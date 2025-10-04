“Not How Things Are Done”: Karen Explodes With Rage When Renter Goes Over Her Head To Landlord

When you’re renting, there’s usually a landlord. However, some landlords don’t want to deal with all that fuss and hand over the responsibilities to a property manager. In the U.S., more than half (51%) of landlords choose to hire a property manager.
One recent story online highlights what happens when that property manager is another tenant. The renter describes how the Karen on-site landlord was doing everything she could to drive them out of the rental. So, when the time to move out came, they paid her back by going straight to the landlord with receipts about how she neglected to manage the property.
A renter found a creative way to get back at their Karen on-site landlord
They went straight to the landlord and got her fired, and her rent doubled
Having an on-site property manager is beneficial for owners, but only when it is done right
Renting a property can be a great way to have a stable income. But with that comes the many worries of being a landlord. Some owners decide to relinquish the hassle of being a landlord and assign the role to another person.
Sometimes, they’re even professionals who are called property managers in the industry. The Karen in this story is hardly an official or a professional manager, but more and more owners are choosing to have representatives who will manage their properties adequately.
In 2017, the number of owners choosing to have professional property managers was 30%, and by 2024, that percentage had risen to 36%. Granted, 64% of property owners choose to remain landlords or delegate that role to family, friends, or, as in this case, other tenants.
Whether or not to hire a professional manager is a personal decision, of course, but experts point out several advantages that make delegating the job to an on-site professional easier.
A bad on-site manager might get a property owner in trouble
This story is like a cautionary tale against assigning an unofficial property manager. Whereas professional property managers are well-versed in tenant and landlord laws, someone like “Giselle” only gets themselves into this position by accident and lacks the knowledge and necessary skills to represent a property owner properly.
But how can landlords have the guarantee that a property manager is legit? Even if it’s not a professional, some information about them might help get a better picture of whether a person is trustworthy enough to be an on-site manager.
The experts at Beach Front Property Management recommend considering these factors:
Having someone inexperienced like “Giselle” managing a property can even be dangerous for an owner. The author of this story could’ve potentially sued both “Giselle” and the true landlord for not making timely repairs and making their living space uninhabitable or dangerous.
The tenant in this case showed a good example of how record-keeping and a paper trail can be your friend. The landlord, it seems, should follow in that example.
Commenters thought that “Giselle” got exactly what she deserved
