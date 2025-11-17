“What Working On The Same Spot For 41 Years Does To The Floor”: 50 Pics Of Worn-Down Things (New Pics)

by

Time waits for no man, nor anything really. Use, neglect, or just the simple passing of days and years, inevitably, end up leaving a mark on everything and everyone. Like a canyon being worn down by the flow of water over thousands of years, everyday use can leave its own impact, from grove marks to wear and tear. 

People across the net share the interesting effects of time and use on everyday items. While not intentional, the incremental, tiny changes add up, creating a sort of organic, new art. So get comfortable, settle into your favorite chair, and scroll through. Upvote the most interesting examples and be sure to comment your thoughts below.

#1 A Black Shirt Of Mine That Got A Solar Tie-Dye Job After Years Of Being Crammed In The Back Of My Car

Image source: IntrepidFlow

#2 My Parents’ Cat Always Follows The Same Path Through Their Garden

Image source: thomerow

#3 Generations Of Bunnies Have Worn A Perfect Groove In My Neighbor’s Fence

Image source: justin_memer

#4 Countless Hours Of Wind Moved The Chains To Get This Piece Of Art

Image source: Richicash

#5 23 Years Ago, My Girlfriend Was Given 2 Identical Stuffed Peter Rabbit Toys. One She Kept With Her At All Times (And Still Does), The Other Was Stored Away

Image source: andyj85

#6 Family Heirloom Watch That Was Passed Down To Me. Traces Of The Family Photo Carried On The Back Are Still Visible

Image source: IncandescentSquid

#7 A Stop Sign In My Town Is So Old It’s Becoming A Metal Band Logo

Image source: FalconerGuitars

#8 400-Year-Old Wooden Staircase In Prague

Image source: Harristhehorrid

#9 A Broken Tube TV In My Work Has “Game Over” Burnt Into The Screen

Image source: nordvplan

#10 Organ Keys From The 1850s

Image source: teflon42

#11 Years Of Graffiti (Oakland, CA, 2012)

Image source: Embarrassed_Yak4566

#12 The Stirring Pattern Formed Over Time In My Coffee Cup

Image source: quietryet

#13 Today On My Walk I Found An “Army Man” Embedded In The Sidewalk

Image source: ARCWuLF1

#14 You Can See My Weight Loss Progress In My Work Belt

Image source: Thsfknguy

#15 The Art And The Artist 11 Years Later

Image source: Professional_Tea_

#16 Four Leaf Clover My Great-Grandmother Found In 1922 In Her Diary

Image source: tnick771

#17 Tree Ate A Road Sign

Image source: Environmental_Ad2203

#18 My Mom’s Purse Was Stolen In The 80s At A Hiking Trailhead. Today Someone Found It. The Leather Was All Destroyed, But She Is Getting Some Cool Keepsakes Back

Image source: CanisPecuarius

#19 Decomposed Jeans I Found On The Job Yesterday

Image source: navybluetea

#20 Moss Growing On A Sign, But Only The Parts That Illuminate

Image source: evilmanic

#21 All The Layers Of Paint On The Berlin Wall

Image source: pa_instaking

#22 Reinforced Concrete Dissolved By Years Of Dog Urine

Image source: RandomUsername12123

#23 500 Old Singles vs. 500 Brand New

Image source: J_a_x_

#24 I’d Been Looking For A Replacement Blanket For My Favorite Wamsutta Comforter. Top Is The One In Use For 40+ Years. Bottom Is The Replacement

Not the exact same colors, but this definitely shows the difference use over time makes!

Image source: wyueprouqi

#25 Madrid

Image source: throwawaygamh

#26 A Gift Bag My Mom Has Been Reusing For 39 Years

Image source: Ironthumb

#27 It’s Safe To Assume Which Pocket My Husband Prefers To Keep His Phone In

Image source: holmesla0319

#28 I Work At A Mini Golf Course. These Golf Balls Have Been Stuck In A Stream For So Long They Became Smooth

Image source: The_Car_Fax

#29 The Well-Worn Groove On This Step At Westminster Abbey, After 800 Or So Years Of Visitors

Image source: bullfrogftw

#30 My Dad Found A ~20-Year-Old Banana In His Coat Pocket

Image source: The_GreatWhiteNorth

#31 An Elderly Customer Came In Today With A McDonald’s VIP Card

Image source: ItzSurgeBruh

#32 Wooden Dog Sculpture In The Local Park Got A Little Mycology Make-Over

Image source: LacedBerry

#33 My Husband’s Decade-Old Computer Chair vs. New One, The Same Model, I Am Suprising Him With

Image source: cranberryleopard

#34 Same Size, Make And Model Boots, 1 Year Wear And Tear Of Working In A Mine

Image source: Zedandbreakfast

#35 I Work In A School That Was Built In 1917. These Are The Stairs From Students Walking On Them For Over A Century

Image source: HoLLyWoodxo

#36 My Mother-In-Law Plays A Lot Of Yahtzee. Bottom Row Are Her Favorite Dice

Image source: zeeow

#37 Found A Go Pro That’s Been In The Ocean For Roughly 2 Months, It Still Works

Image source: Leazulzorro

#38 Finally Got A New Phone Cord At Work

Image source: wvbeergirl

#39 Eiffel Tower’s Stairs Are Slightly More Worn On The Inside Because Of People’s Fear Of Heights

Image source: TomLewisMan

#40 Years Of Paint Build-Up I Chipped Of An Old Trestle At Work

Image source: AusShroomer

#41 The Door Handle To The Restroom At Work Is Marked By Wedding Rings

Image source: BoardWithLife

#42 A Customer At My Work Paid With A Series 1934 $100 Bill

Image source: ryaninflorida1

#43 The Way The Sticker On This Shampoo Bottle Has Worn Looks Like A Letter Tornado

Image source: Foolwithaguitar

#44 My Dress Shoe Sole Has Worn Out To Make It Look Like It Has An Eye On The Bottom Of It

Image source: slyeguy25

#45 The Wall After Countless Swipes With Key Cards

Image source: Mekelaxo

#46 Went Back To Office Today Since I Started Teleworking From Pandemic

Image source: porchtoad77

#47 What Working And Sitting On The Same Spot For 41 Years Does To The Floor

Image source: Sels31

#48 After 4 Years Of Wearing This Sweatshirt To Work, A Completely Different Imprint Has Started To Appear Under The Original

Image source: taltank

#49 My Old Next To My New Clogs

Image source: Hier_Is_Sven

#50 New vs. Old $20 Bills In ATM Dispenser

Image source: delofan

#51 My Coworker Drags The Front Of His Foot When He Walks

#52 This Laminated Paper Sign Has Turned Into A Bag Full Of Water

