Hey Pandas, What TV Or Movie Character Did You Want To Be Like? (Closed)

by

As a teen I wanted to be like Thomas Alden in the movie Fly Away Home. In the movie Thomas is an Artist who with his daughter teach orphaned Geese to fly south for the wither using ultralight aircraft. Thomas isn’t perfect but he is a talented artist and inventor and he loves his daughter and works hard to save her Geese. What character did you want to be like?

#1

I want to be like percy jackson

#2

I wanna be Eleven from stranger things there are ups and downs but she really cool.

#3

#4

Killua from Hxh! Not the assassin part I mean, but that boys fashion sense is AWESOME! But compared to Gon’s, who stayed in those bright green shorts and jacket thing, its INCREDIBLE!

#5

almost all the characters i saw- even the villains

#6

Wonder Woman.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
