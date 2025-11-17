Hey Pandas, What’s The Time That You Wanted To Say Something But Couldn’t? (Closed)

I recently had an encounter where I wanted to say something but couldn’t because it was WAY too mean. I wanted to know if this has happened to anyone else.
#1
whenever i want to tell somebody irl about my horrible mental health, i just can’t. because the last time i told my parents, they didn’t talk to me for so long. i don’t know if i can do life anymore, it’s just so goddamn hard.
#2
Literally every time I try to talk about mental health out loud, I get choked up and can’t actually say anything. I usually just text it or write it on a piece of paper instead
#3
In a subway, I heard two people discuss how they could cure any disease by praying to God and how all medical science was just a hoax.
I couldn’t listen to them anymore, I wanted to speak up against them but then I thought I would be wasting my time too if I tried to argue with them. So, I just put on earphones and ignored them.
Well, I’m not against religion but calling medical science a hoax is what triggers the hell out of me.
#4
well, i do a few comedy routines, and sometimes I write jokes about how s****y my mental health is, then delete them, cuz no one wants to hear about how little I like myself (also, hello, fellow aces)
#5
Happens to me all the time. I have a disgusting side of me. Sigh. Sometimes it feels like there’s a thin string connecting me to my sanity. It’s never their fault, I’m just tired and depressed and I dunno what else.
#6
That I sometimes feel like dropping out of school. The amount of work we’re given is so much that there’s always one subject whose work I’ve not completed and i get scolded for that so i try to complete that subject’s work but then forget about other subjects and then the cycle repeats itself. I want to tell this to either my parents or my teachers but they won’t understand
#7
During my 15+ years in customer service on the phones. During my 14 years in the military. Anytime I’m online…it’s a good thing that people around me don’t have mental telepathy…
#8
I wanted to tell my sister about my online friend committing suicide so she’s understand why I’ve been a bit moody but I chickened out in fear of her lecturing me for being online talking to people in the first place.
She’s a good person but I feel like she never takes my issues seriously and that I need to stop making myself the centre of attention (parents made me the golden child which sucked). So I don’t wanna tell anyone about my own occasional thoughts about suicide…
#9
For my senior prom, I had plans to go out with a group of friends, since all of us were single. The day of, I went shopping at the mall for some last minute accessories. While I was there, I ran into a junior in my D&D campaign. We were talking a bit, and halfway through the conversation, I realized I had a crush on this guy and wanted to ask him out to prom that night. I already knew he wasn’t planning on going, and it was so last minute that I panicked and ran away. Still haven’t told him.
