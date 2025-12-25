Rusev: Bio And Career Highlights

by

Rusev: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Rusev

December 25, 1985

Plovdiv, Bulgaria

39 Years Old

Capricorn

Who Is Rusev?

Miroslav Petrov Barnyashev is a Bulgarian-American professional wrestler and actor, renowned for his powerful in-ring presence despite often portraying a villainous character. He has captivated global audiences with his formidable physique and distinct personas, first as Rusev and later as Miro.

His breakout moment arrived with his main roster debut in WWE in 2014, where he quickly established an impressive undefeated streak, accompanied by manager Lana. This dominant run solidified his place as a top-tier competitor in professional wrestling. He is known for his signature submission hold, The Accolade.

Early Life and Education

Born and raised in Plovdiv, Bulgaria, Miroslav Petrov Barnyashev developed his formidable athleticism early. He excelled in rowing and powerlifting, even being considered for the Bulgarian national team in the 2012 Summer Olympics. His parents, Ivan and Slavka Barnyashev, supported his endeavors.

Later, with ambitions to become a professional wrestler, Barnyashev emigrated to the US and trained at the Knokx Pro Wrestling Academy in California under Rikishi and Gangrel. This foundational education paved his path to global wrestling stages.

Notable Relationships

Currently, Miroslav Petrov Barnyashev is married to Catherine Joy Perry, known professionally as CJ Perry or Lana in wrestling. They tied the knot in July 2016 after their on-screen pairing in WWE’s developmental program evolved into a real-life romance.

The couple separated in winter 2023, but renewed their wedding vows in March 2025 following a reconciliation that began when Barnyashev returned to the US. They now split their time between Bulgaria and Los Angeles.

Career Highlights

Miroslav Petrov Barnyashev has left an undeniable mark across the professional wrestling landscape in various prominent promotions. He secured the WWE United States Championship three times during his initial tenure. His commanding presence and distinctive “Rusev Day” phenomenon earned widespread fan engagement.

Later, transitioning to All Elite Wrestling as Miro, he captured the AEW TNT Championship once, showcasing his enduring dominance. He adopted a memorable “God’s Favorite Champion” gimmick, reinforcing his impactful character work. Barnyashev returned to WWE in April 2025, signaling a continued illustrious career.

Signature Quote

“I’ve always been really proud of my country and my heritage. I have a tattoo of Bulgaria. Never shied away from it, never been embarrassed, I love my country.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Draw A New Card Every Morning And I Love It
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
50 Times People Found Out Their Parents Were Definitely Cooler Than Them And Shared These Pics As Proof
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Fabulous Sparkling Brooches That Lend You Wings
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
In This Tale Of Devastation, Cooperation, And Hope, I Portray The Terrors Of The World And The Unity Of The People In A Way Children Would Understand
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Comedy Central Announces Lineup for All-New Slate of Stand-Up Specials
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2017
American Crime Story: The Best True Crime Stories for Future Installments
3 min read
Dec, 29, 2021