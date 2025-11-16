Hey Pandas, What Are Your Views On February 14th? (Closed)

Garfield isn’t too happy that it falls on Monday.
#1
the day before cheap heart shaped chocolate day
#2
Valentine’s day to me honestly just feels excessive. If you’re single you’re sad because you have to watch all the couples be happy, and if you’re in a relationship you’re sort of obligated to buy gifts or something like that. Idk. Maybe my views on it will change once I actually get a boyfriend.
#3
I know some people like it but for me it’s a reminder that I’m alone
#4
Everyday is about the people I love! ❤️
#5
I am in a relationship and do not celebrate it. Not against it in principle, just not something we do. We live in Europe.
#6
Valentine’s Day is about being with your loved ones. Not just boyfriend/girlfriend
#7
Lol why is it about love if the guy it’s named after got beheaded by the Roman emperor?
#8
Free candy
#9
I dislike in general being forced to buy presents and stage things just out of social pressure. So we don’t celebrate it at home. We love each other everyday and do nice gestures to each others through the year, not in a specific date. We had a normal meal yesterday.
#10
It’s an extra day where you can show love and support to friends and family.
It’s easy to say “you should show love or be romantic ANY day of the year”. But when life gets monotonous, or stressful, people tend to forget and relationships can suffer. So having that extra, special day is a good reminder to do something extra and special for those you love.
And it’s not necessarily just for couples. In my family, mothers get flowers from kids or kids get chocolate from parents or grandparents get wishes from children across the country.
#11
It comes in the middle of February which means winter will be over soon.
#12
It’s the 45th day of the year. Usually cold as we live in the north. Ferrero Rocher commerials drown out the usual Medicare supplement commercials and anything with frosting is dyed pink. February 20th is more significant as the 20th of each month is “bill pay” part two. Bill pay part one is the 7th of each month.
#13
Valentine’s Day use to be a nice little holiday, mostly for children. Now, it’s this overblown event. I wish we could scale down all holidays.
#14
well, that day happens to also be my best friend’s birthday, and I care about that more, so….Happy birthday, banana b**ch!! (nickname. don’t ask questions.)
#15
as an ace/aro person, I WILL BREAK CUPID’S BOW WITH MY BARE FISTS! also chocolate. :D
Follow Us