Hey Pandas, What’s One Thing That You Were Or Still Are Obsessed With? (Closed)

by

What’s one thing that you were or still are obsessed with?

#1

i still am obsessed with

A N I M E

#2

Twenty One Pilots and DuckTales. They’re both the type of hyperfixation I can’t shake. But it’s okay because I love them

#3

……stuffed animals………..I feel like ur judging me

#4

I was recently obsessed with watching Friends.

#5

I used to be obsessed with the red power ranger because I was obsessed with red (i like red and black now).

#6

I was obsessed with Wings of Fire. Until I learned of anime.

#7

when i was younger i was obsessed with those diary of a wimpy kid books

#8

GODZILLA!!!!

#9

Harry Potter and Animal Crossing

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Turned A $200 Camper Into A Giant Camera And Portable Darkroom
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
My Two Cats Won The Olympic Medal For Synchronized Napping
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Why Nightcrawler Deserves a Solo TV Series or Movie
3 min read
Apr, 29, 2021
38 Of The Funniest ‘Outstanding Move’ Jokes Ever
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
30 People Share Their Opinion On What Every Parent Should Tell Their Children
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
53 Bathing Animals That Will Splash A Smile On Your Face
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.