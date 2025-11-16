Hey Pandas, What’s The Most Ironic Thing Someone’s Ever Said To You? (Closed)

Share some conversations you’ve had.
#1
My office co-workers talking aloud before a branch meeting was to take place. The comment of ‘things made in China are hurting our economy’ begins. One by one, People begin to chime in agreeing. Pretty soon almost all, around 20-25, are busily adding their thoughts to this matter.
I got fed up and said, “My daughter was made in China”.
Dead silence,,,,
#2
my younger sister who doesn’t pay back money and steals everything because she refuses to buy things herself tries to scold me and my younger brother because we borrowed her hair brush because she broke his.
#3
My English teacher has a biased grading system. Mostly revolves around me, and she says “don’t tell anyone, but you’re my favorite.” Mhm, totally legit, totally not just so I’d not tell the principal after she saw me writing that email. Sorry, but I already sent that…in your class just for extra karma.
#4
My bus driver once let the girls on first (this is before I realized I’m a trans guy, so I got on.) The boys then got on, and the bus driver (he was a sub) came back and said that anyone who broke his rules would get an assigned seat, starting with me. I stood, then he told me to sit down, that he was sorry. No one understood what happened, but I did- he saw my short hair and thought I was a boy, but when I stood, it was obvious (I have a bigger chest) I was a girl. All the other kids were all like “oh no, that’s terrible”, but I didn’t mind… I probably should have realized I was trans sooner.
#5
When my anti-vaxxer friend texted me “Why don’t we just cure Covid”
#6
My sister is a person who tries to be older than she really is, and she said she likes a song called “don’t grow up too fast”. That make sense to you?!
#7
Mom, Alex is coming to tattle on me!!
#8
this was more hypocritical and a joke cause we do this a lot and right now i can’t really think of any actually ironic things, but:
“ur gay” ~my gay af best friend
#9
I was working on a second degree in the medical field. I gave a presentation and everyone commented on how well I did and said I should be a teacher. Jokes on them. My first degree is in education and I taught elementary for 14 years.
