Alexander Skarsgård Breaks His Silence On Orientation After ‘Men And Women’ Comment Goes Viral

Alexander Skarsgård, known for his work on HBO’s Big Little Lies and Succession, is putting conjecture about his sexuality to rest after an ambiguous comment he made concerning it at the 2025 Zürich Film Festival sparked widespread online discussion.
Skarsgård was promoting his film Pillion, in which he plays an enigmatic biker involved in a BDSM relationship with a young man, at the cinematic showcase.
The actor appeared to hint at having been with both men and women in the past while addressing what, if anything, from his personal life he brought to the story. His remark gave way to guesswork that he might be bisexual.
Speaking to Variety recently, though, Skarsgård clarified that the statement was not meant to be taken as him coming out.
Alexander Skarsgård clears the air on supposed comments about his orientation
In his Monday (January 20) Variety interview, Skarsgård called his assertion from the film festival unintended while revealing he only wanted to divert attention back to his film from his personal life.
“It was definitely not an intended statement. I don’t know what I was talking about,” the actor said.
“Maybe it has to do with — there’s a lot of focus sometimes on me as an actor. Maybe it was trying to shift the focus more to the story and these characters. And the importance of telling the story like this.”
“It’s not really relevant what my background is. I mean, I do have a kid, but what I’ve done in the past, who I’ve been with, men, women,” the Swedish star said during the Pillion press conference in Zürich in October.
Skarsgård, notably, has never been married. He shares his son, born in 2022, with Tuva Novotny, a fellow Swedish talent.
Image credits: CharleneTappen1
In his Variety conversation, he explained how his priorities have changed since becoming a father.
The actor said he now makes sure to strike a balance between his work and family life, while before parenthood, he thoroughly enjoyed living on the road, which comes as part and parcel of being a showbiz entity.
Skarsgård also pushed back on his fashion, saying his style is about creativity, not identity
Elsewhere in his Variety feature, the actor addressed his gender-fluid red carpet fashion for Pillion, which has stoked speculation about his orientation.
“I never buy clothes. If you saw my closet, my wardrobe is very limited. I’m not a big consumer of fashion.
“I don’t spend money on expensive brands. I really enjoy the creativity of it, but it’s not like I am out shopping for these outfits,” Skarsgård shared.
Some outlets, including the Daily Mail, suggested that speculation about Skarsgård’s orientation could be reinforced by his acting choices.
In addition to Big Little Lies and Succession on HBO, Skarsgård appeared on the network’s True Blood, between 2008 and 2014.
In the series, he played Eric Northman, an openly bisexual vampire indulging in raunchy relationships with both men and women.
“I miss Eric Northman. Alexander Skarsgard was perfect,” said a fan of the actor on X in appreciation of his role.
Before that, in the 2006 film K*ll Your Darlings, Skarsgård played Geert, a depressed transgender woman.
Skarsgård’s openness about his best on-screen kisses has also kept conversations about his orientation going
Image credits: IntEq8r
Image credits: Pearla_BW
Skarsgård added fuel to the conversation after talking about his on-screen kissing experiences during a 2016 interview on the Australian talk show The Project.
The actor was asked to pick the best kisser among Margot Robbie, Nicole Kidman, and Ryan Kwanten. He amused many by choosing the latter.
Image credits: cloiskryptonite
“I gotta say, Ryan Kwanten is a surprisingly good kisser, actually. Very tender. You wouldn’t think it because he’s kind of a tough guy, but he’s got a very soft, gentle, tender touch,” the actor said to support his pick.
Image credits: lemonydickpunch
Most recently, Skarsgård turned heads at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival after Pillion, set to debut stateside on February 6, received a seven-minute standing ovation.
To celebrate the honor, the actor embraced fellow actor Pedro Pascal before planting a kiss on his cheek.
“He can be anything he wants to be but I’ll be drooling,” said a fan of the actor amid the ongoing buzz about his orientation.
