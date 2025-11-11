Alternative Version Of Wikipedia Tells It Like It Is

by

Most of us are probably familiar with Wikipedia, the open-sourced online encyclopedia that is free to the public. Now, however, there’s a sarcastic and hilarious spoof of the famous online encyclopedia on Tumblr called TL;DR Wikipedia that provides entries in a significantly shorter (and funnier) format.

For the uninitiated, TL;DR is an internet acronym that stands for “too long, didn’t read.” This was the approach taken by the blog – take a Wikipedia entry and drastically shorten it by turning it into a witty joke, sarcastic observation or dark bit of humor. They’re a far cry from the often lengthy and thorough entries found on some subjects in Wikipedia.

Wikipedia gets a lot of flack for being open to edits from anyone online, but there are a lot of automated bots that check for malicious edits and dedicated communities that discuss controversial changes. But if all of that is too much for you, then TL;DR Wikipedia is an excellent source of academic information.

Source: Tumblr (via)

Alternative Version Of Wikipedia Tells It Like It Is
Alternative Version Of Wikipedia Tells It Like It Is
Alternative Version Of Wikipedia Tells It Like It Is
Alternative Version Of Wikipedia Tells It Like It Is
Alternative Version Of Wikipedia Tells It Like It Is
Alternative Version Of Wikipedia Tells It Like It Is
Alternative Version Of Wikipedia Tells It Like It Is
Alternative Version Of Wikipedia Tells It Like It Is
Alternative Version Of Wikipedia Tells It Like It Is
Alternative Version Of Wikipedia Tells It Like It Is
Alternative Version Of Wikipedia Tells It Like It Is
Alternative Version Of Wikipedia Tells It Like It Is
Alternative Version Of Wikipedia Tells It Like It Is
Alternative Version Of Wikipedia Tells It Like It Is
Alternative Version Of Wikipedia Tells It Like It Is

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Why Raylan Givens Was the Best Character on Justified
3 min read
Aug, 31, 2021
Why Arrow Season 6 Is Arguably the Best of the Series so Far
3 min read
May, 5, 2018
I’ve Traveled The World For Years, But The Arctic Left Me Speechless
3 min read
Sep, 9, 2025
Law & Order: Los Angeles 1.03 “Harbor City” Review
3 min read
Oct, 13, 2010
Check Out These Geeky Fandom Versions of Van Gogh’s Starry Night
3 min read
Apr, 28, 2017
Netizens List 37 Aspects Of Modern Life They Believe Are Frighteningly Close To Breaking Down
3 min read
Aug, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.