Hey Pandas, What Was Your Strangest “It’s Not What It Looks Like” Moment? (Closed)

#1
Story happened in 2000. A girl in my class in high school asked me about contacts because she also wants to try. I told her to go to the local optician-store and ask for a 1-week free trial. A few days later I asked how it was going with the contacts. Girl- “I forgot how to put them on. How you do it?” Me- “I can show out. Let’s go to the bathroom.” We were in the school library. Every time her finger gets close to her eye she screams “No no no” And when I try to help her, she scream” no no no stop it no stop it”. After a couple of minutes, I told her it’s better if we have the door open. 10-15 people and the librarian were outside, most likly ready to break the door.
#2
So I was about 20 years old and for my anniversary with my husband at the time I shaved it all “down there.” But I didn’t know that when it started to grow back I would be plagued by the worst itching I had ever experienced, like a thousand mosquito bites at once in a “forbidden to scratch in public” area of my body. At work I just couldn’t stand it anymore so I made an excuse to go to the back room and as soon as I passed through the door I shoved my hand in my pants for a most satisfying scratch. It was glorious! Until one of my coworkers rounded the corner and caught me elbow deep into my own pants and likely a very satisfied look on my face. Of course my reaction was to quickly remove my hand and wave politely at her. I was so embarrassed. We never discussed it.
#3
I was taking a theater appreciation class in college (this was also when we were all online and at at home due to Covid), and we were learning about how costume designers make “prototypes” out of garbage bags. So, we were assigned to make a costume related to one of the described characters in the play we were studying, using only 3 garbage bags and duct tape. I didn’t know where these things were, and I went to ask my mom. Here’s how the exchange went:
Me: “Mom, I need three trash bags and a roll of duct tape.”
Mom: “Why?”
Me: “It’s for a project.”
Mom: “…Where’s your sister?!”
She honestly thought I had killed my older sister and refused to give me anything until my sister came home. I did get my mom back though by making her be the model to my “1950s longshoremen outfit”.
#4
I was in the backyard playing with my one year old. We uncovered a nest of wasps and I was stung. I grabbed the baby and ran in the house.
As I opened the freezer to grab an ice pack the doorbell rang. The baby started crying as I grabbed a small frozen thing for the pain and went to answer the door.
And that’s how two Jehovah witnesses found me…with a crying baby in one hand and a frozen bottle of Jäegermeister in the other.
It’s not what it looks like! Hahahaha
#5
I had a school internship as cemetery gardener and was tasked with helping re-locating small trees. So by the time my teacher found me early in the morning I had a lot of explaining to do – it was still somewhat dark, I had a shovel in my hands while standing right next to an open grave with two suspiciously shaped objects covered in canvas covers.
#6
A bit of context: my horse got into a fight with another horse and ended up with a cut on the inside of his thigh, near the ‘down there’ part.
I was busy trying to clean the wound and bandage it, and I had said ‘why is it so big, King? Why’d you try attacking Chesapeake, I thought you liked him!’ As I continued to try and keep a poultice mixture stuck onto his leg. My mom had came in asking me why I was taking so long and saw me right as I said the first half
#7
Bruises, so many bruises. One “suspicious” set was a clear set of fingers prints on my arm from being grabbed. They were my finger prints, from lugging a 50 pound awkward box around for too long, holding on to my own arm tightly to keep from dropping it. My poor hubs almost got accused. I bruise like a peach, so I’m always sporting some kind of wtf bruise. Also, as a kid for some reason people get way more suspicious when a girl has a broken bone, than a boy. Not like big bones like arms, which get hospital visits, but fingers and toes. People I grew up around didn’t seem to believe girls could play rough enough to break a finger or toe, so it must be someone hurting you. I appreciated the concern, but the boys should have gotten the same level.
#8
My friend was explaining a slime licker to me (I had never heard of one)… They described it to me as a tube with a ball at the end which you lick and sour stuff comes out… If someone had walked in on that conversation lol
#9
I was really desperate as a kid or a young teen and I had a really weird friend who spent some time at my place. He lived 250 km away and my parents wouldn’t ever let me visiting him or anyone else and I was incredibly lonely all I had were my online friends. So he came around and we had so much fun time and then we fell asleep cuddling in a friendly way. My parents thought I had anything romantic involved with him and they threatend me that they gonna dump him out of the house. I was 12 at that time I told them we were just friends.
Funny thing is about 1-2 years later I came out to my parents as bisexual and they made a hot mess about it shouting at me for days that they won’t ever accept it and what a stupid thing I am.
At the age of 16 I realized I’m actually a lesbian. Life is funny
#10
My ex boyfriend said he truly loved me. He was abusive, entitled, a mooch, a raging alcoholic, and isolated me from friends and family.
#11
I was in college and my dorm roommate was a lady’s man. Unfortunately, we shared the same room (It was like a 2-bedroom apartment and 4 people lived there). One night he brought someone home and they went to his bed. They were both very drunk and I think they were just sleeping it off because I did not hear anything funny. But halfway through the night she got up, went to the bathroom, and crawled in my bed instead of his. After several moments of moral soul searching (she was very pretty), I got out of bed and went to sleep in the living room. It was strange trying to explain this in the morning to all my dorm roommates when they woke up. Why are you out here in the living room? Well….. I did have fun not confirming to her nothing happened for about a month.
#12
My ex came home from duty and it has a long one. When we got our hands on each other, we were very vocal! The police were called because the neighbors thought Iwas being beaten!
