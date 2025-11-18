Madonna Caught Looking Weak And Tired During Holiday In Italy

Even the Madonna, Queen of Pop, is not immune to the effects of a jam-packed day of sightseeing in sunshiny Italy.
The 66-year-old singer appeared tired and exhausted as she navigated the cobblestone streets of Terracina on Tuesday, August 20, while her rumored beau, 28-year-old Akeem Morris, offered a steady hand.
After a long day of sightseeing and indulging in fine dining, it seems even the unstoppable music icon needed a moment to catch her breath during her European adventure.
Madonna, the unstoppable Queen of Pop, appeared tired on some occasions while exploring Terracina’s cobblestone streets in Italy
Image credits: BACKGRID UK via Vida Press
The Hung Up singer and the Jamaican-born soccer player were not alone. They were joined by her twin daughters, Estere and Stella, 11, as they made their way through their holiday itinerary.
The group arrived in style, docking at Terracina’s port around 10 p.m. aboard Madonna’s yacht. Their first stop was at the renowned Al Giardino restaurant, known for its seafood feast.
She and her rumored 28-year-old boyfriend, Jamaican soccer player Akeem Morris, were captured together during their European holiday
After indulging in some fine Italian cuisine, the night continued with a private tour of Terracina Alta’s ancient Roman treasures, including the Roman theater and Capitolium.
Madonna, ever the style icon, kept things chic with a headscarf and dark sunglasses as she explored the historic sights.
The Like a Virgin singer’s visit to the European country reportedly comes after fashion designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana invited her and offered to host her at their mansion.
The trip also included the pop diva’s 66th birthday celebration with her six children by her side
Image credits: Madonna / Instagram
Image credits: Madonna / Instagram
As she turned 66 on August 16, she also celebrated her birthday in Italy in the company of her family and friends.
Showing fans a glimpse of her birthday bash, the 7-time Grammy winner shared a carousel of pictures on Instagram with the caption, “La Dolce Vita.”
Her birthday was completely with cake, champagne, and all six of her children by her side.
As the award-winning singer shared glimpses of her Italian getaway, she also included pictures of her son Rocco’s birthday party as well
Image credits: Madonna / Instagram
She stood in the middle of one of the pictures while her brood—Lourdes, 27, Rocco, 24, David, 18, Mercy, 18, and twins Stella and Estere—flanked her right and left.
The series of photos also included snaps from Pompei as well as waterfront views from her son Rocco’s birthday party.
