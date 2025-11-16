Hey Pandas, Finish The Sentence! (Closed)

we all love Halloween for different reasons but almost everyone love to tell scary stories so why not do one? so here is there first part of the sentence then you finish it, YOU WAKE UPIN YOUR BED WITH BLOOD COVERED SHEETS…..
#1
YOU WAKE UPIN YOUR BED WITH BLOOD COVERED SHEETS….. and you think, aah c**p, should have changed that sanitary pad before going to bed!
#2
YOU WAKE UP IN YOUR BED WITH BLOOD COVERED SHEETS and wonder, ‘Why am I cuddling with my dirty sheets? They supposed to be in the wash.’.
#3
You wake up in your bed with blood covered sheets… And you look over and see yourself, covered in blood, eyes open but nothing inside. That’s when you realize that you’re dead.
#4
… and it’s normal cos I’m on my period.
