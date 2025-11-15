Hey Pandas, What’s The Most Random Thing You’ve Ever Said? (Closed)

I think I once said, ” How do pencils eat their pasta?”
#1
I once wrote: “The relaxing spirit of the….” and I forget the rest.
On a worksheet.
In kindergarten.
About a story.
About dinosaurs.
My teacher read the sentence, and then all of a sudden the whole class was looking at me.
My only response was “oops, sorry!”
#2
“Cow men shan’t find us whilst we dance with the hum-drums” – me yesterday
#3
I have absolutely no filter between my brain and my mouth, and an example of this would be when my friend’s dad had recently passed and we were discussing it, and i just blurted out “what if giraffes had eyes on top of their horn thingies like snails?” Friend has yet to speak to me again.
#4
I guess I was talking in my sleep, and my stepdad recorded me. I said, “Piper, you cannot climb all those walls without me.” XD
#5
Ok don’t judge.
Have you took such a big poop, that your butt hurt after?
#6
a list of my brothers sleeptalking:
“*on a phone call* no, she-she-she cant talk to you, the ball’s stuck in the blanket.”
“the ball’s stuck in the blanket (another night)”
“the cow’s stuck in the blanket (a lotta stuff stuck in blankets in this brother’s dreams)”
“Jason, (our older brother) get IN THE HOT AIR BALLOON *seriously p*ssed”
“*digging through laundry, start crying* i cant find my homework…..”
#7
*Staring at a wind turbine* that’s so trippy…….
#8
My mom was recording and when i was in the bathroom I randomly yell, IMMA TURD!!
#9
What if Oxygen is poison and it takes 80-100 years to kill us.
What if Oxygen makes our voice deeper and helium brings it back to normal.
#10
I once randomly shouted ‘SINGING LEMONS!’ at my mum, who then proceeded to stare at me as though I was erupting in yellow polka dots…
