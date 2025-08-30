80 Times People Wowed The Internet Through Their Embroidery Skills (New Pics)

A quick Google search will give you a perfectly concise definition of what art is. As indicated, it is “the expression or application of human creative skill and imagination.” It is what you make of a particular craft, whether music, cooking, or, in this case, embroidery. 

The following photos are from the Embroidery subreddit, an online haven where people showcase their skills using a needle, some thread, and textile fabric. And so far, they have shown nothing short of brilliant work, as you will come to see while scrolling through. 

Enjoy these magnificent creations, which may very well inspire you to try your hand at some embroidery work yourself.

#1 Beginner Attempt At A Large Jacket Patch, Art Is “Fruit Bats With Pomegranate” By Albino Jackrabbit

Image source: 09283098

#2 Polar Bear In Spring Time

Image source: a_warm_garlic_yurt

#3 I Embroidered This Handsome Fella’s Portrait

Image source: cremepat

#4 Have You Seen This Chicken?

Image source: befse123

#5 3D Cat! With Lanterns!

Image source: Glass-Butterfly-

#6 Hand Embroidered Monstera Plant

Image source: kilgourhc

#7 A Snowy Embroidery Project Heavily Inspired By Narumi Takada

Image source: SecretHoSlappa

#8 First Ever Attempt At A Portrait

Image source: darcyduh

#9 I Embroidered This Work Just In Time For Spring And The Blooming Of Crocuses❤️

Image source: embroiderybynusik

#10 Purple Octopus 3D 🐙

Image source: UncannyValley2_0

#11 Just Finished My Hand Stitched New Zealand Ruru/Morepork! Absolutely Love These Birds!

Image source: sinistersista

#12 I Started This Yesterday. I’m Tired Of Being In America. 😩

Image source: WoodpeckerFirst6842

#13 You People Are Genius

Image source: WTFucker-0202

#14 Bead Embroidery Purple Beetroot Brooch

Image source: MisssMalika

#15 Finished This One Today!

Image source: deathbydexter

#16 This Year’s Valentine Pingu Design 🪡🐧🩷

Image source: kenz024

#17 Wanted To Practice My Back Stitch With Something Forgiving Due To My Shaky Hands. Perfection

Image source: cosmicpeanut

#18 Paint Blobs 🎨

Image source: fullmetalneedle

#19 My European Robin Is Complete, And No Longer Looking Like A Hamster

Image source: Miss_Behaves

#20 I Stitched The Final Stanza Of My Favorite Song, Danny Boy

Image source: colormuse

#21 Easing Back Into Embroidery And I Just Finished This One Up

Image source: thelittlemurmaider

#22 Done Or Outline Lettering?

Image source: Suspicious-Lemon2451

#23 I Ransacked My Tea Stash To Stitch This Quote From Mansfield Park By Jane Austen

Image source: colormuse

#24 My Baroque Calla Lily

Image source: AJMac100

#25 I Surprised Friends With A Replacement For The Post-It Note List By Their Door. They Were Thrilled!

Image source: ShortandSweets

#26 On Tuesday He Ate Through Two Tech Bros. But He Was Still Hungry! 🐛🍓

Image source: shopenchantedplanet

#27 I Embroidered My Friends Wedding Bouquet

Image source: notyourcheeese

#28 Layered Koi Pond

Image source: ahbeecelia

#29 Kraken Lighthouse For A Friend

Image source: Old-Internal-927

#30 Reading By Moonlight 2

Image source: Six_Eyes_Stitches

#31 I Stitched This Three Years Ago Following The Invasion Of Ukraine. It Seems Like An Apt Time To Share It Again. I Stand With Ukraine. 🇺🇦🌻

Image source: colormuse

#32 I’ve Been Playing Around With Fabric Lately To Add Some Depth And Whimsy To My Designs ☕️🫖

Image source: bluehydrangea

#33 This Is Fine 🪴

Image source: samicat69

#34 My Latest Secret Word Piece – “Take Your Time”

Image source: prettystrangedesign

#35 Garfield Was Right. Mondays Are The Worst

Image source: Ohsewnerdy

#36 Felt Like This Is Appropriate For Today

Image source: SarahSaidSo182

#37 In Progress

Image source: Solid_Group5179

#38 Night Night, Sleep Tight 🌛

Image source: hvalur87

#39 Dear Garth, You’re Not Alone

Image source: Ohsewnerdy

#40 I’d Been Fretting Over What To Put In This Frame For Half A Year, Then I Finally Got Hit With The Inspiration🧸

Image source: kindofkelly

#41 In The Immortal Words Of Zack De La Rocha…

Image source: enthusiastic_laze

#42 Sometimes It Feels As Though My Brain Is Melting And My Heart Is Bleeding

Image source: im_probably_running

#43 My First Silly Lil Project

Image source: chewblahblah

#44 Stump Work Western Tiger Swallowtail

Image source: CalmPresentation8613

#45 Dmc Free Pattern I’ve Stitched On A Child’s Denim Jacket

Image source: snaggle_panther

#46 I Finished Another Log!

Image source: Humorii

#47 Just Finished Embroidering My Swim Bag

Image source: whatellah

#48 The Land Before Time, 🪡🎥🦕🍃

Image source: kenz024

#49 Made These For My Sister’s New Baby

Image source: possumbilities

#50 Still Need To Hoop These Bad Boys But Here’s The Final Project

Image source: MickeyRooneyy

#51 Kiwi Based On Old Online Illustration

Image source: iLabrador

#52 Banana Slug ✨️✨️✨️

Image source: bluehydrangea

#53 Origami Fortune Teller

Image source: Ohsewnerdy

#54 Be The Change You Want To See In The Mcdonaldland

Image source: Ohsewnerdy

#55 Freedom

Image source: ispiho

#56 This Is Maurice :)

Image source: LavishnessOk885

#57 Bunny Eating A Strawberry🍓

Image source: roosterclassof28

#58 53 Hours On My Largest Hoop Ever

Image source: lolly_poppet

#59 Embroidered Necklaces!

Image source: egg_on_the_floor

#60 Advice On Removing Adhesive Spot From Leather On Embroidery Piece Without Damaging The Stitching?

Image source: HealTHCareEmbroidery

#61 I Can‘T Believe It Actually Worked!

Image source: Vandi_5

#62 It’s As Shrimple As That!

Image source: CaliginousDowning

#63 Bathroom Decoration Hoop

Image source: AuburnMoon17

#64 Valentines Candy

Image source: Turquoiseandyellow

#65 Just Finished This Piece – My Kettle

Image source: ABirkinBagForRory

#66 Friend Asked Me To Help Cover Up A Hole

Image source: Eeyorethepessimist

#67 First Time Doing Turkey Work And My Hands Are Killing Me, But This Super Fuzzy Guy Was Worth It

Image source: Miss_Behaves

#68 Mushies In The Forest

Image source: caitscapes

#69 One Of My Latest Little Bears 🎣🌳

Image source: kenz024

#70 I Took Him Off The Hoop And Now He Looks Miserable

Image source: majestictruffles

#71 Babies First Embroidery 😭❤️

Image source: 100percent_NotCursed

#72 Valentine’s Day Homer

Image source: saltysaturnsimp

#73 My Attempt At A Recent Album Cover. There Are 21 Different Greens Scattered Around. 🌿🎤

Image source: No_Efficiency1004

#74 I May Have Gotten A Bit Fixated On A Theme…

Image source: PaintSabin

#75 A Sushi Roll On 8” Hoop

Image source: Miuembroidery

#76 Eye Study Embroidery Made By Me

Image source: StringArtByOlesia

#77 I Embroidered My Family Portrait

Image source: mini_van_halen

#78 Honor Thy Protection (Thread, Fabric, Iud) By Me

Image source: tardigradehusbandry

#79 This Is The Hill I Will Die On

Image source: colormuse

#80 Resistance Candy Hearts

Image source: BearCreekStitches

