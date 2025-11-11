My Friend’s Photographic Journey Through Switzerland

A friend of mine is traveling through Switzerland and is taking pictures of the most beautiful places. Her name is Martina Bisaz and she is already a little bit famous on Instagram. But I wanted to share her amazing work in the Panda community too.

Every weekend she drives through the swiss mountains with her amazing cars and captures what she sees. I believe that we live in the most beautiful country in the world.

More info: Instagram

My Friend&#8217;s Photographic Journey Through Switzerland
My Friend&#8217;s Photographic Journey Through Switzerland
My Friend&#8217;s Photographic Journey Through Switzerland
My Friend&#8217;s Photographic Journey Through Switzerland
My Friend&#8217;s Photographic Journey Through Switzerland
My Friend&#8217;s Photographic Journey Through Switzerland
My Friend&#8217;s Photographic Journey Through Switzerland
My Friend&#8217;s Photographic Journey Through Switzerland
My Friend&#8217;s Photographic Journey Through Switzerland
My Friend&#8217;s Photographic Journey Through Switzerland
My Friend&#8217;s Photographic Journey Through Switzerland
My Friend&#8217;s Photographic Journey Through Switzerland
My Friend&#8217;s Photographic Journey Through Switzerland
My Friend&#8217;s Photographic Journey Through Switzerland
My Friend&#8217;s Photographic Journey Through Switzerland
My Friend&#8217;s Photographic Journey Through Switzerland
My Friend&#8217;s Photographic Journey Through Switzerland
My Friend&#8217;s Photographic Journey Through Switzerland
My Friend&#8217;s Photographic Journey Through Switzerland
My Friend&#8217;s Photographic Journey Through Switzerland
My Friend&#8217;s Photographic Journey Through Switzerland
My Friend&#8217;s Photographic Journey Through Switzerland
My Friend&#8217;s Photographic Journey Through Switzerland
My Friend&#8217;s Photographic Journey Through Switzerland
My Friend&#8217;s Photographic Journey Through Switzerland
My Friend&#8217;s Photographic Journey Through Switzerland

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
