How Disney Princesses Would Look If They Were Mothers

We all know the stories of Snow White and Cinderella, but have you ever tried to imagine what their lives looked like after the happily ever after ending with prince charming? Luckily, Isaiah Stephens did.
The Massachusetts-based artist created a set of beautiful illustrations featuring different Disney princesses as mothers, including Elsa, Cinderella, Rapunzel, and more. “I’m a 90s kid, so I’m absolutely a Disney princess fan! I think because Disney princesses are so varied, both appearance and personality wise, they are an easy group to garner inspiration from”, Stephens told Bored Panda. The results are creative and just absolutely amazing, but that’s no surprise at all, as Stephens has been drawing ever since he could hold a pencil! Take a look below and don’t forget to vote for your fave!
#1 Elsa
#2 Jasmine
#3 Mulan
#4 Tiana
#5 Rapunzel
#6 Belle
#7 Ariel
#8 Pocahontas
#9 Aurora
