Hey Pandas, What Was The Worst Pain You’ve Ever Felt? (Closed)

Hey Pandas, What Was The Worst Pain You’ve Ever Felt?
#1
The nine inch piece of wood that went through my shoe, into the side of my foot, then broke into three pieces that took four months to work their way out.
#2
Period pain, in 6th of January 2019. It was so intense that i will never forget that day. I almost overdosed on painkillers trying to stop the pain but they did nothing to help. I was the entire day in high pain but I could still sort of function until the evening when it got so intense that I spent the rest of the night in fetal position in the sofa trying not to scream. The type of pain that if you would have given me anything to stop it, even a gun or heroine, I would have taken it.
I had many accidents through my life, broke several bones, flew out of a moving car and got internal damage, fell down the stairs on top of the tray and glasses that I was carrying, I recovered from surgery twice… I have never felt pain that compares with some of my bad periods.
#3
When you have to say goodbye….hurts the heart
#4
Eight hour pointe class/rehearsal. My feet will never recover
