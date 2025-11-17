Hey Pandas, What The Cutest Couple Story You Know? (Closed)

I wanna read up and feel lonely afterward.
#1
Ok this one was the couple in my middle school. We were divided into groups (like 100 students in each group) so we knew the kids in our group really well. We (my group) we’re known as the most behaved group, and we all just really got along especially my math class. There were these two kids my friend (let’s call her Amy) and this boy (let’s call him John). My math lass is kinda separated into girls and boys and these two were the TOP of our class. They were insanely smart and whatever, so Amy would be trying so hard to beat John bc he had the “I don’t study but I do well” feeling ya know? But coincidentally, me and John’s best friend (let’s call him George) were friends. Few kids started to ship them but when George told me John liked Amy and that he actually skipped soccer (he loves that sport with his whole heart) to STUDY so he could “win” Amy over we knew we had to set them up.
We set them up at our school dance and they started talking, they were named “couple” of the year by our group. Idk how they are now I think they’re falling apart of the constant shipping but ok they won’t “date” anyways cuz they’re not allowed to.
Enemies to Lovers are my favorite trope ever
#2
Either my grandparents, or my parents.
My grandparents: late at night, my grandma was coming back from somewhere (I can’t remember where), and literally tripped over my grandpa. No joke, that’s how they met.
My parents: at a bar, my mom was there with her friend, when my dad goes up to her and starts talking with her. My mom’s friend starts trying to separate them (because he didn’t like how my dad was flirting with my mom [not jealousy, just in that friend way])
#3
The story of how I met my boyfriend. (buckle up, it’s a cute story that I love to tell) Him and I were on Roblox just hanging out and he asked if I wanted to be friends with him, and I said yes, I don’t have many friends and I was really socially awkward and lonely and the moment I met him I instantly knew he was the one for me, then fast forward to November of last year I admitted to having a massive crush on him, and he said that he also had a massive crush on me, and he wanted to be my boyfriend, so we became boyfriends. Fast forward to now, we’ve been dating for 10 months and are still going strong, he’s helped me with my mental health issues and he has been by my side in my struggle with an eating disorder and helped me get better. I owe him the world, I really want to marry him.
