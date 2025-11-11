Alternative Version Of Wikipedia Tells It Like It Is

Most of us are probably familiar with Wikipedia, the open-sourced online encyclopedia that is free to the public. Now, however, there’s a sarcastic and hilarious spoof of the famous online encyclopedia on Tumblr called TL;DR Wikipedia that provides entries in a significantly shorter (and funnier) format.
For the uninitiated, TL;DR is an internet acronym that stands for “too long, didn’t read.” This was the approach taken by the blog – take a Wikipedia entry and drastically shorten it by turning it into a witty joke, sarcastic observation or dark bit of humor. They’re a far cry from the often lengthy and thorough entries found on some subjects in Wikipedia.
Wikipedia gets a lot of flack for being open to edits from anyone online, but there are a lot of automated bots that check for malicious edits and dedicated communities that discuss controversial changes. But if all of that is too much for you, then TL;DR Wikipedia is an excellent source of academic information.
Follow Us