My Friend’s Photographic Journey Through Switzerland

A friend of mine is traveling through Switzerland and is taking pictures of the most beautiful places. Her name is Martina Bisaz and she is already a little bit famous on Instagram. But I wanted to share her amazing work in the Panda community too.
Every weekend she drives through the swiss mountains with her amazing cars and captures what she sees. I believe that we live in the most beautiful country in the world.
More info: Instagram
