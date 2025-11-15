Hey Pandas, What’s The Bravest Thing You Have Ever Done? (Closed)

Please be appropriate…
#1
One time I was at a beach and I saw a snake struggling to keep alive in the water. So I grabbed it gently and placed it on the sand. I guess everyone was terrified of it since they all backed away from me. I just let the snake go and it didn’t bother me.
#2
I came out to my whole class as aromantic and asexual. They didn’t give a f**k
#3
This is very long but here we go. My sister (6 at the time) wanted to go to what was called “The hammer” in a amusement park, it was a sitting place with seatbelts and a holder in a stick and the place the seats where looked like a hammer, hence the name, and it went upside down slowly and swinged around, I (9 at the time but very tall) decided to go with my sister because being the older sister that I am I was going to stay strong for her (my mom also was going to go with us because 1. we’re children and 2. she wanted to go too). When we got to the end of the line for the ride, the woman controlling the machine told my sister that she couldn’t go because she was too short, and she looked at me like she wanted me to go for her, and so I did, with my mom (Who also filmed my whole reaction during the ride) I almost threw up when I got out but it helped get over some of my fear of the loops in roller coasters.
TLDR: I went into a scary ride in an amusement park (that was probably not for a kid my age at the time) because my sister wanted to go but she couldn’t so I went for her.
Follow Us