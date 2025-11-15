Hey Pandas, What’s The Most Dangerous Thing You’ve Ever Done? (Closed)

Make me believe that you’re a daredevil!
#1
You remember those big, foam, raft things that public pools used to have back in the 90s? We went to the local pool and a bunch of my classmates were sitting on it. I had a genius challenge for myself: swim from one end to the other underneath the raft, with a bunch of rowdy kids on it that loved to bully me.
Not that I couldn’t swim at all, I was just a lot weaker of a swimmer than I believed I was. I started losing my breath and tried to come up for air but my head hit the underside of the raft. I guess a kid felt me bumping into the raft cause he/she pushed my head down. So, I started to panic and pushed the raft away from over me while trying to boast forward more as my chest started hurting and trying to suck in air. ( I plug my nose when I’m underwater.) I made it without much as little as a scare. No else noticed I had nearly drowned and I highly doubt any of my classmates would have cared.
#2
I’ve done a few dangerous things in my day, involving SCUBA tanks and live volcanoes and so on, but the most dangerous was probably kayaking in Antarctica. So they let tourists pay for the privilege, and have a rescue zodiac boat nearby, and are careful to only take out the kayaks when conditions are calm… but it’s still quite dangerous. The polar water is so cold that basically, if you tip your kayak over and fall in, you will probably die, so all you can do is take your chances and do your best to not tip over, ever. Which isn’t entirely up to you, because at one point… a whale swam under my kayak and exhaled, and huge fishy bubbles rose from the black deep and burst all around me! I was thrilled, but face it, if the whale had wanted to surface then, no power on Earth could have kept it from knocking over my kayak and watching me die in the icy water.
#3
I once rammed into a wall really fast on a bike and surprisingly didnt get seriously hurt!
#4
Free cliff climbing. Diving in salt-water crocodile infested water. And Komodo. I miss those. It’s not as stupid as it sounds, just calculated risks.
#5
As soon as I got my license I used my fathers car to drive in New York City. We lived about 50 miles away out in the country. I wasn’t scared at the time but when I look back (way back) on what could have happened…
#6
Sneaking out at night to practice swimming down our pond – which we were only allowed to swim in when a parent was there due to some huge snapping turtles we knew (and saw) living there. I did become a better swimmer- mostly out of fear!
#7
I called my teachers by their first name once (Will not be doing that again!) , I also went walking in NYC by myself once at sundown, and I slid down a 35 feet drop (Including rocks) I made it safely but I have a few cuts :/ would not recommend it!
#8
Probably just going for a double backflip and landing on my neck.
#9
I almost got shot, because I accidentally ran into somebody, and they got pissed off at me.
#10
Met my ex.
#11
my friend and i broke into the house next door when it was still being built. the temporary passcode for the garage was 1234, so…
#12
Once when I was a baby I cut my own BANGS
#13
Not the MOST dangerous thing I’ve ever done, but this one is high up there. I went out on a frozen pond/lake? I was a dumb, slightly reckless teenager with an absurd desire to constantly prove myself. Anyway, my friends told me not to do it, so of course I did it. I had the brain cells to get off the ice when it started cracking, thankfully.
#14
Jumped out of a plane without a parachute. Story is I did not want to leave us I jumped out landed in water
