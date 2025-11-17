Hey Pandas, What’s Something Epic You Did, But Can’t Tell Anyone? (Closed)

Title pretty much explains it!
#1
Today I have gone gone two months without self harm!! Can’t tell anyone though because my family thinks I’m fine because my therapist said I was fine, and my school people think I’m faking 🙃
#2
I need to word it carefully, for legal reasons.
Over the years, I have acquired a number of animals that were previously in extremely unsuitable conditions.
On a TOTALLY NOT RELATED topic, sometimes the relevant authorities do not seem to do enough for the welfare of animals and ensure that the animals are removed from abusive keepers. You can kind of understand why some people would want to “liberate” them.
