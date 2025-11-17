30 Funny And Creative Costumes That Won “Mundane Halloween” This Year

by

Halloween can be a ton of fun. Aside from getting a free pass to eat all the candy that you want, you can really showcase your creativity when it comes to designing your costume. While many people go above and beyond the call of duty to create intricate and fantastical designs, others take the opposite approach to enjoy the holiday in a more relaxed way.

In Japan, there’s a tradition called ‘Jimi’—’plain’ or ‘mundane’—Halloween where people dress up as they would in everyday life. These costumes are often so ingeniously and subtly designed that they require an explanation of what they’re all about. As we do every year, our team here at Bored Panda has collected the top photos from the event organized by ‘Daily Portal Z.’ Check out 2023’s batch of the best ‘mundane Halloween’ costumes below!

Bored Panda got in touch with artist, writer, and the founder of the ‘Spoon & Tamago’ blog, Johnny Waldman, who was kind enough to share his thoughts on the spectacular phenomenon that is ‘mundane Halloween.’ You’ll find Waldman’s insights as you read on.

#1 A Person Online

30 Funny And Creative Costumes That Won “Mundane Halloween” This Year

Image source: dailyportalz

#2 Person Who Dropped Their Smartphone On Their Face

30 Funny And Creative Costumes That Won “Mundane Halloween” This Year

Image source: nick_kapur

#3 The Person Who Slept Face Down During Lunch

30 Funny And Creative Costumes That Won “Mundane Halloween” This Year

Image source: dailyportalz

#4 Person Who Tries To Reach For Subway Handle Without Taking Eyes Off Their Phone And Misses

30 Funny And Creative Costumes That Won “Mundane Halloween” This Year

Image source: dailyportalz

#5 Person Trying To Go Viral With A Video Of A Cat Riding A Roomba

30 Funny And Creative Costumes That Won “Mundane Halloween” This Year

Image source: nick_kapur

#6 Father Who Only Wears That Birthday Present His Daughter Gave Him For A Few Moments As He Is Leaving The House

30 Funny And Creative Costumes That Won “Mundane Halloween” This Year

Image source: nick_kapur

#7 Person Who Was About To Be Late For Work, But Then Their Train Got Delayed And Now They Are Taking Their Time Since They Got A Proof-Of-Delay Ticket From The Station

30 Funny And Creative Costumes That Won “Mundane Halloween” This Year

Image source: nick_kapur

#8 Factory Worker Who Wore A Helmet All Day

30 Funny And Creative Costumes That Won “Mundane Halloween” This Year

Image source: nick_kapur

#9 A Person Who Couldn’t Get Out Of The Bathroom Because The Doorknob Came Off

30 Funny And Creative Costumes That Won “Mundane Halloween” This Year

Image source: dailyportalz

#10 Store Cashier Who Is Forced To Wear Some Sort Of Stupid Cosplay For Every Single Holiday

30 Funny And Creative Costumes That Won “Mundane Halloween” This Year

Image source: nick_kapur

#11 Sample Image

30 Funny And Creative Costumes That Won “Mundane Halloween” This Year

Image source: dailyportalz

#12 A Person Who Stood Up With A Face Paper Sticking To Them After Getting A Massage

30 Funny And Creative Costumes That Won “Mundane Halloween” This Year

Image source: dailyportalz

#13 A Person Who Just Got A Pie Thrown In Their Face

30 Funny And Creative Costumes That Won “Mundane Halloween” This Year

Image source: dailyportalz

#14 A Person Who Tries To Hang Everything At Once To Dry

30 Funny And Creative Costumes That Won “Mundane Halloween” This Year

Image source: dailyportalz

#15 Female Character That Will Become Beautiful Once She Takes Off Her Glasses

30 Funny And Creative Costumes That Won “Mundane Halloween” This Year

Image source: nick_kapur

#16 Person Taking A Hearing Test At The Doctor’s Office

30 Funny And Creative Costumes That Won “Mundane Halloween” This Year

Image source: nick_kapur

#17 That Strange Girl From The ‘My Neighbor Totoro’ Poster Who Is Neither Mei Nor Satsuki And Never Appears At Any Point In The Movie

30 Funny And Creative Costumes That Won “Mundane Halloween” This Year

Image source: nick_kapur

#18 A Person Who Is Trying To Avoid Sunburn In The Summer

30 Funny And Creative Costumes That Won “Mundane Halloween” This Year

Image source: dailyportalz

#19 Person Using Partitions At Their Desks At Work During The Coronavirus Pandemic

30 Funny And Creative Costumes That Won “Mundane Halloween” This Year

Image source: dailyportalz

#20 A Person Who Tries To Be Careful While Eating Napolitan, But Still Ends Up With It Around Their Mouth

30 Funny And Creative Costumes That Won “Mundane Halloween” This Year

Image source: dailyportalz

#21 ChatGPT

30 Funny And Creative Costumes That Won “Mundane Halloween” This Year

Image source: dailyportalz

#22 Person Who Is Surprised By The Amount Of Tax Savings Of A Coworker Appearing In A Web Commercial

30 Funny And Creative Costumes That Won “Mundane Halloween” This Year

Image source: dailyportalz

#23 A Person Who Just Woke Up

30 Funny And Creative Costumes That Won “Mundane Halloween” This Year

Image source: dailyportalz

#24 A Band Member Riding A Crowded Train With A Large Luggage, Feeling Cramped

30 Funny And Creative Costumes That Won “Mundane Halloween” This Year

Image source: dailyportalz

#25 Uncool Otaku Girl In An American TV Show

30 Funny And Creative Costumes That Won “Mundane Halloween” This Year

Image source: nick_kapur

#26 Referee Making Decisions

30 Funny And Creative Costumes That Won “Mundane Halloween” This Year

Image source: dailyportalz

#27 Person At The Crosswalk Near The Cram School

30 Funny And Creative Costumes That Won “Mundane Halloween” This Year

Image source: dailyportalz

#28 Person Who Came To The Event Thinking It Was A Talk Show Featuring Former Professional Baseball Players

30 Funny And Creative Costumes That Won “Mundane Halloween” This Year

Image source: dailyportalz

#29 An Office Worker At The Supermarket In The Evening After Work

30 Funny And Creative Costumes That Won “Mundane Halloween” This Year

Image source: dailyportalz

#30 Hachiko, The Loyal Dog Who Has Been Hidden Away

The famous statue of Hachiko in Shibuya is currently covered up as part of a ham-fisted attempt to deter Halloween celebrations this year

30 Funny And Creative Costumes That Won “Mundane Halloween” This Year

Image source: nick_kapur

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Adorable Video Of This Mama Wolf’s Free Time Being Interrupted By Her Pups Is Capturing People’s Hearts
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
A picture of the cast of family ties.
Fans Discuss Their Favorite Family Ties Episodes
3 min read
Jan, 18, 2021
Mike Myers’ Dr. Evil Returns as Ousted Trump Cabinet Member
3 min read
Apr, 6, 2018
Hey Pandas, Post A Picture Of Anything You Think Is Funny (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
30 Times People Asked To Cover Up Their Scars, And This Tattoo Artist Nailed It
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
14 Kids’ Toys That Will Prepare Your Child For Adulthood, Created With Dalle-3 By Jimmy Neiron
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.