swallowing Abandoned Homes By Emma McEvoy

Image source: Emma Mcevoy

#9

‘Sand Castles’: 21 Surreal Photos Of Desert Sand Swallowing Abandoned Homes By Emma McEvoy

Image source: Emma Mcevoy

#10

‘Sand Castles’: 21 Surreal Photos Of Desert Sand Swallowing Abandoned Homes By Emma McEvoy

Image source: Emma Mcevoy

#11

‘Sand Castles’: 21 Surreal Photos Of Desert Sand Swallowing Abandoned Homes By Emma McEvoy

Image source: Emma Mcevoy

#12

‘Sand Castles’: 21 Surreal Photos Of Desert Sand Swallowing Abandoned Homes By Emma McEvoy

Image source: Emma Mcevoy

#13

‘Sand Castles’: 21 Surreal Photos Of Desert Sand Swallowing Abandoned Homes By Emma McEvoy

Image source: Emma Mcevoy

#14

‘Sand Castles’: 21 Surreal Photos Of Desert Sand Swallowing Abandoned Homes By Emma McEvoy

Image source: Emma Mcevoy

#15

‘Sand Castles’: 21 Surreal Photos Of Desert Sand Swallowing Abandoned Homes By Emma McEvoy

Image source: Emma Mcevoy

#16

‘Sand Castles’: 21 Surreal Photos Of Desert Sand Swallowing Abandoned Homes By Emma McEvoy

Image source: Emma Mcevoy

#17

‘Sand Castles’: 21 Surreal Photos Of Desert Sand Swallowing Abandoned Homes By Emma McEvoy

Image source: Emma Mcevoy

#18

‘Sand Castles’: 21 Surreal Photos Of Desert Sand Swallowing Abandoned Homes By Emma McEvoy

Image source: Emma Mcevoy

#19

‘Sand Castles’: 21 Surreal Photos Of Desert Sand Swallowing Abandoned Homes By Emma McEvoy

Image source: Emma Mcevoy

#20

‘Sand Castles’: 21 Surreal Photos Of Desert Sand Swallowing Abandoned Homes By Emma McEvoy

Image source: Emma Mcevoy

#21

‘Sand Castles’: 21 Surreal Photos Of Desert Sand Swallowing Abandoned Homes By Emma McEvoy

Image source: Emma Mcevoy

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
OK, We Have to Watch Mario Lopez Playing Colonel Sanders
3 min read
Dec, 10, 2020
A “Stripes” TV Adaptation is in the Works at CBS
3 min read
Nov, 21, 2017
10 Funniest South Park Movie Parodies Ever Made
3 min read
Aug, 18, 2025
What Has Cote De Pablo Been Up to Since her NCIS Exit?
3 min read
May, 20, 2018
Pixar IRL
Why We’ll Be Checking Out Pixar IRL on Disney +
3 min read
Nov, 8, 2019
Binging with Babish: Recreating Sugar Chicken from Rick and Morty
3 min read
Mar, 8, 2021
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.