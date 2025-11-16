Hey Pandas, What Was The Final Straw That Made You Go No Contact? (Closed)

Whether it’s a family member or a friend, going no contact isn’t an easy decision. If you’ve chosen not to have someone in your life, what was the proverbial straw that broke the camel’s back?
#1
They told me that they were MAGA.
#2
Not yet because I’m too young, my definitely my family. My parents are emotionally abusive, so yeah. My siblings are ok, but I don’t feel any connection with them whatsoever
#3
I’ll go first. I cut contact with my mother when she started guilt tripping our 3 year old for “not loving” her enough. I may have had to put up with her abuse but my kids won’t.
#4
my ex told me he just didn’t want to date anyone and the next day i found out he was dating another girl.
#5
I started talking to this guy that my good friend put me on with. He seemed alright- tall, caring, funny, smart, and hardworking. We video called a lot, and I got a good look at his room. He had a big ol’ Trump and Pence flag (a literal red flag) that I didn’t mind too much, I try not to get political, but its usually not a good thing when people really emphasize their political stance- it causes conflict. Over time, I heard him use the f- slur in front of my LGBTQ sister, and myself (but I don’t really care), and it angered her. I let all this slide until the day we met in person. I took him to a banquet with some of my other friends, and everything was going well. However, he was very… unaware. He took his meds in the middle of the -professional- banquet (which I get you have to do, but you could step out or something) and in a school like mine, you’re gonna get harassed for it. He also had a very pushy air about him. He kept trying to get me in his car, which I didn’t mind but didn’t do, and it was a little weird. The final straw is really stupid, but it ticked me off. I got a little mad at him for being pushy and I gently snapped at him, in which he responded : “Damn! Salty little thing”. And that was it. “Salty little thing”? I can’t with that. My friends also agreed he was strange, so I decided to cut contact.
#6
my nana (my dad’s mom). most of my family has cut off contact with her. she’s always had a lot of issues, including an untreated mental disorder, but the final straw was when she said (several times) that my mom had physically assaulted her. my mom most definitely did not assault her in any way, and we have no idea why she would say that. she’s always exaggerated stories to their absolute extremes, but she wouldn’t even say what specific incident she was supposedly referring to.
#7
I spent three months without any kind of contact with some friends (WhatsApp was outdated). Came back, explained the situation and got a “it’s fine, don’t worry” in return… it made me sure I was the only one maintaining the friendship
#8
When my sister said some out-of-pocket s**t about my husband, without knowing the whole backstory. Then, once she knew everything, refused to apologize. Haven’t spoken to her in any way since 2018.
