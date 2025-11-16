Hey Pandas, What Was The Smoothest Compliment You Ever Gave Or Received? (Closed)

We’ve all been given a compliment, but have the stars ever aligned, and suddenly you’re full of rizz?
#1
“I wanna be burnt at the stake”
“You’d have died as you lived”
“What?”
“Hot as hell”
#2
I’ll go first. Once me and a friend were going back and forth and complimenting each other. Then he started saying he was “Rizzler Twizzler Trip” and I took the opportunity and said, “More like Trip the Chip cause’ damn you’re a snack”.
From that day on, I’m infamous for my rizz.
#3
My mom was a teen mother in the 60s. She took a lot of grief because of it. When I was about 16, she started seeing a therapist. When asked who she would be like if she could, she said “I’d like to be like my daughter. She’s always so sure of herself and outgoing.” Her therapist said well, how do you think she learned that? From you! Best compliment I ever received!
#4
A little kid in my neighborhood ran up to me and hugged me. It was a completely nonverbal (and much-needed, as I was having a rough day) reminder that there is always someone who’s happy to see you
#5
You look really good in purple!
Follow Us