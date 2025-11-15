Hey Pandas, What Are The Dumbest Ways People Died In History? (Closed)

Users, Try Putting Stupid Ways People Died In History. Learn More From What The Users Say!
#1
Anti-vaxers protesting at rallies, catch covid and die.
#2
I read a book about Kingdom raids around the globe, apparently a raider was hiding in the bottom of a cathole when a citizen went to do his business, and got a pike shoved up his butt and died. Props to the raider that had to hide in a cathole, of all places.
#3
A man took his enemy’s head as a prize. The teeth scratched his leg. Infection, and death.
#4
slipped on an orange peel, i dunno if this has already been mentioned or not
#5
Zachary Taylor died because he ate too much fruit.
#6
overenthusiastic about a tan, went to a booth, lit a cigarette and the fumes ignited. boom.
