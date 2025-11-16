Hey Pandas, What’s The Most Cringy Encounter With Someone You’ve Ever Had? (Closed)

Pretending to be a wolf, saying UwU, “Oh, I’m a vampire” no billy, your not. Whats your story?
#1
So… I used to do alternative modelling. I had fans all over.
… some were great, amazing people, was lovely to meet after chatting for a while.
Others… weren’t so great. A particular highlight was when I felt like garbage, had a hoodie on, hood on, no makeup at a drug store buying tampons. This guy comes over and HUGS me. I push him like ‘wtf’ and he starts talking about how cool it is to see me, asking if this is usually what I look like. He pulls out his phone and takes a selfie with me WHILE I AM HOLDING A BOX OF TAMPONS. And then… got annoyed I didn’t remember his particular username– I had looked him up after, likes but no comments, no dms and his profile pic was not of his face… but it was of his head and that’s all I’ll say about that.
Was so cringe.
#2
Date wanted to role play. Oookay. He wanted me to be “the mama dog” and he’d be “my puppy”. We did not role play and we did not continue a relationship. Everybody has a kink but that wasn’t mine
#3
Was at my friend’s house, we (my friend, his wife, and I) were at the kitchen table talking, and the daughter (11F) comes into the kitchen wearing a furry cat ear headband and has a long furry tail clipped to her back belt loop. Daughter then starts rubbing her head against mom’s shoulder and meowing, and mom, with a straight face says, “Be right back, I have to feed (name)”, and as she gets up from the table, daughter starts purring. My friend’s wife pours their daughter a bowl of cereal and gives it to her, daughter meows, rubs her head against mom’s shoulder one last time and disappears back into her room. My brain/mouth filter disengages, and out loud I say, “What the F**K just happened?!?”, to which my friend calmly replies, “Oh, (name) now identifies as a cat, so this is how we interact”.
#4
I told people in my elementary school that I was a werewolf (because I’m extremely hairy), and they actually believed me, but one day I had to tell the truth, and they were a bit shocked, and they thought it was cool. Yeah, at my school I was the weird kid, and I still very much am, but I have changed significantly since then, and I don’t do as much weird stuff as I used to, but I’m still a weirdo, and I’m not ashamed of it at all. My weirdness tends to drive people away from me because they can’t handle my unfiltered chaotic thoughts and moments, but I have friends who are just as weird as me. JOIN THE WEIRD CLUB!!!
#5
Ran into a former colleague who had been let go after having hundreds of dollars in theft exposed (not by me, per se, but when I was accused on late shift and the security tapes were pulled to clear my name, only to reveal his own misdeeds). He got nervous and faked a vibration so he could pull his phone out of his pocket. He then put it to his ear and pretended to be talking to somebody whom he called ‘honey’ and ‘babe,’ only to have it ring loud as day right in the middle of his fake conversation. His eyes widened in embarrassment, he lowered the phone, and literally jogged away. This was in the middle of the JC Penney’s at a shopping mall.
#6
In middle school and high school I was a member of an organization called Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA). It’s a student run organization meant to teach students business skills, and I loved it.
Each state is run by a team of students called the State Officers. Being an officer is a high achievement, and are often seen as celebrities.
I served as one my senior year of high school, and I was treated like a celebrity. The amount of times my team and I were asked out by random members was so ridiculous, we made it a competition.
I was at one of our events, being a glorified hall monitor as I directed people to workshops. I was walking when I was stopped by a member. This was normal, and I asked how I can help.
He just said “hi” so I said “hi” back and waited for him to ask me a question. He got really close to me and I noticed that his eyes weren’t exactly focused. Looking back on it, he was probably high.
“Are you going to Dave and Busters after this?” He asks. The organization bought us all game cards to go there afterwards as kind of an after party. I answer yes, I was going with my chapter.
“Do you want to hang out with me and my friends there?” I was getting a little unnerved. I’ve rarely been hit on and don’t know how to react, and this guy was creeping me out, and there wasn’t any of my friends around to signal. So I answer that I wanted to hang out with my friends, and we were all going to three different Dave and busters depending on the location of our schools. But if I see him, I’ll stop by. He sighs and I take the chance to causally run away.
BUT IT GETS BETTER
Later, I’m at Dave and busters with my friends and I’m following them to a game and he shows up! I say hi, likely looking very surprised. He says that it’s a surprise that I am at the same place he was and that he would like for me to hang out with them. I point to my friends, who haven’t noticed that I was no longer behind them, and say that they are walking away and I should catch up with them. So I run away. He follows me and jumps in front of me, standing very close. He asks for my number and I tell him that I don’t give my number out at events, but here’s my professional Instagram.
He ends up texting me and I ignore him. My advisor kept laughing at me because I was so unused to this behavior and it’s a normal thing of being an officer.
#7
Now, I like goth music. I like listening to it, dancing to it, or just letting it play in my headphones while doing random tasks. In the 90’s I would go to a rather fun goth club and hang with other like-minded folks. After a few years friends moved away and I got married (to another goth) and we decided to revisit our old club and heavens help us if that place hadn’t changed! There were more people interested in being seen than actually enjoying the music, drinks, and/or company. I swear some of them had this “I’m so goth, I’m dead!” attitude about them that made us want to run out of that place so fast…I guess you can never go home again…
#8
Lol myself. I suffered some pretty bad trauma in elementary school and can’t remember anything from it, but whenever I hear about something I did from back them I cringe. I was such a f*****g stupid weirdo. So happy that I’ve grown as a person and now have any amount of dignity.
#9
I went to dinner with my ex-boyfriend at the restaurant where I used to work. We sat at the bar and he ordered his ribeye not just well-done but then asked for a bottle of ketchup. (GASP!) The bartender gave me a snide look. It was definitely a deal breaker between my ex and me.
