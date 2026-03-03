49 Homophobic Comments That Were Shut Down In Satisfying And Savage Ways

It’s 2026. We’re living in supposedly progressive times where many hostile ideologies that used to be considered acceptable are now outdated. 

Yet, every now and then, you will find some people espousing the same toxic mindset. Case in point, a good number of folks on the internet don’t care about offending people with their homophobic beliefs, much like what you’ll see on this list.

The best part, however, is when they get satisfyingly shut down. Enjoy reading through these savage comebacks.

#1 Whats The Diffrence Between Women And Transwomen?

Image source: j0sefk

#2 Fellas, Is It Gay To Be Straight

Image source: Allspice8

#3 No One Expects You To Remember It Right Away, But At Least Still Try

Image source: LilliputianMouse

It appears like homophobia is, indeed, back on the rise in Western society. According to a 2025 report by Australia’s News.com, one in four men believes that “homosexuality is immoral.” 

The report adds that the rise in such toxic ideologies is apparent despite having nearly ten percent of Australians aged 16 to 24 being members of the LGBTQ community.

#4 I Said It Before, I’ll Say It Again: If Jesus Appeared In Front Of These “Religious” Bigots Today, He’d Be Dismissed As “Woke”

Image source: mmmIlikeburritos29

#5 From An Argument With A Woman About Lgbt Rights

Image source: professorearl

#6 “Why Am I So Obsessed With Him?”

Image source: icey_sawg0034

A similar occurrence seems to be happening in the UK. According to a 2024 report by the BBC, children as young as seven are using homophobic insults in schools. 

This was based on a survey of nearly 32,000 students, 4,000 of whom came from primary schools. According to the findings, nearly four out of five primary school students in England spoke homophobic language. 

#7 Nope, Definitely Not Ok, It’s A Freaking Blanket

Image source: mjot_007

#8 Taste The Rainbow

Image source: IcyMike1782

#9 Put Up Or Shut Up

Image source: Lord_Answer_me_Why

According to the Peter Tatchell Foundation, the resurgence of homophobic views can be attributed to politics. In an early 2025 article, it pointed out how Uganda, for example, enacted its Anti-Homosexuality Act that came with harsh penalties for people in the LGBTQ community.

#10 The Great American Sitcom

Image source: LovieRayKin

#11 This

Image source: JapanLover2003

#12 Truth

Image source: canadiankhaled

Likewise, Russia also has its anti-gay laws that ban all forms of expression of LGBT, which includes social media and educational resources. As the foundation pointed out, “It forces activists into silence and eliminates safe spaces for the community.” 

#13 Having Allies Is Extremely Important

Image source: InMyRestlessDreams23

#14 Washed Up Actor Ironically Being Unironic

Image source: HeavyVeterinarian350

#15 Transphobe Logic Basically

Image source: reddit.com

However, there is a silver lining to all of this, one of which happened in countries like Poland. The country previously had “LGBT-free” zones spearheaded by the Catholic church, but eventually abolished them in 2025. 

#16 Why Aren’t Gay People Straight

Image source: GlitchShade

#17 Oopsie My Hand Slipped On The Rainbow Emoji

Image source: reddit.com

#18 Ah Yes, Healthy Relationships

Image source: anotherpine

The Human Rights Watch sees this recent development in Poland as a step in the right direction. 

“The removal of Poland’s last ‘LGBT free’ zone is a reminder of the profound harm such symbolic policies inflict on people’s lives, a lesson that should be heeded across the region and the world,” an excerpt from its report reads.

#19 Magic Johnson’s Son

Image source: reddit.com

#20 Just What?

Image source: elorm_t1k

#21 Here Comes The Pride

Image source: ExactlySorta

#22 On A Thread About The Republican Bill Looking To Ban Gay Marriage

Image source: Crescent-Argonian

#23 The Hypocrisy Is Real

Image source: Noah_kruse1

#24 Happy Pride Month Everyone

Image source: mrl33602

#25 They Are Not Okay… Or Informed

Image source: nombiegirl

#26 They Aren’t Even Trying To Hide It

Image source: reddit.com

#27 I Love George

Image source: FewTea8637

#28 On A Post About Accepting A Gay Child

Image source: Bcm980

#29 They’re Talking About Being Apart Of Lgbt+

Image source: fagioli999

#30 Sports

Image source: GoranPersson777

#31 “Are You Aware Trans Was Just Created In The Last 15 Years?”

They were answering to someone saying that trans people have the right to defend themselves against threats and talking about the dangers they face.

Image source: elliethr

#32 Homophobe Gets Owned On TikTok Thread

Image source: lovethecello

#33 Have You Tried Doing Your Job Instead Of Being An A-Hole, Ron?

Image source: Lord_Answer_me_Why

#34 Yes, The Straight Lesbians

Image source: reddit.com

#35 He Still Uses “Gay” As An Insult, And Thinks It’s Hysterical

Image source: beerbellybegone

#36 Is It Gay To Not Vote Republican?

Image source: tcw1

#37 Pretty Sure It Does

Image source: iWillDieByCrossbow

#38 Finding A Word In Two Words Put Together Is Proof Of Something

Image source: vrphotosguy55

#39 No, No. He’s Got A Point

Image source: beerbellybegone

#40 Being Gay Is Gross But

Image source: DiceRainstrider

#41 Sometimes, It’s Pretty Easy To Tell When Somebody Is A Bigot

Image source: Lord_Answer_me_Why

#42 This Guy Isn’t

Image source: meme_god_official

#43 I Am Deeply Concerned For Their Future Children

Image source: locsandcrocs

#44 My Buddy’s Response To A Homophobic Review On His Restaurant

Image source: Tesseract-the-wizard

#45 They Think Asexual Is Same As Incel

Image source: Pritteto

#46 “My Daughter And Her Best Friend / Room Mate.” – Worried Parent

Image source: WhoAm_I_AmWho

#47 There Are Pride Flags In The Background

Image source: candy_paint_minivan

#48 A Message To All Parents Or To All Who Say They Want Kids

Image source: twelvedayslate

#49 Dude Tried To Play The “Phobia Means I’m Scared Of Them” Card

Image source: Mineblox_42069

