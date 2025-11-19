30 Embroidery Works That Might Make You Pick Up Embroidery Too

by

Our community’s creativity never disappoints, and today we’re excited to showcase some of the best embroidery work shared over the years.

From stunning landscapes and life-like pet portraits to hilarious and whimsical pieces, artists have truly pushed the boundaries of this timeless craft. It’s been inspiring to see more and more people reconnecting with embroidery as a fun, expressive medium and we couldn’t be happier about it. 

To learn more about embroidery and its evolution, we reached out to Tatyana Ozerova, one of the incredible artists shared on this list, so make sure to read the full interview below.

#1 Hand-Embroidered Bag Alena Kova

Image source: Jembr_art

#2 Realistic Animal Embroidery By Amanda Barnes

Image source: amandabarnesart

#3 Yellow Sided Green Cheek Conure By Beth Carroll Art

Image source: bethcarrollart

#4 Colourful Landscape By Carolina Torres

Image source: carolinatorresart

#5 Embroidery Works Inspired By Stars And Night By Giovana Marcon

Image source: gimarcon

#6 Embroidered Pet Portrait By Lauren Reed

Image source: theartistslabuk

#7 Sunflower Field By Tatyana Ozerova

Image source: embroiderybynusik

#8 Mixed Technique Of Embroidery And Printed Fabrics By Floor Giebels

Image source: fullmetalneedle

#9 Hand-Embroidered Bag Alena Kova

Image source: Jembr_art

#10 A Night In The Haunted Forest By İrem Yazıcı

Image source: _.baobap._

#11 Embroidery Combined With Acrylic Painting By Mk

Image source: mk.makes.art

#12 Colourful Landscape By Carolina Torres

Image source: carolinatorresart

#13 Embroidered Mittens By Natalija Brancevičienė

Image source: nbGlovesAndMittens

#14 Pet Portraits By Emillie Ferris

Image source: emillieferris

#15 Embroidery On Old Tennis Rackets By Danielle Clough

Image source: danielleclough

#16 Funny Embroidery Artwork By Rebordação Handmade Embroidery

Image source: Rebordação Handmade Embroidery

#17 Funny Embroidery Artwork By Rebordação Handmade Embroidery

Image source: Rebordação Handmade Embroidery

#18 Embroidery Combined With Acrylic Painting By Mk

Image source: mk.makes.art

#19 Embroidered Mittens By Natalija Brancevičienė

Image source: nbGlovesAndMittens

#20 Embroidered Mittens By Natalija Brancevičienė

Image source: nbGlovesAndMittens

#21 Realistic Animal Embroidery By Amanda Barnes

Image source: amandabarnesart

#22 Small Tortoiseshell Butterfly By Beth Carroll Art

Image source: bethcarrollart

#23 Anatomical Embroidery By Cath Janes

Image source: KrakenKreations

#24 Neuschwanstein, Germany By Tatyana Ozerova

Image source: embroiderybynusik

#25 Aurora Borealis By Melanie Dehne

Image source: LittleMelonHandmade

#26 Pet Portraits By Emillie Ferris

Image source: emillieferris

#27 Homer Simpson By Daniela Belmar

Image source: kulibordados

#28 Embroidery Works Inspired By Stars And Night By Giovana Marcon

Image source: gimarcon

#29 Mr. Burns By Daniela Belmar

Image source: kulibordados

#30 Anatomical Embroidery By Cath Janes

Image source: KrakenKreations

