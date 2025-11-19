30 Embroidery Works That Might Make You Pick Up Embroidery Too

Our community’s creativity never disappoints, and today we’re excited to showcase some of the best embroidery work shared over the years.
From stunning landscapes and life-like pet portraits to hilarious and whimsical pieces, artists have truly pushed the boundaries of this timeless craft. It’s been inspiring to see more and more people reconnecting with embroidery as a fun, expressive medium and we couldn’t be happier about it.
To learn more about embroidery and its evolution, we reached out to Tatyana Ozerova, one of the incredible artists shared on this list, so make sure to read the full interview below.
#1 Hand-Embroidered Bag Alena Kova
Image source: Jembr_art
#2 Realistic Animal Embroidery By Amanda Barnes
Image source: amandabarnesart
#3 Yellow Sided Green Cheek Conure By Beth Carroll Art
Image source: bethcarrollart
#4 Colourful Landscape By Carolina Torres
Image source: carolinatorresart
#5 Embroidery Works Inspired By Stars And Night By Giovana Marcon
Image source: gimarcon
#6 Embroidered Pet Portrait By Lauren Reed
Image source: theartistslabuk
#7 Sunflower Field By Tatyana Ozerova
Image source: embroiderybynusik
#8 Mixed Technique Of Embroidery And Printed Fabrics By Floor Giebels
Image source: fullmetalneedle
#9 Hand-Embroidered Bag Alena Kova
Image source: Jembr_art
#10 A Night In The Haunted Forest By İrem Yazıcı
Image source: _.baobap._
#11 Embroidery Combined With Acrylic Painting By Mk
Image source: mk.makes.art
#12 Colourful Landscape By Carolina Torres
Image source: carolinatorresart
#13 Embroidered Mittens By Natalija Brancevičienė
Image source: nbGlovesAndMittens
#14 Pet Portraits By Emillie Ferris
Image source: emillieferris
#15 Embroidery On Old Tennis Rackets By Danielle Clough
Image source: danielleclough
#16 Funny Embroidery Artwork By Rebordação Handmade Embroidery
Image source: Rebordação Handmade Embroidery
#17 Funny Embroidery Artwork By Rebordação Handmade Embroidery
Image source: Rebordação Handmade Embroidery
#18 Embroidery Combined With Acrylic Painting By Mk
Image source: mk.makes.art
#19 Embroidered Mittens By Natalija Brancevičienė
Image source: nbGlovesAndMittens
#20 Embroidered Mittens By Natalija Brancevičienė
Image source: nbGlovesAndMittens
#21 Realistic Animal Embroidery By Amanda Barnes
Image source: amandabarnesart
#22 Small Tortoiseshell Butterfly By Beth Carroll Art
Image source: bethcarrollart
#23 Anatomical Embroidery By Cath Janes
Image source: KrakenKreations
#24 Neuschwanstein, Germany By Tatyana Ozerova
Image source: embroiderybynusik
#25 Aurora Borealis By Melanie Dehne
Image source: LittleMelonHandmade
#26 Pet Portraits By Emillie Ferris
Image source: emillieferris
#27 Homer Simpson By Daniela Belmar
Image source: kulibordados
#28 Embroidery Works Inspired By Stars And Night By Giovana Marcon
Image source: gimarcon
#29 Mr. Burns By Daniela Belmar
Image source: kulibordados
#30 Anatomical Embroidery By Cath Janes
Image source: KrakenKreations
Follow Us