Hey Pandas, What Is Your Favorite Sleepover Memory?

We all had sleepovers as a kid, so what was the sleepover you remember the most?
#1
Well it seems I’ve never been a kid Bc I am still yet to go to one
#2
Going to my best friend’s house. We played Mario Bros. on the super Nintendo and then watched Black Beauty. Oh did we ever cry but it was such a fun weekend.
#3
around when i was in 5th grade, my best friend at the time had a sleepover at her house. that was the first time i ever stayed up all night. we were sleeping in her living room playing minecraft and mario kart and she fell asleep but her twin brother (who i was friends with before he got mean the next year) came in and we played and the sun rose and that was one of the last times i was truly happy.
#4
When we stayed up until 2 in the morning watching horror movies and acting out the funniest parts while laughing hysterically and eating chips. I eventually got stuck up a tree at midnight and crashed the ladder (I don’t know what’s up with me and falling off trees)
#5
Had several sleepovers in my childhood – mostly at my place with my friends. Well, more gaming than sleeping. Would play together until around 5am and then go to sleep for a while.
Streetfighter 2 and Mario Kart on the SNES. Later on Mario Kart 64 and Andretti Racing and NHL on the PS1. Also some nice battles in Turok 2. It was the NES, SNES, N64 and PS1 era. When the PS2 came out we were all grown up and getting on with our jobs…
#6
All of them were horrible. I am an introvert but I also and very shy so I feel bad if I say no. Last time I did a sleepover, he tried to fûck me! No joke!
#7
I had a sleepover with two of my closest friends and we stayed up snuggling cats, eating Nutella, watching Shadow and Bone on Netflix, and just acting like idiots till 2:30am!
#8
I was a pretty mischievous kid. I could scam or manipulate other kids easily and had a little business of fake potions. So that night I took some of my products and sold them to other kids telling them “it can heal any injury or wound” (It was just plain water with some neem leafs inside). Then I introduced another product I had made to them and said “if you eat this at 1:00 AM you would be able to control sprites around you and make them do whatever you want(it was just a paste made with neem and tulsi leafs). By the time I came back home I had earned more than my pocket money of 2 months. I was 10 back then and most of the kids there were 7-8(my mother forced me to attend it cause my cousin was throwing that sleepover and was begging for me to come) .
#9
We tried to end one another with cheeto puffs and popcorn while jumping recklessly onto stacked beanbags for hours, all while obsessing over hot actors.
#10
i was trying to pull and all nighter- but we weren’t allowed to watch tv or anything. my bff’s friend was the only one up with me but when everyone was asleep i had to walk to circles to stay awake . i made to to 6:30!!! than slept for two hours
#11
I was sleeping at a buddy’s house and his hot sister snuck in, in the middle of the night, and gave me an awesome, sloppy k**b job. Didn’t say a word. Just winked at me the next morning
Follow Us