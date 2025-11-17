30 Funny And Creative Costumes That Won “Mundane Halloween” This Year

Halloween can be a ton of fun. Aside from getting a free pass to eat all the candy that you want, you can really showcase your creativity when it comes to designing your costume. While many people go above and beyond the call of duty to create intricate and fantastical designs, others take the opposite approach to enjoy the holiday in a more relaxed way.
In Japan, there’s a tradition called ‘Jimi’—’plain’ or ‘mundane’—Halloween where people dress up as they would in everyday life. These costumes are often so ingeniously and subtly designed that they require an explanation of what they’re all about. As we do every year, our team here at Bored Panda has collected the top photos from the event organized by ‘Daily Portal Z.’ Check out 2023’s batch of the best ‘mundane Halloween’ costumes below!
Bored Panda got in touch with artist, writer, and the founder of the ‘Spoon & Tamago’ blog, Johnny Waldman, who was kind enough to share his thoughts on the spectacular phenomenon that is ‘mundane Halloween.’ You’ll find Waldman’s insights as you read on.
#1 A Person Online
Image source: dailyportalz
#2 Person Who Dropped Their Smartphone On Their Face
Image source: nick_kapur
#3 The Person Who Slept Face Down During Lunch
Image source: dailyportalz
#4 Person Who Tries To Reach For Subway Handle Without Taking Eyes Off Their Phone And Misses
Image source: dailyportalz
#5 Person Trying To Go Viral With A Video Of A Cat Riding A Roomba
Image source: nick_kapur
#6 Father Who Only Wears That Birthday Present His Daughter Gave Him For A Few Moments As He Is Leaving The House
Image source: nick_kapur
#7 Person Who Was About To Be Late For Work, But Then Their Train Got Delayed And Now They Are Taking Their Time Since They Got A Proof-Of-Delay Ticket From The Station
Image source: nick_kapur
#8 Factory Worker Who Wore A Helmet All Day
Image source: nick_kapur
#9 A Person Who Couldn’t Get Out Of The Bathroom Because The Doorknob Came Off
Image source: dailyportalz
#10 Store Cashier Who Is Forced To Wear Some Sort Of Stupid Cosplay For Every Single Holiday
Image source: nick_kapur
#11 Sample Image
Image source: dailyportalz
#12 A Person Who Stood Up With A Face Paper Sticking To Them After Getting A Massage
Image source: dailyportalz
#13 A Person Who Just Got A Pie Thrown In Their Face
Image source: dailyportalz
#14 A Person Who Tries To Hang Everything At Once To Dry
Image source: dailyportalz
#15 Female Character That Will Become Beautiful Once She Takes Off Her Glasses
Image source: nick_kapur
#16 Person Taking A Hearing Test At The Doctor’s Office
Image source: nick_kapur
#17 That Strange Girl From The ‘My Neighbor Totoro’ Poster Who Is Neither Mei Nor Satsuki And Never Appears At Any Point In The Movie
Image source: nick_kapur
#18 A Person Who Is Trying To Avoid Sunburn In The Summer
Image source: dailyportalz
#19 Person Using Partitions At Their Desks At Work During The Coronavirus Pandemic
Image source: dailyportalz
#20 A Person Who Tries To Be Careful While Eating Napolitan, But Still Ends Up With It Around Their Mouth
Image source: dailyportalz
#21 ChatGPT
Image source: dailyportalz
#22 Person Who Is Surprised By The Amount Of Tax Savings Of A Coworker Appearing In A Web Commercial
Image source: dailyportalz
#23 A Person Who Just Woke Up
Image source: dailyportalz
#24 A Band Member Riding A Crowded Train With A Large Luggage, Feeling Cramped
Image source: dailyportalz
#25 Uncool Otaku Girl In An American TV Show
Image source: nick_kapur
#26 Referee Making Decisions
Image source: dailyportalz
#27 Person At The Crosswalk Near The Cram School
Image source: dailyportalz
#28 Person Who Came To The Event Thinking It Was A Talk Show Featuring Former Professional Baseball Players
Image source: dailyportalz
#29 An Office Worker At The Supermarket In The Evening After Work
Image source: dailyportalz
#30 Hachiko, The Loyal Dog Who Has Been Hidden Away
The famous statue of Hachiko in Shibuya is currently covered up as part of a ham-fisted attempt to deter Halloween celebrations this year
Image source: nick_kapur
Follow Us