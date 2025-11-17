Hey Pandas, What’s Something Epic You Did, But Can’t Tell Anyone? (Closed)

by

Title pretty much explains it!

#1

Today I have gone gone two months without self harm!! Can’t tell anyone though because my family thinks I’m fine because my therapist said I was fine, and my school people think I’m faking 🙃

#2

I need to word it carefully, for legal reasons.

Over the years, I have acquired a number of animals that were previously in extremely unsuitable conditions.

On a TOTALLY NOT RELATED topic, sometimes the relevant authorities do not seem to do enough for the welfare of animals and ensure that the animals are removed from abusive keepers. You can kind of understand why some people would want to “liberate” them.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, Post A Picture Of Your Pet In A Car
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Quirky Shoes That I Made From Sentimental Childhood Things
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
After Someone Says That The Way Panic Attacks Are Portrayed In Movies Is Nonsense, People Start Sharing What They Actually Look Like
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
15 Animal-Themed Comics By Trying Times Comics That Might Warm Your Heart And Make You Laugh
3 min read
Aug, 19, 2025
Hart of Dixie 3.16 Review: “Carrying Your Love With Me”
3 min read
Apr, 5, 2014
The O.C. - TV Theme Songs
The 15 Most Recognizable TV Theme Songs From the 21st Century
3 min read
Aug, 14, 2014
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.