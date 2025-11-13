People Are Saying This Husband Just Won Valentine’s Day By Gifting His Wife A Mechanical Flower That Blooms When Touched

They say true love never fades, by flowers do – that is until a developer from the Czech Republic invented an electronic gadget for his wife that is as everlasting as their love. Jiří Praus a “developer during the day, hardware maker at night,” outdid everyone’s Valentines Day gifts by creating a colorful mechanical flower for his sweetheart. People on Twitter were astonished at the details of this beautiful flower, and unlike the enchanted Beauty and the Beast rose, none of these petals will be falling.
Praus’s handmade gift is unique in more ways than one. When ‘caressed,’ it comes into full bloom showing off red, white, or blue petals.
According to Flowers.com, an estimated $3.3 billion are spent on flowers during Valentines Day in the U.S and of those – roses are the most popular gift idea. But Praus chose to go with a Tulip for his unique design. Which is appropriate since Tulips continue to grow even after they are cut.
After creating the luminous blossom, he noticed that the design shadows were creating a “spider web effect” that he adds was “totally unplanned but incredible to look at.”
To create the ever-changing rainbow of color, Praus used LED lights. Color changing LED isn’t one LED in a package but rather three LEDs that have a small computer that controls them. All LEDs are made up of blue, green and red. The microcontroller can turn each color on or off and even two at the same time to create beautiful mixtures like shades of purple.
In one of his tweets, he compared the delicate gift for wife to jewelry, which according to the National Retail Federation is the number one Valentine’s Day idea for a gift by 19% of consumers – so double win.
For those who were curious about what the inside of the mechanical flower, the designer posted photos of his electronic “stamens and pistils.”
For all the lovers worried that they are doomed for next year’s valentines day, this creative husband announced that he will be sharing the blueprint instructions for the everlasting tulip online.
