Hey Pandas, What’s The Most Wholesome Thing That Has Happened To You? (Closed)

Hey, new BP mate here!
Because times are tough and sometimes we just need a smile, what’s the most wholesome thing that’s happened to you?
Have a lovely day.
#1
This girl in one of my college classes had this service dog. I was going through a super difficult depressive episode and honestly felt like nobody would care if I unalived. This dog sat next to me and just put her head on my lap. The girl said “She (the dog) knows you’re sad, and she wants to help.” I swear I almost burst into tears right there.
#2
A few months ago my father passed away… I had the love and support from my partner and my friends. But when I returned to the office, most of my colleagues chose not to talk to me about that (even though they knew it). Except from one of them, from another department, who came to my desk, gave me the biggest hug and just left! I don’t know why but I felt that love warming my heart…
#3
The first time I held my younger brother in my arms. I knew I would do everything I can to help, support and protect him .His first smile melt my heart.
#4
I read many books about Jesus and answered His call and decided to follow Him.
#5
Being accepted by my crush, and y’no, she’s my current (Forever) GF!
#6
The neighbours little kid (5/6yo) started sending me drawings of her and her family and their dog.
#7
Day before Christmas break and I couldn’t find a whole unit’s worth of papers for English in 8th grade. Like I found the folder but not the papers. Eventually I emailed her and told her that I just couldn’t find it. This was her response “Well I saw you working on it in class everyday, so I know you did it. I’ll give you a 100% on it, Marry Christmas!” I was so stunned
#8
I found a youtuber called Nadine Breaty who stopped me from “dying of sadness”. We both have matching white hair strand. Now I love my hair and myself again👩🏼🦳
#9
I was at a high school football game walking back to the stands and this little girl that I was passing just came up and hugged me.
#10
I had just got back into the country after backpacking for two years. We also had decided to move to the city that we were in (west coast). The rest of our stuff was still on the east coast in storage. We seriously looked homeless cause we had been wearing the same five or six outfits for two years. My husband and I were in a thrift store looking for furniture and some cheap clothes. I found a really pretty pair of shoes that were totally inappropriate type of shoe for where we were. I said to my husband that if they were $5 cheaper, I would buy them. I put them back and continued to walk around the store. A gentlemen came up to us with the shoes and a $10 bill. He told me that I deserved the shoes, and he wanted me to have them. After a moment, I realized that he thought that we could not afford them. I explained that we could indeed afford them and that I didn’t buy them because the embroidered, felt shoes were not good for the rainy Pacific Northwest. I don’t think he believed me and gave me the shoes and money anyway. After a few other attempts to assure him that we could buy them, I thanked him and accepted the money and bought the shoes. Still have them almost 10 years later. It was a great first experience in our new city.
#11
To add another one from my new Pacific Northwest US city. I was walking downtown on a Saturday afternoon by myself. There was not much traffic. I was standing at a stop light, waiting to cross the street. A middle-aged lady in a car turned right, stopped right in front of me and handed me a store-wrapped cookie out of her passenger side window. She had to lean over the empty passenger seat. She said that she hoped I had a great day and to enjoy a free cookie. Being a skeptic and being in a place where weed was legal, I immediately thought it was a drug cookie. I thanked her very much. I waited until I got home with my husband, checked it out and ate it. Not a drug cookie. It was great anyway.
#12
When my 4yo niece tells me I am her favorite Auntie…..even though I am her only Auntie. And she is my favorite niece, even though she is my only one ☺
#13
I told one of my friends about my depression and she said “I’m sorry. We love you” and gave me a hug.
