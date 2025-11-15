Hey Pandas, What’s One Thing That You Were Or Still Are Obsessed With? (Closed)

What’s one thing that you were or still are obsessed with?
#1
i still am obsessed with
A N I M E
#2
Twenty One Pilots and DuckTales. They’re both the type of hyperfixation I can’t shake. But it’s okay because I love them
#3
……stuffed animals………..I feel like ur judging me
#4
I was recently obsessed with watching Friends.
#5
I used to be obsessed with the red power ranger because I was obsessed with red (i like red and black now).
#6
I was obsessed with Wings of Fire. Until I learned of anime.
#7
when i was younger i was obsessed with those diary of a wimpy kid books
#8
GODZILLA!!!!
#9
Harry Potter and Animal Crossing
