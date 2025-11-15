Hey Pandas, What Are The Dumbest Ways People Died In History? (Closed)

by

Users, Try Putting Stupid Ways People Died In History. Learn More From What The Users Say!

#1

Anti-vaxers protesting at rallies, catch covid and die.

#2

I read a book about Kingdom raids around the globe, apparently a raider was hiding in the bottom of a cathole when a citizen went to do his business, and got a pike shoved up his butt and died. Props to the raider that had to hide in a cathole, of all places.

#3

A man took his enemy’s head as a prize. The teeth scratched his leg. Infection, and death.

#4

slipped on an orange peel, i dunno if this has already been mentioned or not

#5

Zachary Taylor died because he ate too much fruit.

#6

overenthusiastic about a tan, went to a booth, lit a cigarette and the fumes ignited. boom.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
10 Crazy Things Russians Say And What They Mean
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
A Moldavian Girl Follows The Doors (Part 2): In Kos Town, Greece
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
A Perfectly Preserved Roman Ceremonial Carriage That Got Buried In A Volcanic Eruption 2000 Years Ago Gets Discovered By Archaeologists In Italy
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
How Fans are Feeling about The Return of Deb on Dexter
3 min read
Jul, 23, 2021
Lethal Weapon
Lethal Weapon Season 2 Episode 1 Review: “El Gringo Loco”
3 min read
Sep, 27, 2017
Moms Are Sharing How Much Their Hospital Bill Was For Giving Birth, And It’s Crazy How Different The Numbers Are
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.