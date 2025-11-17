“What Working On The Same Spot For 41 Years Does To The Floor”: 50 Pics Of Worn-Down Things (New Pics)

Time waits for no man, nor anything really. Use, neglect, or just the simple passing of days and years, inevitably, end up leaving a mark on everything and everyone. Like a canyon being worn down by the flow of water over thousands of years, everyday use can leave its own impact, from grove marks to wear and tear.
People across the net share the interesting effects of time and use on everyday items. While not intentional, the incremental, tiny changes add up, creating a sort of organic, new art. So get comfortable, settle into your favorite chair, and scroll through. Upvote the most interesting examples and be sure to comment your thoughts below.
#1 A Black Shirt Of Mine That Got A Solar Tie-Dye Job After Years Of Being Crammed In The Back Of My Car
Image source: IntrepidFlow
#2 My Parents’ Cat Always Follows The Same Path Through Their Garden
Image source: thomerow
#3 Generations Of Bunnies Have Worn A Perfect Groove In My Neighbor’s Fence
Image source: justin_memer
#4 Countless Hours Of Wind Moved The Chains To Get This Piece Of Art
Image source: Richicash
#5 23 Years Ago, My Girlfriend Was Given 2 Identical Stuffed Peter Rabbit Toys. One She Kept With Her At All Times (And Still Does), The Other Was Stored Away
Image source: andyj85
#6 Family Heirloom Watch That Was Passed Down To Me. Traces Of The Family Photo Carried On The Back Are Still Visible
Image source: IncandescentSquid
#7 A Stop Sign In My Town Is So Old It’s Becoming A Metal Band Logo
Image source: FalconerGuitars
#8 400-Year-Old Wooden Staircase In Prague
Image source: Harristhehorrid
#9 A Broken Tube TV In My Work Has “Game Over” Burnt Into The Screen
Image source: nordvplan
#10 Organ Keys From The 1850s
Image source: teflon42
#11 Years Of Graffiti (Oakland, CA, 2012)
Image source: Embarrassed_Yak4566
#12 The Stirring Pattern Formed Over Time In My Coffee Cup
Image source: quietryet
#13 Today On My Walk I Found An “Army Man” Embedded In The Sidewalk
Image source: ARCWuLF1
#14 You Can See My Weight Loss Progress In My Work Belt
Image source: Thsfknguy
#15 The Art And The Artist 11 Years Later
Image source: Professional_Tea_
#16 Four Leaf Clover My Great-Grandmother Found In 1922 In Her Diary
Image source: tnick771
#17 Tree Ate A Road Sign
Image source: Environmental_Ad2203
#18 My Mom’s Purse Was Stolen In The 80s At A Hiking Trailhead. Today Someone Found It. The Leather Was All Destroyed, But She Is Getting Some Cool Keepsakes Back
Image source: CanisPecuarius
#19 Decomposed Jeans I Found On The Job Yesterday
Image source: navybluetea
#20 Moss Growing On A Sign, But Only The Parts That Illuminate
Image source: evilmanic
#21 All The Layers Of Paint On The Berlin Wall
Image source: pa_instaking
#22 Reinforced Concrete Dissolved By Years Of Dog Urine
Image source: RandomUsername12123
#23 500 Old Singles vs. 500 Brand New
Image source: J_a_x_
#24 I’d Been Looking For A Replacement Blanket For My Favorite Wamsutta Comforter. Top Is The One In Use For 40+ Years. Bottom Is The Replacement
Not the exact same colors, but this definitely shows the difference use over time makes!
Image source: wyueprouqi
#25 Madrid
Image source: throwawaygamh
#26 A Gift Bag My Mom Has Been Reusing For 39 Years
Image source: Ironthumb
#27 It’s Safe To Assume Which Pocket My Husband Prefers To Keep His Phone In
Image source: holmesla0319
#28 I Work At A Mini Golf Course. These Golf Balls Have Been Stuck In A Stream For So Long They Became Smooth
Image source: The_Car_Fax
#29 The Well-Worn Groove On This Step At Westminster Abbey, After 800 Or So Years Of Visitors
Image source: bullfrogftw
#30 My Dad Found A ~20-Year-Old Banana In His Coat Pocket
Image source: The_GreatWhiteNorth
#31 An Elderly Customer Came In Today With A McDonald’s VIP Card
Image source: ItzSurgeBruh
#32 Wooden Dog Sculpture In The Local Park Got A Little Mycology Make-Over
Image source: LacedBerry
#33 My Husband’s Decade-Old Computer Chair vs. New One, The Same Model, I Am Suprising Him With
Image source: cranberryleopard
#34 Same Size, Make And Model Boots, 1 Year Wear And Tear Of Working In A Mine
Image source: Zedandbreakfast
#35 I Work In A School That Was Built In 1917. These Are The Stairs From Students Walking On Them For Over A Century
Image source: HoLLyWoodxo
#36 My Mother-In-Law Plays A Lot Of Yahtzee. Bottom Row Are Her Favorite Dice
Image source: zeeow
#37 Found A Go Pro That’s Been In The Ocean For Roughly 2 Months, It Still Works
Image source: Leazulzorro
#38 Finally Got A New Phone Cord At Work
Image source: wvbeergirl
#39 Eiffel Tower’s Stairs Are Slightly More Worn On The Inside Because Of People’s Fear Of Heights
Image source: TomLewisMan
#40 Years Of Paint Build-Up I Chipped Of An Old Trestle At Work
Image source: AusShroomer
#41 The Door Handle To The Restroom At Work Is Marked By Wedding Rings
Image source: BoardWithLife
#42 A Customer At My Work Paid With A Series 1934 $100 Bill
Image source: ryaninflorida1
#43 The Way The Sticker On This Shampoo Bottle Has Worn Looks Like A Letter Tornado
Image source: Foolwithaguitar
#44 My Dress Shoe Sole Has Worn Out To Make It Look Like It Has An Eye On The Bottom Of It
Image source: slyeguy25
#45 The Wall After Countless Swipes With Key Cards
Image source: Mekelaxo
#46 Went Back To Office Today Since I Started Teleworking From Pandemic
Image source: porchtoad77
#47 What Working And Sitting On The Same Spot For 41 Years Does To The Floor
Image source: Sels31
#48 After 4 Years Of Wearing This Sweatshirt To Work, A Completely Different Imprint Has Started To Appear Under The Original
Image source: taltank
#49 My Old Next To My New Clogs
Image source: Hier_Is_Sven
#50 New vs. Old $20 Bills In ATM Dispenser
Image source: delofan
#51 My Coworker Drags The Front Of His Foot When He Walks
#52 This Laminated Paper Sign Has Turned Into A Bag Full Of Water
