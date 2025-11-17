“My Dream Got Taken Away”: Glenn Powell Reveals Emotional Reason Why He Flew UPS Driver To SNL

Glen Powell had a special someone by his side during his Saturday Night Live gig.
The 37-year-old actor made his SNL hosting debut, sharing a special story with his audience about a UPS driver named Mitch.
“Love Glen Powell!! Such [an] AWESOME thing to do!!!” a fan commented after the episode.
Image credits: Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Glen Powell hosted SNL on November 15, delivering a monologue that went viral due to the UPS driver
The actor explained that he was sitting with his family on a porch in 2021 when he first got a call to host the late-night comedy series as part of the promotion for Top Gun: Maverick.
Image credits: Saturday Night Live
“I was actually supposed to host four years ago for Top Gun: Maverick,” he said during his monologue over the weekend.
The Running Man star explained that after the phone call, the UPS driver named Mitch had just pulled up and stumbled upon the family celebrating.
The actor said he was supposed to make his SNL hosting debut four years back
Image credits: Saturday Night Live
“He was like, ‘What is going on?’ and I was like, ‘I’m hosting SNL.’ And he was like, ‘Are you serious?’ And I was like, ‘Yep, Christmas episode, tune in!’” he said.
Mitch even posed with him and his family for a selfie to “mark the occasion.”
However, things didn’t go as planned.
UPS driver Mitch posed with the family after Glen got the call in 2021
Image credits: Saturday Night Live
“My dream got taken away, Top Gun got delayed because of COVID, so SNL had to take their offer back,” the actor said.
SNL executive producer Lorne Michaels said without Top Gun, “no one will know who the F you are,” Glen recalled.
Image credits: Saturday Night Live
“So I didn’t end up hosting, which meant that for four years, this UPS driver was just going around saying, ‘Glen Powell is a liar!’” the actor continued.
Four years later, Glen once again got a call to host SNL, and he felt it was time to prove to Mitch that he was “not crazy.”
Luckily, his sisters were ready to help him out.
The Running Man actor flew Mitch to New York so he could sit in the audience and finally see that he was “not crazy”
Image credits: Saturday Night Live
“My sisters tracked him down. The women in my family are terrifying,” he said. “They found the cell number of this UPS guy. His name is Mitch.”
“So to prove to Mitch that I am not a liar, I flew him all the way to New York…He thought it was a scam, but he still came, and he’s sitting in the audience tonight,” he continued.
Image credits: Saturday Night Live
Mitch then delightfully joined Glen onstage and posed for another selfie, completing the full-circle moment.
“I had to wait my entire life, plus four years, to be here,” Glen added. “But if I have learned anything, it is that the best things in life don’t happen overnight, and no one knows that better than UPS.”
The Anyone But You star previously made a cameo appearance on the show in 2024.
Fans praised the 37-year-old actor for his SNL appearance
Image credits: Saturday Night Live
Fans praised Glen for flying the delivery worker to New York for the show.
“You’re my hero! The story and appearance of the UPS guy is ‘GREAT’!! NOW, I’ll remember your name, but mainly your heart,” one commented online.
Another said, “That all is a pretty great story. And fun add on to his first time hosting.”
“I loved this moment and this episode so much. What a fun sweet guy. The interviews he’s done the past week and this show really humanized him for me,” said another.
Glen recently made a dark confession about Hollywood during an episode of Hot Ones last week
Image credits: First We Feast
Glen recently went viral for a chaotic moment on the Hot Ones.
During the episode last week, the actor misheard a question from the host and wound up sharing a dark confession about Hollywood.
As Glen and the host were making their way through the spicy wings, they began discussing terms associated with action movies.
Image credits: First We Feast
Sean Evans asked the actor about the phrase “jerk-vest,” referencing a stunt harness that yanks performers through the air
Glen sat dumbfounded and asked, “I’m sorry, what?! … I thought you said jerk-fest!”
He burst out laughing and said, “Oh my God. I’m like, ‘That’s how you make it in Hollywood!’ Oh sh**! We don’t talk about that!”
“How much did UPS pay him to do this?” one critic asked
