Cleaning Hacks That Actually Work: 20 Before-And-Afters to Prove It

Let’s be honest, sometimes our homes look like a tornado and a glitter bomb had a wild party. But before you resign yourself to a life of clutter and chaos, take a deep breath and grab your cleaning supplies! We’re about to show you that a sparkling clean home isn’t just a Pinterest fantasy – it’s totally achievable, even if you’re more of a “cleaning procrastinator” than a “neat freak.”
Get ready to be inspired (and maybe a little bit ashamed of your own messy corners) as we unveil 20 jaw-dropping before-and-after transformations that prove cleaning hacks actually work. From grimy grout to furry furniture, these cleaning warriors have tackled it all, and the results are so satisfying,
#1 Breakup With Your Buildup! Denman’s Hairbrush Cleaning Brush Is The Ultimate Tool For A Squeaky-Clean Brush
Review: “Why did it take me so long to find this? It is the BEST tool to clean my hairbrushes I’ve found. My long hairs weave themselves around my brushes to make themselves so hard to remove, and the weird “nurr” that develops between the bristles is the worst! This cleaning brush gets rid of all that in a snap. A great purchase!” – Gerard
Image source: amazon.com, Sarah
#2 Your Shower Door’s Gone From ‘Cloudy With A Chance Of Embarrassment’ To ‘Crystal Clear Spa Retreat’! This Hard Water Stain Remover Works Miracles On Even The Toughest Buildup
Review: “I saw this product and tried it in my shower. I was stunned that I didn’t have to use much strength at all to scrub the glass. Best of all no harsh chemicals!!! As someone who summers of asthma I was able to clean without having to cover my face or wait for the harsh smells to go away. This product is AMAZING!” – Tony Martinez
Image source: amazon.com, Jarrett Trtek
#3 From Kitchen Counters To Car Interiors, These Versatile Cleaning Pads Are The Miracle Workers You Need
Review: “I had been using Mr. Clean before. These were a great value, so I decided to give them a try. I am very pleased, they hold up longer and don’t break apart as easily. I’m sold and will reorder, but maybe not for awhile, because I think it will take a long time for me to use up all 20 of these!” – Deborah Ames
Image source: amazon.com, Marisa P.
#4 Don’t Let Mold And Mildew Ruin Your Home’s Vibe! This Scrub-Free Formula Will Have Your Surfaces Looking Like New Again
Review: “Had moss & fungus staining my white siding. I tried everything possible & nothing worked. Then I found this stuff & it does exactly what it says it does. Spray on & wait a half a minute & the stains are just gone. Can’t recommend this product enough.” – M Chandler
Image source: amazon.com, M Chandler
#5 Your Grandma’s Antique Table Is About To Look Younger Than You! Feed-N-Wax Will Bring Back The Luster And Make Those Scratches Disappear
Review: “This product does exactly what it promises and more. It is the best furniture repair/polisher I have ever used and I am very old (I’ve used many other products). It leaves furniture obviously nourished, free of drink rings (they don’t come back) and easier to dust.I’ve used it on cheap shelving and good antiques. The result is the same. it is a super product!” – Christine Schaffer
Image source: amazon.com, tntguy
#6 Forget About ‘Chemical Warfare’ In Your Bathroom And Hello To Natural Cleaning Power! A Pumice Stone Tackles Tough Stains Without Harsh Chemicals, Leaving Your Toilet Sparkling Clean
Review: “I just despise that disgusting ring around the inside of the toilet bowl!! I tried so many cleaners with no luck. I did a search for toilet bowl ring remover and this product came up. With some hesitation I purchased and I’m so glad I did! As long as there is a little water being used with the product it works beautifully! No more ring in my toilet bowl!” – Dave
Image source: amazon.com, sandra seale
#7 From ‘Soap Scum City’ To ‘Sparkling Spa’ With Zero Scrubbing! This Wet & Forget Shower Cleaner Is The Lazy Cleaner’s Dream Come Tru
Review: “I have tried many different products to clean the floor in our shower. It is textured and has been difficult to get clean. I used this one time and it’s CLEAN!! No scrubbing and no chemical smells. I can’t believe it! Buy it, you won’t be disappointed!” – theresa foster
Image source: amazon.com, Deb T.
#8 Tired Of Scrubbing Your Carpets And Upholstery Like Cinderella? This Folex Does The Heavy Lifting For You, So You Can Relax And Enjoy Your Spotless Home
Review: “We have 3 dogs, two sons and a grandchild here. Folex is simply magic! It tackles any and all stains in carpet, upholstery and cloths. Just spray it on, let it sit and watch stains disappear. I recommend this to family, friends and colleagues constantly. Thank you Folex for making life with boys and dogs more manageable l.” – Amy H
Image source: amazon.com, Cindiwasko-learnard
#9 Scrubbing Till Your Arms Feel Like Spaghetti? Not Anymore! This Electric Spin Scrubber Will Power Through Grime Like A Boss
Review: “Awesome cleaning tool to have. I wished I’d known about this product before. Cleaning the bathroom is not too exhausting anymore. I love the corner brush the most as it cleans the hard to reach corners. I highly recommend it!” – Rolando L.
Image source: amazon.com, Bryant C.
#10 Our Grout’s Got 99 Problems, But Stains Ain’t One! Hit The Refresh Button On Your Bathroom With This Grout Whitener
Review: “So easy. Just squeeze on, wait a bit and wash off. It is thick enough to stay on while working. Removes all mold/mildew and discolorations. Smells much better than the bleach I was using and way easier too. It gets the job done!” – FRANCINE DOYLE
Image source: amazon.com, Carolyn
#11 Tired Of Digging Through A Mountain Of Mugs Just To Find Your Favorite One? These Elypro Organizers Will Keep Everything Neatly Stacked And Easily Accessible, So You Can Start Your Day With A Smile
Review: “These are a space saver they hold up and love the way they make my cabinets look organized. They preform as they should , holds cups in place with no hooks or holes needed to be drilled for cup hooks .” – Kyle G.
Image source: amazon.com, vpoe
#12 Say Goodbye To ‘Oops’ Moments And Hello To Furniture Perfection! A Reusable Water Mark Remover Cloth Is The Secret Weapon For A Spotless Home
Review: “Uhhh, this thing is a MIRACLE. It works so well. I have repurchased more than once (trying to restore an old table). I do wish it lasted longer but I realise I am using it a lot. Love this. If you have water mark stains on wood furniture, this is the product to get.” – Beej
Image source: amazon.com, Sarah West
#13 Scrubbing Grout Is So Last Year! This Grout Paint Marker Will Have Your Tiles Looking Brand New With Zero Elbow Grease
Review: “Absolutely love these pens. My house is older and the grout is old and ugly. These pens brighten them up and they look soooo much better now. Just make sure you follow the instructions and let it dry before using shower.” – Kim
Image source: amazon.com, Nhwhazup
#14 Ditch The Sticky Lint Rollers And Embrace The Magic Of The Chom Chom! This Reusable Pet Hair Remover Is The Eco-Friendly Way To Tackle Pet Hair
Review: “This roller works better on our furniture than our vacuum. Couldn’t believe how much hair and lint was on our couch (and bedspread) until I went to empty the device. If it came with a long handle I’d use it on our rug (actually I did because I didn’t want to pull out the vacuum. Had to empty it a few times but it was impressive.) I’ve ordered a second one.” – M Taty
Image source: amazon.com, Hayden D Nuzum
#15 Your Water Bottle’s Funkier Than A Forgotten Gym Sock? Bottle Bright Tablets Will Make It Sparkle Like New (And Smell Way Better Too!)
Review: “Awesome cleaning tool to have. I wished I’d known about this product before. Cleaning the bathroom is not too exhausting anymore. I love the corner brush the most as it cleans the hard to reach corners. I highly recommend it!” – Rolando L.
Image source: amazon.com, Thomas
#16 Tired Of Playing ‘Find The Spoon’ In Your Utensil Drawer? Say Goodbye To Rummaging And Hello To Instant Organization With This Compact Cutlery Organizer
Review: “I moved to a place with the smallest drawers in the kitchen and had no clue what to do with all my silverware. I was surprised this fits with room to spare. It has slots at the bottom so it very easy to clean and drys quickly.” – Paige Hoeppner
Image source: amazon.com, Amanda D.
#17 Say Goodbye To Rug Wrinkles And Hello To A Smooth, Trip-Free Home. This Non-Slip Rug Tape Is The Secret Weapon For A Safer And More Stylish Space
Review: “I hot tired if tripping over the area rug corner edges or having the edges roll up. Bought these with not a lot of hope, but they really do the job. Put them on all the area rugs and hall rugs and haven’t tripped once. They really do work on keeping the edges down and the rug in its place.” – AJM
Image source: amazon.com, MommyMac
#18 Get Ready To Be Amazed By The Transformation This Cerama Bryte Combo Kit Can Bring To Your Stovetop
Review: “Exactly worked the way I wanted it to work. I needed to clean a glass electric stove that was not cleaned over a year (abandoned place) with lots of burnt oil and food sticking to it but using the cleaner and the tools came with it, the stove looks like new.” – neda
Image source: amazon.com, MSUGoogle3
#19 Rust Stains Turning Your Appliances Into Vintage Pieces (And Not In The Chic Way)? This Iron Out Spray Gel Will Have Them Looking Brand New Again
Review: “I have REALLY hard well water, & our tub turns orange pretty quickly between deep cleanings. In the past, I’ve tried using “lime” cleaning spray, and it takes several applications & LOTS of scrubbing. The first time I tried THIS stuff, however, I sprayed it on and the stains MELTED away instantly! So cool! I’ll never use anything else!” – Amber F.
Image source: amazon.com, Sarah C.
#20 Gunk And Grime Throwing A Party In Your Hot Tub? Evict Those Unwanted Guests With This Cleaner For Jacuzzi And Tub Jets
Review: “The amount of gunk that comes out every time I use this is unreal. I usually keep my jets running for a full hour, checking on it every 15 minutes, just to make sure it’s extra clean. But this will be forever my favorite bathroom cleaning product. It’s so simple to use and makes such a huge difference.” – Kat
Image source: amazon.com, Perdue Fam
Follow Us