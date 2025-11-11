Step-Father Turns His 6-Year-Old Son With A Wheelchair Into A Tank For Halloween

Halloween is a fun holiday that can be enjoyed by anyone, even those with difficult disabilities. One Colorado step-father, whose 6-year-old step-son has cerebral palsy and epilepsy and uses a wheelchair, has made ingenious Halloween costumes for his son over the past three years that have incorporated the wheelchair into their design.
The father, who says he spends between 15 and 30 hours per costume, broke down some of the difficulties related to working with his son on Reddit; “He is nonverbal and unable to communicate at this time. He smiles and laughs a lot, we have a good idea what books, stories, movies, cartoons etc he is in to. We are always introducing him to new things and we keep tabs on what he seems to enjoy. That is basically how we zero in on what we are building that year. “
“Biological dad wants to keep him out of school, keep him at home and away from other kids,” the boy’s step-dad explained on Reddit. “He loves school and being around other kids. Thank goodness my wife is the custodial parent, otherwise I think he would have a boring life.“
“He is very auditory, he likes music and having stories read to him. He also likes painting and coloring. He is a little thrill seeker I tell ya. Loves riding on the four wheeler, swinging, spinning in circles. Really enjoys being outside, when it isn’t too windy.“
“Even though he is nonverbal, we have our ways of communicating. Laughs, cries, smiles, sighs. You just have to learn the language.“
“Every year is a learning experience. I would say between 15 and 30 hours have went into the costumes each year. My wonderful wife is also there to lend a hand.“
